This, by definition, means that the margins from being in the sector are going to decline.

Anyone with a half decent idea - and many without - can now gain access to the capital to compete in the electric vehicle sector.

Tesla is too valuable - that's exactly what is calling into being the competition that will assail Tesla's market position.

This is basic economics of markets

Put how wondrous Elon Musk is as an entrepreneur to one side - I have had business contact with him decades back, and he's good, very good indeed. Further, put aside how glorious Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) products are, the interesting variations that are coming down the pike and so on. I'm entirely happy to stipulate that everything here is fabulous.

This is about something more basic, Warren Buffett's desire for a business to have a moat around it. His point there being that, for a business to be desirable, it must be able to defend the profits it makes. There has to be something - doesn't really matter what - that makes someone else charging into that same market difficult for the challenger. Burlington Northern is protected because it's most unlikely that anyone else can get the rights of way to build a railroad network - certainly not in and out of the big cities. See's Candies has a brand name to die for.

Free competition isn't something that an extant business likes. Protection, in some manner, for the business area and profits is.

We thus have to consider Tesla's moat, and my read of it is that the company's own success is destroying it. We can say great, this is a really valuable sector, which is why all these competitors are gaining funding. But many competitors being funded reduces the margins of any one of them. Alternatively, we can say that all these others gaining funding at these high valuations means there's a bubble going on. But if there's a bubble, then how safe is that high valuation?

Capital

Of course, any such moat exists only at some point in time. It can be overcome by a new technology that just does an end run around that protection. Or, alternatively - or sometimes, the same thing - enough capital can be got together to challenge directly.

With the direct challenge the moat isn't that it cannot be done, it's that it's not worth doing. The amount that must be spent to confront the incumbent cannot be made back even if the challenge is successful. Therefore, rational investors don't make the challenge, they go off and do something else instead. The moat doesn't have to be absolute. It only has to be a difficulty for it to work.

If capital is freely available to make such a challenge, then the moat fails - or can be bridged, forded, whatever.

Which is my point here about Tesla. People with even half-baked, at best, ideas can gain the capital to challenge the company. Therefore, there is no moat worthy of the name. This has come about precisely because TSLA itself is so valuable.

I am, therefore, a bear on TSLA.

Detailed numbers

There are plenty of pieces here in Seeking Alpha which will tell you the expected cash flow for next year, what the capital value of autonomous taxis will be, how many want an electric pick-up truck, how mass production of batteries will keep making them cheaper. That's not my point at all here. I'm talking at an entirely different level of detail.

At my level of detail, it is simply that as Tesla has a market capitalisation of $230 billion or so, it is possible for other people to raise the capital to compete with the company. That means that whatever moat TSLA has will be - or at least can be - overcome.

There's another way to put this

Here:

(Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock price from Seeking Alpha)

And here:

(NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock price from Seeking Alpha)

And here:

Rivian (RIVN) raised another $2.5B in a funding round led by T. Rowe Price

And here:

EV upstart Fisker Inc. is in talks to go public through with a sale to a so-called blank-check acquisition company, sources tell Automotive News.

And this is before we even get to the more established players like VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) and their electric car plans, the Jaguar SUV and so on and on and on across the marketplace.

We can see from those stock prices and funding announcements that we're in something of a market frenzy in this sector.

Which means something about this:

(Tesla stock price from Seeking Alpha)

It doesn't matter which way around

So, if we're in something of a frenzy, we could say that if all the others are at highly elevated prices because "frenzy", then so is TSLA.

We can also say that it's not so - Tesla really does have the keys to unlock this kingdom. But it's that very success which is driving the TSLA price and so creating the frenzy for any of those claiming to be able to challenge it. That very presence of challengers, the ease with which they can raise capital, meaning that even if Tesla does succeed in a straight business sense - getting cars off the production line and into the hands of happy customers - that they aren't going to make the sort of margin implied by the current price.

Tesla's own valuation success has created the competition that invalidates that valuation.

For my argument, it doesn't matter which way around we read the current situation. Either all electric vehicle valuations are excessive, elevated, or that Tesla's would be real in the absence of competition, but that valuation is creating the competition that makes it elevated.

This is how markets work

I am not talking so much of stock markets here, but this is the way that markets more generally and at a more basic level do work. It is precisely the success of one manner of doing something which calls forth the competition which lowers the profit margin from doing that thing. If you'd like a paper on it, this is from Bill Nordhaus, Schumpeterian profits in the American Economy.

Successful entrepreneurialism calls forth, itself, the competition which reduces profits to entrepreneurs. In the end, the vast majority - over 90% - of the value creation ends up in the hands of the consumers, not the producers.

My view

I'm entirely willing to believe that Tesla will be a successful company. I have a preference for hydrogen fuel cells over batteries, but so what, that's just a personal preference. I even agree that if anyone's going to make the great breakthrough into the mass market, then Musk's a better chance of being that guy than others.

However, my knowledge of how markets work more generally tells me something else. That the current TSLA valuation is too high. Therefore, I am a bear.

The investor view

Far too many people have got burnt trying to short TSLA for me to want to recommend that. And part of my case is that the stock markets are being irrational about electric vehicle valuations. As is so often attributed - perhaps wrongly - to Keynes markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.

Too many other companies are finding it too easy for TSLA's current valuation to be justified. As above, I'd not go short, but I'd certainly not be long at this point.

The long argument is to ride the enthusiasm while it exists - not something I'd recommend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.