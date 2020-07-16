What is Sprout Social and why is it enjoying rapid growth

I confess that until the IPO of Sprout Social (SPT) in late 2019 I had never really focused on the category of Social Media Marketing Management as an investment opportunity. I had always thought that Google (GOOG) was basically the gorilla in the space, and I was unsure how successful competitors could be. Google and other social media giants are always going to offer tools to promote usage and ad placement. But the fact appears that there is a great business opportunity beyond that, and a few companies, such as Sprout are out there trying to gain their place at the table. I believe that there is enough value add that can be offered-indeed is being offered-by Sprout to make it a successful business. Unlike many companies that have weathered the Covid-19 induced economic contraction with falling revenues and substantial financial impact, Sprout has seen only a modest impact that was limited in duration. Overall, using social media as a marketing strategy seems to one of those activities that will see a long-term benefit from the trends toward remote interaction that have been fostered by the pandemic, and its risks. Sprout would appear to have a desirable combination of market leadership, management skills, and a sector tailwind coupled with a somewhat lower level of relative valuation to generate positive alpha into the future.

Sprout is a relatively small company with current revenue forecast to be around $130 million in the current fiscal year. As these things go currently, the company's EV/S ratios, based on just more than 50 million shares outstanding, of less than 8X EV/S is far below the multiples other newly minted IT businesses such as recently reviewed Bill.Com. (BILL) Actually, the EV/S for this company is about 35% below average for its growth cohort of companies with mid-high 20% 3 year CAGR estimates. Most recently Sprout reported a quarter in which revenues and ARR grew about 30%, although it is important to note that the comparison on an organic basis, excluding the now discontinued Simply Measured solution, was above 40% last quarter. There has been some bifurcation in valuation between hyper-growth, and just about everything else, but I do not think excuses need to be made for companies with 30% reported growth, which is more like 40% growth on an organic basis. According to the company, at this point, almost all of its revenue is organic so the results going forward should reflect the real growth of the business.

One of the key feature of the Sprout Social platform is what is described as a Smart Inbox. This feature monitors and engages with messages across Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Instagram and LinkedIn in a unified social inbox. Other key features include Review management, which as it says monitors, and manages business reviews in a unified stream, Facebook and Instagram Ad comment moderation, overall comment moderation and Brand Monitoring. As is probably obvious from this brief description, Sprout, and its independent competitors offer a service that addresses many of the primary social media channels as opposed to the Google offering which is, perforce, simply focused on Google.

For many businesses that have started or are continuing to pivot their advertising and marketing to social media, it has heretofore been impossible to determine what is working and equally important what is not working in terms of detailed analytics. And some competitive solutions do not come with free trials that demonstrate their effectiveness to potential users. That is really the potential ROI that Sprout provides its customers. I have linked here to a testimonial/case study from the Chicago Bulls basketball team about their specific experience with using Sprout Social. How Sprout Social helps the Chicago Bulls take its social media game to the next level but there are many other well-known brands that have invested in the platform including Ohio State University, Boston Scientific (BSX), Shopify (SHOP), Blue Nile and Harrods to name a few of the more prominent customers that were acquired recently. The company called out a particularly deal with a travel enterprise that was signed in April and it has also signed deals with other companies in affected verticals such as restaurants.

Bambu is Sprout's employee advocacy platform. Employee advocacy is both a buzz word and a real world phenomenon. Basically employee advocacy is based on getting employees to promote brands through incentive and recognition programs which usually have some impact on employee engagement. The definition of employee advocacy includes having employees wearing logo tee shirts, or the use of employer branded water bottles, or caps or coffee mugs or some other way of showing a brand. Employee advocacy is probably in its early innings and early adopters will realize palpable benefits, while later adopters are likely to wind up using the technology just to keep up. Not terribly surprisingly, posts about products from Facebook Friends, which are considered as part of employee advocacy are far more likely to be read than what are considered to be brand advertisements. So getting employees to write those posts has a very high ROI in terms of getting a brand message into the hands of potential consumers.

The same concept might be at work in terms of improving the image of a company in terms of its culture, and through that, employee retention percentages. These kind of programs apparently work best for cohorts of millennial and Gen-X employees. I am the last thing to a millennial employee. But the fact is that what works for that cohort of society is far more important than what works for a septuagenarian such as this writer. Here is a link to case study on the use of Bambu by Zendesk (ZEN) Zendesk proves the value of employee advocacy with Bambu by Sprout Social

Not terribly surprisingly, market research suggests that the market for social media management tools in enormous. One forecast, linked here, says it will be $18 billion by 2023. Social Media Management Market The report says that the CAGR of the space is around 14%. I do not think it is necessary to believe that the market for the tools that SPT currently sells is $18 billion in order to determine that the company's growth runway is more than sufficient to support a CAGR in the high 20% range, and perhaps more, over the coming 3 years.

There are many companies in the space, and some of them are formidable competitors. The competitor that will be best known by readers is Google and its Google analytics offering. I have linked here to an analysis by Trust Radius comparing the two offerings. I should note that as is often the case with these kinds of reports, some of the issues identified as negatives for Sprout have been improved. Again, given the size of the space, it isn't necessary to suggest that Sprout is going to knock off Google anytime soon, or ever, in order to validate the growth opportunity. Here is the link to the Trust Radius survey: Google Analytics vs Sprout Social | TrustRadius

The report linked here, lists some of the prominent competitors: Social Media Management Software Market Size, Share 2020 - Global Trends, Statistics, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End - User I am not in the business of trying to evaluate different platforms, and often just reviewing the products doesn't translate into growth forecasts. Still, most of the comments seen here in the latest G2 survey seem highly favorable. G2 reports have a grid feature that ranks the various vendors. In that presentation, Sprout is listed as either at the top, or in 2nd place in the various categories in which G2 segments the market. Hubspot is considered to be a leader in this survey which is linked here: https://www.g2.com/categories/social-media-mgmt. I have also linked here to a head to head competitive survey between Sprout, Zoot and Hubspot (HUBS): Sprout Social vs HubSpot Marketing Hub vs Hootsuite.

After parsing the linked reports above, I think I can fairly say that Sprout has a well-regarded product that can assist users in their use of social media advertising and scheduling to a significant degree. There are many competitors, and competition is and will be fierce, although functionality is perhaps more important than price in vendor selection. From an investment perspective, the growth of the space is such that there is plenty of room for many successful companies, and Sprout is certainly likely to be one of the successful competitors. I will come back to valuation later, to be sure, but I think the shares, relative to the potential growth and profitability of this business, are reasonably attractive, and are certainly attractive relative to their best known and far larger rival, Hubspot.

Some background on the company and its evolution

Sprout is an unusual software company headquartered in Chicago. It is also unusual in that its CEO is listed as a Glassdoor top CEO. I am not quite sure how one values company culture; self-evidently it reduces churn, and in turn that should help a company in terms of the productivity of its staff, and ultimately its profitability.

The company first entered its market with the Sprout platform in 2011. It attracted some high-profile venture investors over its years as a private business. The company bought a company called Simply Measured at the end of 2017. Simply Measured had a set of analytic functionality that Sprout incorporated into its platform. Over time, the Simply Measured product line has disappeared, and Sprout has provided an organic growth number that excludes the contribution from Simply Measured. Just for the record, this is a link to the product integration strategy that has been followed: Sprout Social + Simply Measured Alignment Update: Where We Are & Where We're Going In 2015, the company launched Bambu, which offers users what is called an employee social advocacy platform. The market served by Bambu is still quite nascent. I have to confess that somethings like social advocacy campaigns can easily grate on my own cultural sensibilities-I am not likely to buy anything I see on someone's coffee mug or tee shirt, although from time to time I do ask friends about their experience with different products. But this kind of marketing is said to be a "coming thing"to use an expression long since out of fashion. Here are some statistics regarding why social advocacy is apparently growing rapidly: 20 Advocacy Marketing Statistics You Need To Know.

Sprout Social's IPO came at a phase in the market which was not quite all in on tech IPO's. While Bill.com's IPO, which was within a few days of Sprout Social, skyrocketed on its first day of trading, Sprout shares wound up falling marginally below the IPO price of $17. The shares subsequently drifted up to about $21 in early February, before beginning a descent to $12 during the Covid-19 panic of February and March. It wound up selling about 10 million shares at the time of the IPO. The company had been quite efficient in using its funding-it had raised just $110 million in funding to build up $100 million in ARR. That is an uncommonly efficient metric as those things go, and might suggest that this company has a focus on financial returns as well as growth. I might wonder, however, if the company might then, or would now grow at a faster percentage pace if more funds were spent on sales and marketing.

The company has announced 2 quarters since its IPO. The results of its Q4 were considered to be a significant beat with reported revenues rising 26% and organic revenues rising 37%. Profitability metrics were also above prior expectations. The shares rose marginally the day after the report, but as the market was falling precipitously at that point, the results were lost in the tsunami of Covid-19 induced selling.

From my perspective, given the time period involved, the results of Q1 which ended March 31st were actually more impressive and I will review them in detail below. It is hard to evaluate just how "prudent' this company's guidance might actually be after just 2 quarters of results, and considering that one quarter of the results were in the midst of the pandemic. As I have written a few times during the course of evaluating companies during this contraction, I am not too sure just how much guidance might be worth in considering valuation.

Sprout shares recovered along with the rest of the market and were particularly propelled by the results of Q1 that were released on 5/7. The shares made a high of just over $32 on June 5th, and have drifted down since that time to current prices in the $26 range as I write this. The recovery, while quite spectacular, really did not much more than take the shares from a panic valuation to one that was more in keeping with the average valuation for the company's growth. There were, as most readers will be aware, many other names that showed a similar pattern falling to panic valuations, and then rising spectacularly. What has been different about SPT shares is that their valuation advance stalled, in early June, leaving the shares at levels noticeably below average for the company's growth cohort. I imagine that much of this stall is based on the expiration of the lock-up that took place on June 13 and which has enabled substantial sales. Unlike some recent IPO's, this company was probably too small for a registered secondary, and it hasn't chosen nor does it need to raise additional cash given that its current cash balance is $137 million, and it has a current RPO balance of $47.5 million, up more than 10% sequentially.

Reviewing the results of Sprout's Q1 and the guidance it provided back then

May 7th seems an eon ago, at least in terms of how the economy seems to be adjusting to the pandemic. While legacy media outlets continues to report rather grim metrics about the incidence of the pandemic in some states, and their seems to have been a limited pause in reopening parts of the economy, overall economic metrics seem far stronger than was the case 2 months ago, and the trend still seems to be positive.

As mentioned SPT's results for its Q1 were quite strong, particularly given the impact of the contracting economy at the end of the quarter. The company was able to over-attain its sales performance metrics across the board, despite the strong headwinds from the economic contraction that started in March. The company obviously sells to many SMB's with a minimum price point of $99/month, and this SMB exposure led to churn increasing by more than one standard deviation from normal levels at the end of March.

Of course, given the subscription model, much of the impact from the churn, and from the contraction in new customer acquisition, will be seen in the quarter to be reported on August 5th. The company reported in the course of the call, that its demand generation and retention statistics had actually returned to normal levels by the week ending April 6th. Unlike many peers, SPT did provide guidance, not just for the current quarter, but for the full year. The company provided revenue guidance for Q2 that is just marginally above the revenues reported for Q1. The company's full year guidance, at the top end of its range would imply sequential growth of about 5%/quarter. Despite the relatively modest forecast for sequential growth, overall the company is forecasting full year organic growth of greater than 30%. Again, according to the company's conference call script, the high end of the range-what I have used for my own valuation calculations, is based on minimal improvements in the business environment since April. The fact is that the business environment appears quite a bit better today on Bastille Day, July 14th than was the case back on May 7th. While my expectations for a beat in Q2 results is going to be constrained by impact of the economy in late March and the first part of April, there ought to have been enough of a snap-back to produce revenues-and most likely margins as well-that exceed current published expectations.

The specifics of the CEO commentary are as follows: "So given the thousands of trials that we're adding to the top of the funnel in any given month, tens of thousands of renewals and transactions that we're doing, gave us a lot of insight into how those metrics were trending, which periods of time they were impacted for and the degree of recovery. I think while certainly there's a lot of unknown still that remain for the rest of the year, the assumptions that we're making and where we felt good about putting the baseline of the guidance was around the kind of extrapolating out the worst of what we've seen in March and April, which is counter to the trends that we've seen more recently, which are much healthier.

And that gave us the confidence that we needed at least to put a stake in the ground at the low end of the guidance while we gather more data on how quickly or how much those trends that we've seen improve in the last several weeks, what the level of stability is around those. And so part of this is the high volume kind of lower ACV nature of our business where we've just got a lot of predictability. We've got 99% recurring revenue, subscription revenue, low services. We've been virtual for a long time.

And we've got that level of detail on our data on top of a 35- to 45-day average sales cycle has allowed us to see how a lot of this impact plays out in the time that we've kind of been in the situation. So we felt like we've got strong visibility into at least the band that we provided. Where it falls within that is we're going to look to data to clarify that for ourselves. But the guidance that we gave is something that we're really confident in because of the reasons that I mentioned.'

The company indicated on its call that its trials had increased by 14% above the levels that it was achieving prior to the economic contraction. I think that is a pretty positive set-up for an earnings beat and a guidance increase when the company reports its results on 8/5

Just how management chooses to guide for the balance of the year is not much better than a guess. I wouldn't expect ebullient guidance almost regardless of the state of the business through August 5th, the scheduled date of the earnings release. I might, however, reasonably anticipate some stepwise improvement in guidance as the impacts of the economy on customer demand diminish gradually. While an upside earnings surprise is a helpful component of valuation, and determining an entry point, by itself it wouldn't be enough for me to recommend this name.

But, before discussing the numbers, it is, I feel, important to dissect the company's go to market strategy. Initially, the Sprout service had been built for SMB's with loads of customers and single user deployments. The company has a relatively defined sales process that based on stimulating inbound inquiries, trials, and a zero-touch process for closing and deployment. The sales cycles are obviously very short and the company believes that its 30 day free trial is a major competitive weapon, even in the enterprise.

I am not in the position to evaluate the company's assertion that, "The legacy software playbook that required on-site custom demos, long evaluations, and even longer and expensive deployments has become antiquated. We're in the age of the user, and companies expect to be able to not just see, but to use the technology before they invest. And that's where we mean it. Our free trial model has been highly disruptive, enabling customers to implement Sprout before they even see one of our competitors' demos."I can say that Sprout is easy and intuitive to use and it produces actionable data very quickly.

At the end of last quarter, Sprout had 24k customers, a net increase of 1.6% for the quarter and up about 11% for the year. But while the growth of net new customers is not particularly impressive, the growth of larger users, those with ARR volume of greater than $10k/year is showing far healthier growth with a 58% year on year increase through the end of March. The company has some add on products such as Listening, and Advanced Analytics that are driving the growth in numbers of larger users and in their average annual spend, and this has enabled the company to improve the efficiency of its selling motion. The company has had success with some larger and marquee customers, but the pivot to larger enterprises is still very much a work in progress-most of the larger names reported as customer acquisitions are still very much 2nd tier rather than the largest and best known enterprises. At this point, the focus on selling to larger users is still as much an opportunity more than an absolute trend; the company's pivot will take time.

Last quarter, most of the detailed financial metrics were generally consistent with prior trends. The company has not yet started to achieve leverage on the gross margin line; gross margins were 74% last quarter despite the fact that the company has limited drag from professional services. Non-GAAP operating expense rose 31% last quarter, almost exactly the same increase as the rise in revenues. The company grew sales and marketing by about 35%. General and administrative expenses spiked, due to public company expense but should see progressive declines in that expense ratio from last quarter's 32%. A company of this size is more likely to have general and administrative costs in the high-teens percentage. Contrariwise, the company's 22% expense ratio for research and development, is probably below the mean for a company of this size. Management attributed the efficiency to the fact that it has but a single code base.

The company indicated that it was continuing to hire through the worst of the impact of the pandemic and would continue to do so. Again, I would expect that the hiring this company has done will be at a moderate cadence such as to allow positive unit economics, and I expect that a revenue upside will propel an improvement in overall margins, creating an upward bias on EPS performance.

Wrapping up-Valuation

Sprout misses being considered to be one of the hyper-growth vendors. To choose an extreme example, nCino's recent IPO has valued its shares at almost 40X EV/S while Sprout is valued in the single digits on the same metric. Yes, nCino has faster growth, and yes, it has what appears to be a more defensible moat, but the valuation disparity is pretty substantial, even looking at the growth rate differential.

Currently analysts are sticking pretty close to management's projections with regards to growth this year, although the company is expected to see 28% growth in 2021. As mentioned, I think, based on the data provided during the conference call, that SPT will probably beat and raise when it reports numbers in August, and that is likely to lead to positive earnings revisions at that time.

I have used a revenue estimate for the next 12 months of $155,000,000 which is more or less consistent with the consensus. That brings the EV/S ratio to 7.7X, and that is at least 30% below the average valuation for its high-20% growth cohort. The best fit valuation line curves pretty sharply to the left beyond 30% growth. But this company has lower than average valuation than would be forecast by the best fit line even for high 20% growth, and there might be some reasons to suspect that growth might accelerate in coming quarters.

At this point, Sprout is far from profitability and free cash flow generation. This is one element, I believe, in constraining the valuation of the shares. There are, I believe, significant opportunities to enhance margins; gross margins are lower than those of many other SaaS companies, the company should also be able to reduce the general and administrative expense ratio. But the opportunity to drive growth in this space is of such a magnitude, that I do not expect any substantial leverage at scale with regards to sales and marketing costs in the near future.

Using software to manage social media marketing is one the higher probability bets to be had in the enterprise software space. Using a paid service such as this as opposed to one provided by the social media providers is also probably inevitable. This company appears, based on the evidence I have adduced, to have a strong position in the market. I think the valuation is quite tempting, certainly on a relative basis, and the opportunity the company has both currently, and going forward to enhance growth rate percentages. I think this company should produce positive alpha for investors at a significant rate for some time into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.