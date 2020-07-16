"Blue Apron +6% after HelloFresh hikes guidance" was the headline that I saw on Seeking Alpha as I was checking for updates on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN). HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) has always drawn my interest, but I never threw my hat in the ring until today. The price of HelloFresh has more than doubled since the beginning of the year and topped out at $60.00. The point of this article is to see if HLFFF still has room to grow or if it has reached its fair value. As some of you may know, I cover Blue Apron, and I am currently neutral on it due to years of poor operational performance.

The main risks associated with this investment are exchange rate risks and liquidity risks. HelloFresh has operations in over 10 countries, and many of these countries' currencies are not the euro. HLFFF trades on the OTC market, which tends to be less liquid than the NASDAQ or the NYSE.

Best Meal Kit Delivery Services

PC Magazine wrote an article this year, titled "The Best Meal Delivery Services for 2020". I found this article interesting because of the detail it goes into about each of the meal kit companies that are in the top ten. Unfortunately, I was unable to find the criteria the authors used to rate each company, but even without this information, the article is still beneficial. It is crucial to know that four out of the ten meal kit companies in this article tied for first place. All four of them are considered Editors' Choice and were given a rating of 4.5 out of 5. What I find even more interesting is that HelloFresh and Green Chef (owned by HelloFresh) are both a part of this group of four.

Figure 1 - HelloFresh Pros And Cons

Source: PC Magazine - HelloFresh

As seen in figure 1, HelloFresh offers its customers a menu with lots of variety, and the ingredients are of high quality. Vegetarian and low-calorie diets are available, but the selection for vegan, keto, and paleo diets is below par. For those who have never bought a meal kit, the amount of packaging that each meal has is daunting. HelloFresh's packaging is good and not as exaggerated as some other companies, according to the article.

Figure 2 - Green Chef Pros And Cons

Source: PC Magazine - Green Chef

HelloFresh purchased Green Chef in 2018 to reach vegetarians, vegans, and individuals who eat according to the paleo and keto diets. The company is the first in the meal kit industry to be USDA Organic certified. Green Chef offers its customers high-quality, vegetable-heavy meals. The people involved in the delivery service study complained about unnecessary plastic and unwanted ingredients in sauces. The unwanted ingredients could be a legal issue for the company in the future, in my opinion.

EveryPlate, another HelloFresh brand, was rated 3.5 out of 5 and is ranked sixth. This brand is focused on the price-conscious customer with little dietary restrictions.

From a customer standpoint, HelloFresh has a brand to attend the needs of any type of customer. Each brand is strategic for the company and serves a specific purpose (not trying to be a one size fits all).

HelloFresh From A Financial Perspective

As most followers of HelloFresh know, there are only four years of financial data for us to analyze, and this data is enough to get a perspective but not enough to confirm a trend.

Figure 3 - Same Size Analysis Of Income Statement

Source: Company's Financials

Figure 3 shows several trends that motivate me to continue my research on the company. The first trend is the continual improvement of the gross profit margin. It is important to notice that I include fulfillment expenses in my COGS to simulate what the company calls contribution margin. The main contribution to the increase in gross profit has been the decrease in procurement expenses over the past four years. Net revenue has a CAGR of 44.7%, and gross profit's CAGR is 72.1% between 2016 and 2019 demonstrating economies of scale.

Marketing expenses as a percent of revenue is steadily decreasing, and net revenue continues to grow. This demonstrates that the company can retain customers that it has already acquired and that it is efficient with its marketing campaigns (targeted marketing).

HelloFresh's EBIT margin has continuously been improving over the past four years. In 2019, the EBIT margin was -1.2%, and its EBITDA margin was 1.3%. 2019 was the first year for the company to have a positive non-adjusted EBITDA margin. 1Q20 EBIT margin was 7.1%, demonstrating that the company is continuing to experience economies of scale in every line item of the income statement except the fulfillment expenses.

Figure 4 - Working Capital Efficiency

Source: Company's Financials

The company has a negative cash conversion cycle (aka CCC), demonstrating efficient use of its working capital. To have a negative CCC means that the company pays its suppliers with money already generated by the sale of its inventory and has already received the cash from its sales. On average, the company converts inventory to cash in 18 days and pays its suppliers in 66 days.

Conclusion

I calculated that HelloFresh's TTM P/S ratio is 3.76x, which is considerably higher than its direct peer Blue Apron. The problem with comparing HelloFresh to Blue Apron is that Blue Apron has considerable debt, and its sales have been decreasing over the past couple of years. Just to give us an idea, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) have a three-year CAGR of 27.6% and 47.7%, respectively. Also, Amazon's and Alibaba's P/S ratio is 5.03x and 9.10x, respectively. HelloFresh has a three-year CAGR of 44.7%, yet its P/S ratio is still less than Amazon's and Alibaba's. Though comparing HLFFF to AMZN and BABA is not the best comparison, it can shine some light on what could be the HLFFF's future. I believe that HelloFresh is undervalued, and its stock price still has growth potential.

