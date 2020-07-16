Significantly overvalued Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB), a mid-sized prototyping and low-volume production industry player with promising long-term expansion prospects, had seen its revenue growth decelerate last year. After a vertiginous rush to a new high in 2018, sales plateaued around $458.7 million in 2019, before going a bit higher to $460.3 million in the last twelve months. In 2018, impressed by the future growth prospects, investors rushed to buy the stock, thus pushing Price/Earnings to the utterly insane ~70x touched in September 2018. Understanding that the bar was set too high and that the acquisition of RAPID Manufacturing would only have a short-term effect on consolidated sales expansion, they had been quickly bailing out of long positions, thus P/E and the stock price tumbled and remained depressed in 2019 and during the beginning of 2020. Then the coronavirus emerged and the price cratered. A buy-the-dip strategy, better value (e.g., a C- Value Grade in end-March), and stronger-than-expected Q1 results rejuvenated the bullish sentiment, and now PRLB again has an F Value Grade, the weakest level possible, while the overall Quant Rating is Neutral thanks to Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions Grades being much stronger.

As the world in general and the U.S., in particular, are navigating an economic storm, the possibility of PRLB's sales increase in 2020 is zero. Wall Street believes the environment might become more favorable in 2021, predicting low-single-digit sales growth and double-digit improvement in earnings per share. Anyway, I am highly skeptical that investors who want to gain exposure to the 3D printing industry should consider the stock at the current levels. Let's take a more in-depth look to figure out why.

The top line

Proto Labs, Inc. manufactures custom prototypes and on-demand production parts that its clients use in product development. A client creates a three-dimensional CAD model, sends it to PRLB, and the firm manufactures a prototype. Nearly all business activities are conducted remotely via the Internet. In the 2019 annual report (page 5), the company itself called its speed of prototyping "unprecedented." That is its key advantage, as customers likely seek accelerated product development & testing in order to bring new offerings to the market as soon as possible to outmaneuver competitors.

In its work, PRLB uses complicated and expensive capital equipment from mills & lathes, injection molding presses, and 3D printers, to sheet metal laser cutters; an example is the GE Additive X Line machine that arrived at the company's 3D printing facility in Raleigh, North Carolina in June.

Being predominantly focused on the Americas market, the company has the Injection Molding, CNC Machining, 3D printing, and Sheet Metal product lines. In the annual report, PRLB did not highlight any specific end-market it serves and only mentioned that it targets "a diverse range" of them. In the 2020 investor presentation (see slide 17), however, it shared more data on that matter. Proto Labs clarified that its principal end-markets are medical & healthcare and consumer electronics; together they are responsible for ~40%-45% of the total sales. It is less dependent on the more cyclical automotive and aerospace industries (together, they account for ~10% of sales) and industrial machinery & equipment (~10%). It is intuitively evident that when the manufacturing activity hibernates, the demand for prototyping also slows down. This is a risk worth bearing in mind, as we are inside an economic recession.

The company's flagship product line is Injection Molding. The issue is that being a flagship, IM does not bring that much regarding growth. Its expansion had already been not that strong in 2019 when the division's revenues rose by just 3%. Computer Numerical Control Machining also did not excel in sales generation, increasing the top line by only 1% in 2019. Both had seen their sales plateauing in Q1. IM's sales declined 1%, while CNCM's revenues did not change at all, and all that happened just at the very beginning of the pandemic. Being only the third regarding contribution to the top line, 3D Printing, contrarily, expands at a much more impressive pace, ~15% in FY19, that can, to some extent, justify PRLB's overstretched valuation. In Q1, 3D Printing shone again, delivering around 10% improvement that, coupled with unexpected strength of Sheet Metal, buttressed total growth of 1.5% (compared to 16% in FY17 and 29.4% in FY18). The issue is that such a meager change in sales was not enough to improve the bottom line, as growing Research & Development expenses coupled with rising General & Administrative led to a decline in operating income, and, consequently, a 12% reduction in adjusted earnings per share.

So, what we have at the moment? The company, whose predominant product line has hit a plateau, with growth falling from double-digits to low-single-digits, only shored up by the robustness of 3D Printing, with declining profits, weak operating income impacted by the necessity to finance further growth and the technology portfolio expansion, and ~60.7x Forward adjusted P/E. Are there any bright spots here?

And yes, there are a few. On a positive side, despite plateaued sales and declining earnings, Proto Labs remains a highly efficient company with sector-leading margins, net cash position, and growing FCF. But the story here is a bit more complicated. The Industrials sector lags behind regarding profitability but compared to five-year averages, PRLB's margins are in decline. The gross margin is down by ~8%, while the EBITDA margin is down by ~12%.

Poor value nullifies other merits

My dear long-term readers surely remember that I typically ignore the traditional and widely-used Price/Earnings ratio and Return on Equity, a simple efficiency metric that is frequently used in conjunction with P/E in order to investigate if the abnormally high or low ratio is caused by outstanding or poor efficiency. However, in the case of Proto Labs, I acknowledge that P/E is relevant because of one reason: it has no debt in the capital structure. And it pays no interest, at all. Apart from P/E, we can also apply a P/FCF to Equity multiple together with FCF Return on Equity and CROE, thus factoring in the assessment of the efficiency of PRLB's working capital management.

A perplexing problem with the company is that its efficiency metrics based on accounting profit, e.g., ROE and ROA, are far less impressive than cash flow-based. As of my calculations, its LTM Cash Return on Equity (Net CFFO/Average shareholder equity) is above 21%, while ROE is just ~11%. Meanwhile, FCF ROE (Organic FCF/Average equity) equals ~10%. But that is not a red flag, at all. For me, double-digit CROE that is much higher than ROE is unquestionable merit, which can make a stock a 'Buy' (depending on a few other parameters).

That is overall great, but we should never ignore the price we are paying for merits a company has. In this sense, we need to take into account relative valuation and examine if the stock price climbed to high, and if even its impressive developments cannot justify the price the market is paying. At the moment, its Forward adjusted P/E is standing at ~60.7x, while P/FCFE equals ~53.5x. Is that a justified level for the company with the prospects of the 2020 revenue contraction? Likely not.

Conclusion

Bolstered by the hopes of the V-shaped economic recovery, PRLB's price has climbed too high. Though among its unquestionable merits are the debt-free balance sheet, substantial cash flow surplus, and exposure to the medical industry coupled with the prospects of returning to growth in 2021, I would not say all that fully justifies the current price. Apart from that, PRLB does not pay a dividend despite copious FCF, as it likely foresees hefty R&D expenses and capital expenditures ahead, and maintains a significant cash position to have flexibility in capital allocation without turning to debt sources of financing. I have nothing against such an approach, it is fully reasonable, but for income-oriented investors, PRLB is not a stock of choice.

To sum up, I would not recommend going long PRLB now; it would be better to remain on the sidelines waiting until a more acceptable price is reached.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.