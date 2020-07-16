Corn Demand Outlook 2019/2020: Year Of Crisis

Corn futures, like most commodities, have been impacted by the coronavirus. The price started 2020 with reverberation as futures traded at $3.9 per bushel; the price has since declined to $3.2 per bushel, a 16% decrease. The decrease in price is mainly attributed to a decrease in demand for corn, as a result of the effects of the coronavirus. The virus has led to volatile corn futures, as the market has been masked with uncertainty revolving around its impact on various commodities, their demand, and supply, as well as price. In this article, I will discuss how the coronavirus is posing a risk to corn demand. Finally, I will discuss projected recovery in corn demand in the 2020/21 season. Investing in Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) is a way for investors to track corn futures higher and lower, without the need for a futures account.

Coronavirus Posing Risk to Corn Demand

Corn demand in the 2019/20 season has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, and volatile corn prices are a reflection of the impact of the virus. Corn futures have traded slightly above the critical support level since April, trading above $3 per bushel. This soft commodity is used as an ingredient in livestock feed, food for human consumption, and a source of biofuel. The coronavirus has led to lockdowns, implemented by various countries, as a mitigating strategy to help curb the spread of the virus. The lockdowns have caused massive disruptions in supply chains, trade flows, and economies, affecting supply and demand of agricultural commodities, leading to market closures, a decrease in commodities demand, and a decrease in commodity futures price.

Source: MacroTrends

On March 8, oil prices plunged, due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, amidst OPEC’s efforts to rescue the oil market from a plunge in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The plunge was not only felt in the oil industry, global stocks, and commodities faced the heat. On April 20, crude oil futures plunged further, trading into the negative territory for the first time since they began trading; trading at a negative $40.32 per barrel, the low in gasoline came during March 23, where prices tumbled trading at 37.60 cents per gallon. The drop in fuel demand had major effects on ethanol production as well as price. Ethanol production in the U.S decreased by half, as major ethanol production facilities temporarily idled production or reduced rates.

The plummeting in gasoline demand has decimated the ethanol industry, directly affecting corn demand, according to recent reports released by the USDA, projected corn demand required in ethanol production, has been reduced to approximately 4.85 million bushels, a drop in demand from earlier figures which were approximately 5.4 million bushels. Fuel demand is slowly recovering, as stay-at-home restrictions are slowly being lifted. Brazil’s ethanol production also took a hit from the effects of the pandemic, as the coronavirus- related restrictions were imposed across the globe. As of April, the price of hydrous ethanol dropped to 40%, signaling a reduction in corn demand, thus the industries made corn available in the market.

The coronavirus has led to the temporary suspension of operation, and reduction in production capacity in meat processing plants across the U.S, as most facilities reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases amongst the employees. Since April, the full impact of the pandemic has been felt by facilities, as most of the major meat processing plants have had to temporarily close down, thus reducing production capacity by 25%. The impact of the temporary suspension of the meat processing plants has had disastrous effects on supply chains, mostly felt by farmers. The closure of meat processing plants has had direct effects on farmers, both livestock and crop farmers, thus playing a major role in the diminished demand for corn.

Corn Demand Projected to Recover in the 2019/20 Season

Corn demand is projected to recover in the 2020/2021 season, as demand has been negatively affected in the 2019/2020 season due to the coronavirus. In the 2020/21 season corn demand in the U.S is projected to recover from the impact of the virus. Feed and residual use is projected to increase to approximately 5,850 million bushels, a slight increase compared to the 2019/20 season. FSI is projected to increase to approximately 6,625 million bushels, a 365 million bushel increase compared to last season.

China’s annual feed consumption is forecast to increase to approximately 227.2 million tons in the 2020/21 season, a .4% increase year on year. Corn demand, for feed and residual use, is projected to increase to 188 MMT, an 8 MMT increase year on year. Feed demand in China is projected to increase due to an increase in poultry production, as well as a projected recovery and restocking in swine hog from the ASF. Corn demand for feed use in pig farming is up 30% compared to last year.

Source: DCCC

Corn demand in Brazil is also projected to increase to approximately 69 MMT, on the expectation of market recovery and returned demand for corn-based ethanol and other fuels. Feed and residual use is projected to increase to approximately 58 MMT an increase compared to last season’s figures, as FSI consumption is projected to increase to approximately 11 MMT, an increase compared to the projected 10 MMT in the 2019/2020 season. In the 2019/20 season, the coronavirus has majorly impacted corn demand. I believe a solution will be found, and I believe expected corn demand will be greater than forecasted projections.

Conclusion

Corn demand in the 2019/20 season has been impacted by the coronavirus, thus resulting in low futures price. Supply chains and trade flows have been disrupted, thus leading to diminished demand. Long-term, I believe the diminished demand will recover. I believe with time, most countries will find solutions to dealing with the impact of the pandemic, and this will assist in the recovery of supply chains and trade flows, thus impacting commodity futures price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.