In light of the coronavirus pandemic, we were overweight the consumer staples sector with a focus on big tobacco. Besides precedent for resilience of this sector during economic downturns, tobacco shops were also one of the few amenities still available to the public during lockdowns. Furthermore, shelter-in-place orders were a recipe for relapses into the smoking habit, and in the cases of more staunch smokers, we could expect more frequent smoking. Our view was vindicated later by the Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) Q1 earnings call results which showed substantial resilience.

Despite operational resilience, PMI underperformed the overall market. Currently, the company has not taken part in the recent rally despite the fact that Philip Morris is ready to take a lead in the heated tobacco space globally, with their commercialisation efforts for IQOS now ready to slowly resume with shelter-in-place restrictions coming to an end. Although the market potential for IQOS is being recognized by markets, with it growing in a matter of years to be one of the largest tobacco brands in the world, what the market seems to be failing to realise is that there are multiple margin expansion vectors that will result from an emphasis of IQOS products in the PMI sales mix. Moreover, by tapping into the modern smoking culture around vaping, conversion of users of competitor cigarette brands in a winner-take-all heated tobacco dynamic will mean substantial market share gains to offset any secular declines. If IQOS' success is even remotely similar in the rest of the world as it was in its proven market of Japan, we are looking at a potential 50% increase in NOPAT and consequently upside in the upper double digits in the best case scenario. For a company that has superb resilience to COVID-19 in the event of secondary lock-down measures and is a storied market stalwart weathering crises of all types in the past, a double-digit upside presents an exemplary opportunity in an iconic large-cap. To understand the circumstances that can lead to these dramatic revaluations, we first need to understand the market potential of IQOS and hence its ability to influence PMI's profits.

IQOS Emphasis and the Margin Impact

In April 2019, a version of IQOS became the first heat-not-burn product to be authorized for sale by the US FDA under the PMTA pathway. The agency's rigorous two-year review led to the conclusion that IQOS is "appropriate for the protection of public health." More recently, the FDA has approved IQOS marketing as a modified risk product, helping it further substantiate it as a potential reduced risk product with the FDA stamp of 'beneficial to public health' as a smoking alternative. This regulatory success is in contrast to other alternatives to combusatibles, where Menthol-based and flavoured e-cigs are being heavily opposed by regulators and have crippled them from capitalising on the need in the market for a reduced risk alternative to smoking. Indeed, this large void has already started to become filled by IQOS, which due to blinding growth since it was launched in 2015 is already the third largest brand in the world (first in heated tobacco), just after iconic legacy brands like Marlboro and Winston.

(Source: PMI 2020 First-Quarter Results)

Regarding the smoking market in general, it is predicted that, over the next decade, the number of smokers will remain largely unchanged from the current estimate of 1.1 billion, despite the considerable efforts to discourage smoking. Indeed, the data in markets where IQOS and reduced risk products have gained market share bear this out. Since 2017, combined data for cigarettes and heated tobacco units have barely declined in the EU (excluding Eastern Europe), a far cry from the substantial 5% market decline rates disclosed by big tobacco firms. This indicates that a more stable base of nicotine users, bolstered by the creeping effect of growing 18+ populations, exists where reduced risk products are available. This is substantiated by the fact that approximately 71% of the tens of millions of IQOS users are converts from legacy smoking products.

(Source: PMI 2020 First-Quarter Results, figures in millions)

Even if we rightly acknowledge that IQOS might be cannibalising some users in PMI's legacy brands, IQOS growth will still generate substantial value. This is because there are three ways that IQOS' emphasis in the mix are improving margins that will more than offset any cannibalisation effect. First of all, they sell at a higher margin than traditional products do. Second, as the IQOS segment becomes more emphasized in the mix, the higher material costs involved in shipping traditional products will also be forced downward. The fact that IQOS sales don't have excise taxes levied on them is the final way that their mix contribution increases PMI's margins. The lower excise tax could very well be a durable source of improved profits, as the lower rate isn't a regulatory oversight. It reflects the fact that the company has been largely successful in demonstrating to regulators that NGPs are not cigarettes, and as such, they are generally taxed either as a separate category or as other tobacco products, which typically yields more favourable tax rates than cigarettes. The fact that they didn't get crushed by the regulatory hammer while Menthol-based and flavoured products did is a testament to this effort.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research based on PMI 2019 Annual Report, figures in millions of dollars)

Knowing that IQOS emphasis improves margins, we can understand the exact degree to which margins will be impacted by IQOS shipments growing in the mix using a difference-in-difference analysis of historical data. With PMI's operating income on revenues before excise taxes between FY 2015, at the nascent stages of the IQOS launch in Japan, and FY 2019 (net of one-off impacts in Eastern Europe due to the RBH deconsolidation), we have determined that the margin on IQOS products pre-excise taxes is 24%, compared to legacy products with margins at 14%. This indicates that with 100% IQOS in the mix, profitability would increase by a factor of 1.68x. It was critical to use pre-excise tax revenue and not net revenue due to the impact that the growth in IQOS volumes would have on the effective excise tax. Indeed, between 2018 and 2019, revenues declined from $79.8 billion to $77.9 billion due to declines in traditional volumes, while net revenues grew by $200 million due to the lower excise tax impact from a growing IQOS mix from 5.3% to 7.8%.

Now that we have a strong idea of how much more profitable IQOS is relative to traditional products, we need to be able to determine how dominant these products might be relative to traditional products and competing heated tobacco products like BAT's (NYSE:BTI) Glo.

Japan Dynamics

In 2015, IQOS was launched in Japan to pilot the product and prove its market. 5 years later, IQOS accounts for 17% of the total volume of cigarette and heated tobacco products to Japan from all companies in the big tobacco space, including BAT, Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). At this point, IQOS volumes have stabilised in Japan, with competitor products in heated tobacco nibbling at market share due to pricing initiatives.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research based on PMI Annual Report FY 2019)

Nonetheless, IQOS has 70% of the Japanese heated tobacco market, reflecting the winner-take-all dynamic due to its first-move status. With IQOS revenues alone already accounting for 17% of total tobacco volumes in Japan, this reflects a substantial penetration of heated tobacco products of over 20%. We believe that other regions could have a similar appreciation for IQOS products, and using the market share of IQOS in Japan for other regional markets, we can see the potential market size for these products in every region.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database - FY 2019 Data based on 17% IQOS Market Share forecast)

Valuation

Armed with potential market sizes as well as margin impact from greater IQOS sales in the mix, we are ready to value PMI. Our approach will be using its current EV/NOPAT multiple on various potential NOPATs that could result depending on the speed of the adoptions of IQOS as well as assumptions on the size of the IQOS market shares at maturity. The reason we are using NOPAT is so that we can penalise the figure with a discounting impact in an economically meaningful way, thereby not treating NOPATs from radically different points in time the same when applying our multiple. We are happy with the current PMI multiple which reflects the modest premium that PMI's brand equity commands as seen in the sectors' EV/EBITDA multiples. Using multiples rather than DCF helps us stay objective about the market appetite for the stock and avoids excessive sensitivity to DCF inputs.

(Source: koyfin.com)

Our model will forecast the volumes of IQOS products in each region based on inputs of how long IQOS will take to ramp up, and the assumption for IQOS' market share once the ramp-up is complete and the market is mature. 70% of the growth in IQOS volumes YoY will be deducted from cigarette volumes proportionate to PMI's regional market share to forecast the empirically evident cannibalisation impact.

Once we have the mix of IQOS in the combined volumes for each period, we can use that to scale up the PMI margin. These margins will be applied to pre-excise tax revenue figures which will grow proportionately with changes in volume. Pre-excise tax revenues starting from FY 2019 data will also grow based on the pricing increases in cigarettes, upon which the industry has long relied, proportionate to the mix of traditional cigarettes. With revenues and operating margins scaled for IQOS mix, we can calculate NOPAT using PMI's 23.2% effective tax rate. These NOPATs will be discounted to a present value using a 5.5% WACC, reasonable, given the low beta of PMI and their low cost of debt. We will then apply our EV/NOPAT multiple to these present value figures to get our valuation.

Below is our model with the base case scenario inputs as an example of how it works:

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

Applying this model to various scenarios for the years till IQOS maturity, terminal IQOS market share and the annual cigarette price hike rate, we can see the potential upside across possible outcomes. We did not need to run sensitivity with the secular decline rate in traditional products as our model was not very sensitive to this input.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

Risks and Concluding Remarks

As seen in our sensitivity analysis, a best case scenario with as much as a 45% upside can be achieved if price hikes are in line with volume declines, and if the speed and extent of IQOS adoption in global markets are in line with that of Japan. As seen in the chart below, where we line up EU and Japan's respective launches of IQOS, growth is making a less volatile but comparable rise in the EU now as it did in Japan back in 2016.

(Source: Figures in millions of units, PMI Annual Report FY 2019)

The reason why this is our best case and not our base case scenario is mainly due to the hindrance of the commercialization efforts as a consequence of lock-downs this year at the dawn of the market push. However, there are other risks as well to the thesis, one of which being that we might be entering into a down-trading environment. This would have an impact on the speed at which IQOS might become adopted since the value proposition from rolling tobacco and discount brands might be enough to stop conversions while income is tight. There are other specifics that could hurt the thesis related to regulation, which is that it is hard to predict how governments might warm up to risk reduced products. The EU is a big market, and we're glad that IQOS has already been received favourably in most jurisdictions like Russia, Italy, and Germany, among others, but certain other markets might be a problem like Indonesia. There, recent tax hikes on traditional cigarettes show a government interest in carving out as much value from products with these low PEDs (price elasticity of demand). It is unsure how many jurisdictions will spare IQOS from regular excise duties, and depending on this, we might see less market penetration. Thankfully, the impact on margins, which is at the center of our thesis, is likely to be more limited for this, as low PED products will pass the tax burden onto the consumer in the form of higher pricing.

Moreover, since the treatment of reduced risk products is not going to be universal across geographies, there's always a risk of incentives to counterfeit and smuggle these products across borders. The international exposure also lends itself to an FX risk.

The final risk is, of course, that reduced risk products receive the same treatment as traditional cigarettes, which might mean limited means to communicate and differentiate the IQOS product. Although important regulators have decided that there should be more latitude given to this product category, it nonetheless needs to be considered that the environment could become even more hostile to smoking.

Nonetheless, in the already maturing market of Japan, IQOS has grown exceedingly quickly, and this is in a market where prices on normal cigarettes are exceedingly low (a little over 50% of the price in the US). In places where excise taxes on cigarettes are high enough to make alternative tobacco products like IQOS a better proposition on an ongoing basis, growth could be even better. For PMI, this growth would mean substantially increased margins and eating competitors' lunches, converting their valuable customers to IQOS users. Because the closest competing product from BAT is not nearly at the stage that IQOS is at, the winner-take-all dynamic means that a disproportionate value of the heated tobacco opportunity needs to be attributed to PMI. Moreover, we may have excessively penalized the traditional business in our model, compounding its decline to substantially lower levels instead of tapering off the decline for when only staunch smokers remain. All this leads us to a substantial upside opportunity for PMI, rare for a large-cap stalwart. Together with an entirely defensible 6.2% dividend yield, PMI is one of the best propositions in the rallied but unstable markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.