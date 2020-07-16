One possible but risky strategy is to daily trade depending on the oil price situation.

The total backlog is estimated at $8.9 billion. However, it is not including the $250 million new potential contract for Deepwater Atlas.

Image: Paul Lloyd Jr semisubmersible. Source: Fleetmon

Investment Thesis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its fleet status on July 15, 2020. I was expecting much worse. The fear was that many oil operators will pull the plug on a few contracts, and it has not materialized probably due to the recent oil price recovery triggered by OPEC+'s decision to cut supply drastically.

Transocean owns a healthy backlog of $8.9 billion as of July 15, 2020, and could eventually be raised by $250 million, assuming that the contract signed for Deepwater Atlas can be confirmed soon.

Transocean has been performing a little better than its peers (e.g., Diamond Offshore (OTCPK:DOFSQ) and Valaris Plc (NYSE:VAL) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE)) or compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is now much more simplified. I do not recommend investing in the offshore drilling sector, and I see only a tiny chance for Transocean to avoid a restructuring as nearly all its peers have done or about to declare. However, I do not think Transocean's possible restructuring is an immediate concern. But we never know, and we could get a surprise announcement similar to Diamond Offshore.

Thus, one possible but risky strategy is to daily trade depending on the oil price situation. Shorting the company is a good potential for a quick profit. However, for most of the regular investors out there, I recommend avoiding the sector.

Complete Fleet Status as of July 15, 2020

The company's fleet status was released on July 15, 2020.

Hurricane Energy terminated a drilling contract for the semisubmersible Paul B. Loyd Jr. for convenience. The agreement was supposed to start in February 2020. Transocean was compensated for the termination. The semisub is now scheduled to work for Chrysaor beginning October to end of August 2021.

Transocean declared that the timing of the delivery of its Deepwater Atlas drillship, actually at the Sembcorp Marine's Jurong Shipyard, is being reviewed as a result of inevitable delays.

Transocean signed a conditional agreement with Beacon Offshore related to the drilling services at the Shenandoah project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The deepwater Atlas is scheduled to be contracted. However, no backlog has been recognized yet. The company awaits until the project is sanctioned. The contract represents a total backlog of $250 million.

Fleet Status/Revenues in Graphs

The backlog distribution per quarter expands to 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Ex-Statoil, now Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $1,297 million for the remaining of 2020 (please see graphs below).

The total backlog is estimated at $8.9 billion as of July 15, 2020. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

Note: Those contracts are "firm," which means that if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them quite safe. The compensation doesn't apply only if a "force majeure" is declared and approved. 72.3% of the total backlog is attached to the ultra-deepwater rigs, as shown below: The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog. The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

I have estimated that the Shell activity represents 49.4% of the total backlog of the company ($4.5 billion).

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 72.3% of the total backlog attached to the ultra-deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment harsh-environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 27.3% of the total backlog as of July 15, 2020.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 28 18 0 9 1 Cold-stacked/idle 11 8 0 1 2 New build rigs - no contract 1 1 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 1 1 0 0 0 Total 41 28 0 10 3

The company stated:

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 39 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 12 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean is a company that I respect, and it is difficult to see this industry going through this terrible stretch.

The issue is a fundamental one, and it is called "too much debt." The only viable solution is to restructure the debt through bankruptcy under chapter 11.

Transocean is the only one standing as I speak. All the other companies have declared bankruptcy or are about to announce it.

Noble Corp. and Valaris Plc are about to declare bankruptcy. Noble Corp. skipped a $15 million bond interest payment recently, and Valaris skipped two interest bond payments as well, and both warned of an imminent restructuring.

I think Transocean has a little more time, and restructuring could happen around Q3 2021, in my opinion. Just be aware of the situation and avoid investing in this risky industry. I recommend short-term trading only.

Technical Analysis

RIG is forming a new descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $2.15 and line support at $1.65. The strategy here is to sell a large part of your position (assuming a profit) at or above $2.15. Then wait for a retracement around $1.65 or lower.

If oil prices can't stay above $40, RIG will probably go down and cross support (breakout) with a retest between $1 and $0.80. However, if we can see some signs of recovery and oil prices continue to trade higher above $45, we may eventually retest the 200MA at $3.45.

RIG will be very volatile in H2 2020, and the next earnings will not be helping. Trade carefully.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term rig.