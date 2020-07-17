Snap reportedly lost $40 million on its Spectacles project in 2017, but the negative press and management distraction were likely far more costly.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Perhaps with the exception of Tesla (TSLA), no other stock has been more hoarded by speculative traders than Zoom (ZM). By now, Zoom has become a household name that both young and elderly have become intimately familiar with, and the word "Zoom" has almost become a verb in our everyday vernacular - typically the hallmark of a brand that has become incredibly popular with consumers.

Since the start of the year, shares of Zoom have already rocketed upward nearly 4x, now making the stock more highly valued than a broad basket of blue-chip stalwarts in the Dow 30 (including Caterpillar (CAT) and Walgreens (WBA)). The big question for investors: can Zoom keep going?

Data by YCharts

The bull/bear discussion that has raged all year has covered many familiar topics already, including on Zoom's huge tech bubble-style valuation (>30x forward revenues), its recent security flaws that caused several companies to temporarily ban it from work devices, and whether Zoom's rise in popularity among consumers will actually yield a sustained boost in revenue growth (after all, Zoom's explosion in usage has been among casual individual users - but it's only businesses that actually pay to use Zoom). See the pricing grid below for reference:

Figure 1. Zoom pricing plans Source: Zoom.com

And that's why, even as Zoom's active users multiplied by 20x in the first quarter of the coronavirus alone, Zoom's most recent quarterly revenue grew at "only" 169% y/y (and consensus is calling for revenue growth to fall to 26% y/y by FY22 per Yahoo Finance, suggesting that this growth rate may not be sustained).

But in this article, I'm going to focus on an entirely new bearish topic for Zoom: its foray into hardware. In my view, this is an ill-timed and ill-fated launch of a very niche product that may take down investor sentiment on the stock and begin the process of unwinding Zoom's vaunted valuation multiple. Investors may want to consider buying near-term puts to profit from potential downside, especially with the current volatility in tech stocks.

Zoom For Home - DTEN ME

The section header above is actually the name of Zoom's new feature product. Unfortunately, I can't think of another hardware product that's more clumsily named. Collaborating with a little-known company called DTEN (which surprisingly managed to get its company name included in the product's brand), Zoom is releasing this new consumer hardware gadget targeted toward users who want to take Zoom calls without having the distraction of emails and texts that pop up on other connected devices.

Starting at "only" $599, Zoom opened pre-orders for the product on July 15, with the first units expected to ship in mid-August. Here's what the product looks like, taken from the company's marketing website:

Figure 2. Zoom's new hardware device Source: dten.com

The Zoom For Home - DTEN ME purports to, in the company's own verbiage from the launch press release, "elevate employee experiences to connect remotely and be productive." The key feature of the device is to "enhance the Zoom experience" by removing all distractions and being always ready to take Zoom calls, fully customizable by the user, and optimized for screen sharing and collaboration.

There are a few obvious problems with this product that strike me immediately, however. Here are the key points:

Who will buy this product? Serious, focused Zoom calls that require this kind of specialized hardware are meant for office calls, not casual Zoom calls to friends or faintly. But what kind of employee would shell out $599 to buy their own office equipment? And what office would authorize a reimbursal for a $599 piece of hardware that can only serve one function that employees' existing computers are already capable of doing?

Serious, focused Zoom calls that require this kind of specialized hardware are meant for office calls, not casual Zoom calls to friends or faintly. But what kind of employee would shell out $599 to buy their own office equipment? And what office would authorize a reimbursal for a $599 piece of hardware that can only serve one function that employees' existing computers are already capable of doing? Price. At $599, the Zoom For Home is hardly a cheap price for a niche gadget that really has only one function.

At $599, the Zoom For Home is hardly a cheap price for a niche gadget that really has only one function. Competition. The product isn't at all dissimilar from Facebook's (FB) own video chat offering, where an 8" Mini version of the Facebook Portal starts at just $129 (a quarter of the price). A regular-sized 10" Portal, meanwhile, runs at just $179 while a 15.6" Portal+ is $279. And moving further downmarket, Amazon's (AMZN) Echo Show devices sell for even less than the Facebook Portal Mini.

Historically speaking, software and internet companies that have ventured into consumer hardware have had tough luck. Remember Spectacles from Snapchat (SNAP)? Snap launched these recording glasses in November 2016 at a starting price of $129.99. Snap at least had the benefit of hype and popularity at the beginning of its launch, with hordes of millennials rushing to pick up a pair of (seemingly limited-edition) Spectacles from disappearing pop-up locations. At one point, Spectacles were so heavily demanded that they were being resold for higher than the retail price.

But less than a year later, demand began to fizzle for Spectacles as users realized they were a limited-use, niche toy. Snap reportedly lost $40 million on the project, the majority of which was lost on unsold inventory and cancelled contracts to buy materials from vendors. The Snap executive in charge of Spectacles left the company a few months after that. The entire Spectacles episode served as a sobering reminder to rising Silicon Valley companies: stick with what you know, and do it well; foraying out of your immediate space can be costly.

The total toll of a moonshot miss like Spectacles goes beyond the $40 million cash outlay, however. Admittedly for Snap, whose revenue is slated to exceed $2 billion this year, $40 million is a small chunk of change. And for Zoom (ZM), whose revenue this year is also projected to be just shy of $2 billion, $40 million represents a very tiny investment (we don't know yet what the scope of Zoom's investment in this hardware project will be).

The actual costs lie in the potential damage to the company's brand. Snap suffered months of jeering negative headlines from the press that may have hurt its reputation with both users and advertisers (we acknowledge here that as a social media company, Snap may not be the best compare as it is a much larger lightning rod for criticism than a company like Zoom). Then there's the loss of management focus. Zoom's executive team's energy may be better spent on trying to sustain its current growth trajectory rather than trying to figure out hardware manufacturing and supply chain issues for the first time.

And lastly, there's the potential cost to investors. This year, Zoom has been the stock market's golden growth story, built entirely on a rapidly rising user base and soaring revenue growth. The addition of a hardware line of business (when it's already widely acknowledged that Wall Street is leery of hardware startups) has a heavily dilutive effect on Zoom's story, and may be the first domino catalyst that can begin to unwind Zoom's massive year-to-date gains.

Valuation and key takeaways

At Zoom's present share prices near $250, the stock trades at a market cap of $72.2 billion (again, that's more than some companies in the Dow 30). After netting out the $1.1 billion of cash on Zoom's balance sheet, the company has a resulting enterprise value of $71.1 billion.

In FY22 (next calendar year), Wall Street analysts (per Yahoo Finance) are expecting Zoom's revenues to grow only 26% y/y from a record-setting FY21 to $2.28 billion in revenues. This puts Zoom's valuation at a hefty 31.2x EV/FY22 revenues. This bubble-prone valuation multiple already puts Zoom at the highest echelon of enterprise software valuations, trading approximately on par with names like Okta (OKTA), Coupa (COUP), and Datadog (DDOG).

With massive year-to-date gains and the expectation that growth rates will peel back in FY22, investors may be looking to lock in gains in the near term. Even if Zoom's hardware project turns out to be a small financial hit for the company, it may induce the negative press that derails the company's bullish story, and drag down its share price from its current premium multiples.

Shareholders of Zoom would be wise to lock in gains, and opportunistic investors may want to consider purchasing puts to gain from potential downside.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.