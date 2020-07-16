Retirement Advisor: Inspiration For Advisors (Podcast)

We learn about leadership from Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion and about the impact you can have from cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead.

Advisors do important work, deserve recognition for it and will perhaps find some inspiration for carrying on in their mission from a few memorable quotes.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Financial advisor work should be regarded as a helping profession.

This podcast (5:34) frames that notion via a few inspirational quotes from poets Edwin Markham and Rudyard Kipling, and Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion and anthropologist Margaret Mead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the views of MassMutual, its affiliates, or its employees.