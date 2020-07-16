Noble Corp. will need to get rid of most of its debt and raise some capital.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has announced that it will not make a $15 million interest payment on its 7.750% senior notes due 2024. As always in such cases, the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment before failure to make the payment constitutes an "event of default".

Noble Corp. commented: "[…] the company is actively engaged in discussions with certain of its creditors regarding a potential consensual restructuring transaction. No agreement has been reached, and the company cannot provide any assurance whether, or when, the company will reach an agreement with such creditors or as to the terms of any such agreement".

So, Noble Corp. joins Diamond Offshore (OTCPK:DOFSQ) and Valaris (VAL) in restructuring. Diamond Offshore filed for bankruptcy without a plan while Valaris continues to obtain waivers as it tries to negotiate a restructuring plan.

Noble Corp.'s recent fleet status report showed that the company will face lower cash flows especially after the end of the contract of jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble which works for Equinor (EQNR) at a dayrate of $451,000. In this situation, Noble Corp. had no reason to wait more because it would have simply burnt cash and increased its demands for a capital infusion.

The capital infusion is the main problem in the upcoming restructuring. Noble Corp. finished the first quarter with $176 million of cash on the balance sheet. In addition, the company had $297 million available under the credit facility, and we do not know whether it was able to draw additional money. Anyway, it is obvious that Noble Corp. will need more money than it had on the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter to navigate through the current crisis.

The company's fleet will shrink, but it will remain well-positioned to deal with the challenges since Noble Corp. has reasonably-sized operations and decent contract coverage on the floater side. I'd expect that drillships Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II would be retired immediately together with cold stacked semi-subs Noble Jim Day, Noble Danny Adkins and Noble Paul Romano. Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux is also in danger after the customer terminated its contract in Vietnam.

Most likely, the post-restructured company will have 6 drillships and 12 jack-ups. In the upcoming restructuring, Noble Corp. is much better positioned than its peer Valaris as in the latter case it's hard to estimate the ultimate fleet composition due to enormous size.

Given the moderately-sized fleet, Noble Corp. has better chances to craft a deal with creditors since it may need a moderate capital infusion to support operations during the most challenging times. However, negotiations will still be challenging given the fact that Noble Corp. must eliminate most of its debt load to become a viable enterprise again.

For shareholders, this means a wipeout. The company's stock did not react much to this news, but this is typical for a stock which trades near $0.30. Pre-bankruptcy stocks always trade materially above zero even if a wipeout is almost guaranteed. This happens because short-sellers cannot find more shares to borrow or have to deal with prohibitive margin requirements while some longs simply give up on the company and do not sell their shares as looking at the stock and making a transaction is not worth their time.

In short, creditors will need to take a material haircut while the company needs additional capital infusion to get through the crisis. This setup leaves no chances for the common equity. In my opinion, this story has the potential to be more dynamic than Diamond Offshore's bankruptcy or Valaris' restructuring negotiations, so stay tuned!

