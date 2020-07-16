BMGH has been negatively impacted by the Covid19 pandemic and the IPO may be pricey, so I'll watch from the sidelines.

The firm provides advertisers and media sites in China with various digital marketing services.

Baosheng Media Group has filed to raise $27.5 million in a U.S. IPO of its ordinary shares.

Quick Take

Baosheng Media Group Holdings (BMGH) has filed to raise $27.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides digital marketing agency services to clients and social media platforms in China.

BMGH has provided limited visibility into the negative impact of the Covid19 pandemic on its operations and the IPO appears pricey, so I'll pass.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Baosheng was founded to assist advertisers in managing their online marketing activities, strategies and to connect advertisers with media properties.

Management is headed by founder, Chairperson and CEO Ms. Wenxiu Zhong, who was previously vice president of Weimeng Xingkong Information Technology Co.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Advertising marketing services

Media property monetization

Baosheng has received at least $3.8 million from investors including Deng Guan BVI, PBCY Investment and EJAM BVI.

Customer Acquisition

The company obtains clients through its direct sales force of 14 persons as well as through various referrals coming from current and former advertisers, media firms and other third-party advertising agencies.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 2.3% 2018 2.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, was 4.1x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Info Cubic, the market in China for digital marketing is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion in 2019.

Furthermore, 'data from AdMaster show that 79% of advertisers will increase digital marketing for this year.'

The digital landscape of China is heavily skewed toward the combination of mobile and social trends, as the chart shows below:

Also, Chinese users spent an average of almost 6 hours per day accessing the Internet, of which 2 hours was spent interacting with social media.

Management says the online advertising service market in China is fragmented, highly competitive and price sensitive.

Financial Performance

Baosheng’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and decreased gross margin

Growing operating profit but reduced operating margin

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 17,846,900 10.5% 2018 $ 16,156,876 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 15,991,736 8.9% 2018 $ 14,686,949 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 89.61% 2018 90.90% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ 10,450,358 58.6% 2018 $ 9,689,099 60.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2019 $ 10,841,028 2018 $ 7,820,999 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 9,364,359 2018 $ (7,325,689) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Baosheng had $8.1 million in cash and $52.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $8.7 million.

IPO Details

Baosheng intends to raise $27.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $131.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.69%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the expansion of our business.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary

Baosheng is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its expansion plans.

The firm’s financials indicate that through the end of 2019, it was growing revenue at a moderate rate, producing comprehensive profit and positive cash flow from operations.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were dropping; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate was a solid 4.1x.

The market opportunity for digital media marketing in China is large and expected to grow as the penetration of digital marketing continues to grow.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 7.37x, not an unreasonable multiple for a technology company.

There are two problems with this IPO. One, the company is only partially a technology firm and partially an agency, so I’m not convinced its multiple is reasonable.

The second problem is that the financials provided only go through December 31, 2019 and management guidance for Q1 2020 indicated the firm’s net revenues dropped considerably during the quarter.

While management doesn’t ‘expect a significant impact on our operations and financial results in the long term,’ the short and medium term is another matter.

Since we have limited visibility into the firm’s Q1 2020 results and the IPO may be expensively priced, so I'll pass.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.