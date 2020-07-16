Proudly serving more than 3 million New Yorkers, and providing energy for more than 10 million people, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is one of the U.S.'s largest utility providers, turning over around $12B of annual revenues. The company has been not only a reliable electricity provider for its customers but also a reliable investment for its shareholders. With 46 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, ConEd is included on the Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Lately, the market has been hitting all-time highs by the day, fueled by the incredible rally on the tech sector. In the meantime, many value stocks have lagged this takeoff, still trading below their pre-COVID-19 levels. ConEd is one of these companies, whose shares are currently trading near a 4-year low price range, at around $71.81. Offering a compelling decade-high dividend yield of around 4.25%, the question that arises is whether ConEd presents a worthwhile investment opportunity.

In this article, we will:

Go through ConEd's financials and growth prospects.

Project the stock's potential medium-term returns.

Highlight some risks.

Conclude why ConEd presents a worthy investment case for income-oriented investors.

Financials and growth prospects

ConEd has been committed to delivering green energy for a long time now. Today, 56% of the company's portfolio is comprised of renewable energy generation, with 0% coal production. In fact, the company is the 2nd largest owner of solar electricity production, and the 7th largest in the world, serving 19 states. However, operating in the utility sector, ConEd is subject to a more limited return potential compared to other industries. Despite swiftly modernizing its operations, its financials have been growing quite slowly.

The utility sector is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, providers enjoy stable and secured cash flows, with great predictability and steady customer bases. On the other hand, growing the business is hard, with sometimes regulated pricing and massive annual CAPEX requirements.

The company's historical EPS reflects quite well its stable but sluggish profitability growth. Over the past decade, ConEd has achieved an EPS CAGR of around 2.6%, slightly higher than the U.S.'s core CPI rate. Analysts expect FY2020 EPS of $4.25.

As you can, electricity rates in New York, where ConEd primarily operates, have been largely unchanged over the past decade, which has limited the company in terms of growing its earnings further.

However, the company's growth scenario has lately become more optimistic. In June's presentation, management expressed its commitment to 100% clean electricity by 2040, along with tripling its energy efficiency by 2030. The company expects stable CAPEX moving forward, while its average rate base balances are expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.4 over the next two years.

The company has proven it expects higher growth moving forward, through its dividend increases as well. From 2011 to 2016, DPS saw a CAGR of 1.8%. From 2016 to 2020, the figure enjoyed a CAGR of 3.3% over the period, confirming management's expectation for better profitability results.

While analysts have humbled their EPS expectations since the coronavirus outbreak, they share a favorable growth outlook as well. Even with reduced estimates, FY2021 and FY2022 EPS projections point towards $4.53 and $4.74, respectively. These figures indicate a 4.6% and 4.5% growth rate over the next two years, higher than the company's historical rates.

Finally, another point to be made for the bull thesis is the company's long-term trend of improving gross margins through efficient cost management. Since 2011, gross margins have climbed from 34% to a juicy 55.9%. With the trend set to keep on advancing based on management's projections, ConEd's future profitability prospects are looking solid.

Okay, so the medium-term outlook seems to be improving for valid reasons. The question that arises then is what are the potential returns that investors could enjoy in the medium term.

The dividend and potential returns

The projected medium-term returns can be quite predictable for a company like ConEd. Because its business model holds little potential surprises, estimates can be quite accurate, in comparison to other sectors.

We can break down our estimates in returns derived both from capital gains, and dividends. To be prudent, we are going to project a lower EPS CAGR than what analysts predict, as well as a lower DPS CAGR than the company's latest 5-year average. This way, the payout ratio should remain low as well (currently around 70%).

Therefore, our EPS and DPS CAGR estimates are 4% and 3%, respectively. Based on these growth rates, the figures should grow, as shown below:

The potential returns are then subject to the stock's future valuation multiple, as attached by the market. Shares have traded between a P/E of 14 and 22 over the past five years. Based on the stock's current price of $71.81, and four different scenarios of P/E ratios, investors are expected to enjoy the following returns (dividend reinvested).

As you can see, if shares retain their current valuation of around 17X earnings, shareholders should expect annualized returns of around 7.82%, despite our prudent estimates. Indeed, such returns may not be exciting for many. However, considering the stock's fat dividend yield and the potential for a fair amount of capital appreciation, ConEd may present a very healthy investment case for income-oriented investors.

Risks

Despite ConEd's stable and reliable business model, there are some risks to consider as well. In my view, the most significant of those is the company's need to constantly issue more debt and equity in order to fund future operations.

The company's long-term debt position is at an all-time high, at nearly $20B. However, this is a typical way for utility companies to fund CAPEX. As long as operating income is sufficient to cover interest expenses, debt should not be an issue, as companies with the reputation and cash flows similar to ConEd can easily refinance it. The company's current interest cover ratio is also around 2.5, which should easily take care of the periodic payments.

Regarding its equity, as long as the company is able to return a higher ROI on the newly issued shares, than the cost of future dividends, share issuance is a viable strategy. ROE has historically been around 8%, outperforming the company's cost of extra dividends. Finally, both debt and equity have been expanding at almost identical rates. This has allowed the company to maintain a healthy debt/equity ratio of around 1.1 Still, debt and equity offerings present considerable risks that demand consistent long-term performance, to cover their costs. A disruption in operations for any reason could make it more difficult for the company to, say refinance debt, at its current rates, requiring higher funding costs, and limiting shareholder returns.

Finally, the potential of a second coronavirus wave that could limit business activity, as well as a reduction in residential electricity consumption in general, the company's operating results may be adversely affected.

Conclusion

ConEd has been a long-term compounder of shareholder returns. Over the past decade, the stock has averaged an annualized return of around 9%, despite its recent decline.

The company's plan to increase profitability in the medium term seems solid, with dividends already expanding at a faster rate. With prudent projections, assuming that the stock retains its current valuation, we forecast CAGR returns of around 7.8% in the medium term. While some risks remain, we believe that the stock offers a compelling investment case for income-oriented investors, offering a juicy and well-covered dividend yield of 4.25%.

Unfortunately, U.S. dividend withholding taxes disincentivize European investors like us to hold U.S. dividend-paying stocks. Were the case different, we could see adding ConEd to our positions at its current price.

As always, thank you for reading. If you enjoyed this article, please do consider clicking the "Follow" button. Happy investing!