Industrial Production Picks Up As The Economy Reopens

Industrial production rose over 5% in June. This followed a pick up in May as well.

Source: Barron's

U.S. industrial production for the month of June increased 5.4 percent from the prior month:

U.S. industrial production in June posted the largest monthly gain since 1959, indicating manufacturing is stirring to life after coronavirus-related shutdowns. Total output at factories, mines and utilities increased 5.4% from the prior month after climbing 1.4% in May, Federal Reserve data showed Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 4.3% advance. Factory output jumped 7.2%, the biggest gain since 1946.

The increase not only surpassed economists' estimates, but it also came on the heels of a 1.4 percent increase in May. For the second quarter of 2020, the industrial production index fell 42.6 percent Y/Y, the largest quarterly decrease since World War II. COVID-19 has been almost as disastrous. It has led to shelter-in-place policies and caused millions of Americans to be stuck at home. We have not seen a hard stop for the economy like this in our lifetimes. Consumer spending has fallen, businesses have been shut down, and millions of American workers have been displaced.

The economy is slowing reopening, which explains the increase in industrial production over the past two months. For much of 2019, industrial had not been setting the world on fire. Prior to the pandemic, industrial production had faced headwinds from the trade war with China. The knock-on effects of the coronavirus could last for the rest of 2020, stymieing industrial activity in the process.

Manufacturing output rose 7.2 percent, yet remained 11.1 percent below its level prior to the pandemic. Output for motor vehicles and parts spiked in June; this followed a substantial gain in May as well. This is good news for the economy and implies automakers are ramping up production. Nonetheless, the output for motor vehicle parts was about 25 percent below its output in February. I believe consumers will focus on essential items after the economy reopens. That could create headwinds for manufacturing and automotive over the long term.

Industrial Production Rises

Industrial production appeared to have reached a trough in the first half of 2016 and rose steadily throughout 2018. It went through fits and starts in 2019, likely impacted by the trade war with China. It fell hard in March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic and began to recover in May. However, it has not come close to approaching its pre-pandemic level.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector was 68.6 percent, an improvement above the 65.1 percent reported in May. However, it was still 11.2 percentage points below its long-run average (1972-2019). I believe industrial production will continue to rise as the economy reopens. At some point, corporations can reduce production if they think the demand for goods and services is not robust enough.

Financial Markets Rise As Industrial Production Improves

The Dow Jones (DIA) hovers well over 26,000. The Dow has risen more than 40% since hitting it 52-week-low in March. Stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and policy makers unleashed animal spirits, which spiked financial markets. Earnings have yet to catch up with the rise in financial markets. It could take years for corporate earnings to return to pre-pandemic levels, if at all.

The Fed has provided liquidity for credit markets, and its impact on equity markets has been positive. Several retailers have tapped debt markets to help shore up liquidity amid demand destruction in the retail space. Corporations have been paying dividends and buying back stock over the past decade and have used debt to do it. Borrowing more debt to fill capital holes could work in the short term. Long term, such debt binges lead to a bevy of zombie companies that can only stay afloat with access to more credit.

As long as companies do not go belly up, then investors can continue to speculate on their equity value. In my opinion, equity markets and valuations could be divorced from fundamentals due to monetary stimulus. With unemployment at double-digit levels, policy makers could be forced to provide additional stimulus. It may not help corporate earnings, yet it sounds positive for broader markets.

Conclusion

Industrial production is showing signs of life. However, it may not return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon. I believe the economy had peaked prior to the coronavirus. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names with weak cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.