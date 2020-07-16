A promising COVID-19 vaccine is far behind the competition and the company has no plans to profit off the vaccine.

As highlighted over and over, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) constantly fails to generate the strong results reflected by the price of the stock. The healthcare company had a horrible Q2, yet the stock hit a new all-time high during the quarter. My investment thesis remains very negative on the stock due to the disconnect between the market valuation of JNJ and the actual results.

Image Source: JNJ website

Horrible Results

JNJ reported some rather horrible Q2 results, though probably not so bad considering the economic shutdown. The key is that the actual results in relation to the stock price has a huge disconnection.

The healthcare company reported sales dipping 9% while the EPS fell 35%. The company was hit hard due to the deferral of medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic fears. The recent surge in hospitalizations in large parts of the country during July could easily hit results hard again this quarter.

These aren't the numbers worthy of JNJ reaching $157 back during April. Sure, JNJ can't control whether medical device sales fall by 32.5% due to fewer elective procedures during the quarter, but the stock shouldn't trade at an all-time high and a valuation topping $400 billion when a company can't control their end markets.

Source: JNJ Q2'20 earnings release

The market typically gets the benefit of the doubt as the company always raises guidance after the numbers are cut. JNJ expects to report a big dip in earnings this year, but the company raised guidance following a Q2 beat of $0.16. At the end of the day, the healthcare company is forecasting a 2020 EPS of only $7.85 with analysts targeting $9.03 in 2021.

Note that JNJ earned $8.68 back in 2019. Analysts are forecasting very limited EPS growth over the 2-year period. The pandemic shouldn't impact 2021 results to a great extent as consumers will need healthcare products and medical procedures as the economy rebounds.

At $147, the stock already trades at over 16x 2021 EPS estimates. Analysts have very limited growth prospects for earnings once they normalize in the $10 per share range in 2022 and beyond.

Data by YCharts

In essence, investors are paying up to 3-4x the normalized growth rate for this stock at only 4% to 5%. A prime example of this valuation disconnect remains in the low dividend yield. The yield is down to only 2.6% and close to the lows of the decade due to the stock gains outpacing dividend hikes.

Data by YCharts

No Vaccine Benefit

A big reason that JNJ rallied to new highs was the hype surrounding a vaccine for COVID-19. While the ultimate developer of a viable vaccine for the coronavirus could ultimately see a large long-term benefit, JNJ isn't likely the company here.

The healthcare company just announced the Phase 1 clinical trial will start next week for vaccine candidate Ad26.COV2-S. The Phase 3 trial won't launch until September at the earliest.

The vaccine is far behind the vaccine candidates from both Moderna (MRNA) and AstraZeneca (AZN), amongst others. Both of these vaccine candidates expect to start Phase 3 trials in the next few weeks with results by September after initial Phase 1 results showed antibodies in healthy volunteers.

Not only is JNJ far behind the curve, but also the company doesn't even plan to profit on the vaccine. Per Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky in the Q2 earnings release, the company made the following statement regarding plans on not producing the vaccine for profits:

We are bringing together our best minds, our global footprint and our sophisticated supply chain technology to deliver on our commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use, globally. We know the need is urgent, and every day we commit to doing our part to find a solution for the global good.

With the ongoing legal issues with talcum powder and other pending lawsuits estimated to top 50,000 cases, investors have to even wonder if patients would even line up for a JNJ vaccine with no studies on long-term side effects. Investors should sell any rallies based on the promise of a vaccine not made for a profit and months behind leading candidates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that JNJ continues to fail upwards. Their COVID-19 vaccine is far behind the competition and the healthcare company is a litigation nightmare. Investors should avoid the stock until better value exists for the low growth rates of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.