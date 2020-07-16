Alcoa still has some appeal as a way to play sentiment around aluminum and a short-cycle recovery, but the longer-term investment case is much harder to support.

When I wrote about Alcoa (AA) after the aluminum company’s first quarter earnings, I saw this as a risky, relatively low-quality name that nevertheless had upside to the mid-teens on prospects for a V-shaped recovery in multiple manufacturing end-markets. In the interim, investors have largely taken the bear-case scenarios for the pandemic-driven recession off the table, and initial data from China’s recovery have been generally positive, helping drive Alcoa shares toward that mid-teens target price and up about 90% from the time of that last piece.

Alcoca management has also helped its own cause, with solid ongoing execution and a continued willingness to make difficult decisions to improve margins and cash flows (like the restructuring at the high-cost San Ciprian facility in Spain). My primary concern on Alcoa shares now is whether a lot of the benefit of a V-shaped recovery is already in the stock. While Alcoa’s high financial leverage makes it quite sensitive to any changes in estimates (positive or negative), I still don’t like the fundamental outlook for the aluminum industry on a long-term basis, and I believe Alcoa is more of a trading opportunity on sentiment than a core buy-and-hold.

A Better Than Expected Quarter On Good Execution

Between higher production volumes and good execution with respect to cost controls and efficiency, Alcoa posted much better than expected numbers for the second quarter relative to where the Street was before the company’s July 8 update ahead of yesterday’s earnings.

Revenue fell 21% year over year and 10% sequentially, beating expectations by about 3% as higher volumes offset weaker prices. Aluminum sales fell 16% and 8% on double-digit realized price declines (down 22% yoy and 15% qoq), while alumina revenue declined 30% yoy and 15% qoq on third-party shipment growth of 5% yoy and 2% qoq.

Profitability was impressive, even in the face of a nearly 10-point year-over-year and five-point quarter-over-quarter decline in gross margin. Of course, when I say “impressive” I mean relative to expectations. EBITDA declined 59% yoy and 42% qoq, with EBITDA margin dropping below 10%, but that was nevertheless more than a third better than the Street expected. Bauxite led the way with 17% yoy growth, contributing more than 70% of adjusted EBITDA, but aluminum was the bigger surprise and the bigger source of upside, as Alcoa limited the loss to just $34M this quarter.

Moving On From The Worst-Case Scenarios

Although I’d hardly call the operating environment for Alcoa “good”, with aluminum prices recently down 10% year over year and down more than 7% year-to-date, it has definitely improved since the time of Alcoa’s last update. China has emerged from its Covid-19 downturn with a return to GDP growth, and the Street has largely taken the more dire scenarios off the table with respect to the U.S. economy.

Aluminum prices have risen 13% from April, while spot alumina prices have risen roughly 20%. While China produced more than 100ktpd of aluminum in June, demand for aluminum has thus far tracked better than expected as that country recovers. On top of that, investors may well be factoring in the possibility of higher realized prices for Alcoa if the Trump administration goes ahead with a re-imposition of tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

It’s not all sunshine, though. Concerns about prolonged global oversupply remain quite relevant, and while the auto sector should start perking up, I’m not as bullish on the outlook for other aluminum-consuming industries like non-residential construction. I’d also note that the forward curves of aluminum and alumina prices over the next few years haven’t really improved all that much, and the general expectation is that Alcoa likely won’t capture 2019-era prices for aluminum or alumina until 2023 or 2024.

I believe management’s restructuring efforts will allow Alcoa to be more profitable at lower prices relative to 2019, but I believe this is still fundamentally a brutal industry in which to operate. Looking at the numbers, few aluminum producers ever manage better than low single-digit FCF margins and the returns on capital are poor. One key long-term driver to watch is whether aluminum producers start finding themselves in a position to charge “green premiums” for aluminum produced in more environmentally-sustainable ways. ESG issues are getting much more attention these days, and Alcoa would be relatively well-placed for that shift, but Alcoa management themselves have noted a lack of visibility on any such transition toward green premiums.

The Outlook

I do believe that 2020 is shaping up as less-bad than feared for Alcoa, but it is still far from a good year, and there are still ample uncertainties and risks tied to the pandemic and the recession. Likewise with the global economy and the question of whether Chinese demand will continue this initial better-than-expected trajectory.

Although I believe Alcoa’s restructuring efforts (including asset sales and the closure of high-cost facilities) will allow the company to generate better-than-average long-term FCF margins, the “average” in the aluminum sector is quite poor. Either way, discounted cash flow is generally not the preferred method for valuing aluminum companies.

While Alcoa’s second quarter EBITDA was about $50 million better than initially expected, management didn’t exactly encourage analysts to boost expectations. Likewise, as I’m using a three-year average EBITDA in my valuation, the improvement to my 2020 estimate has a relatively modest impact on valuation. I am modestly boosting my EBITDA growth assumption, though, and with that my EBITDA multiple (to 5x), though my fair value remains in the mid-teens.

The Bottom Line

With a fair value above $15, my target for Alcoa is actually a bit above the high end of the Street, and there’s still some upside here for more trading-oriented investors. I still don’t like Alcoa as a buy-and-hold type of name; management again deserves praise for what they’ve accomplished, but this is a brutally tough business and I think Alcoa is more suitable as a trade on sentiment around aluminum – a trade that, for now, is still working as investors start taking a more optimistic view of the post-Covid-19 economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.