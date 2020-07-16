Valuations are on the low side when compared to its main competitor.

The company is undergoing a strategic shift which is enabling delivery of higher-margin interconnection revenues.

First quarter bookings for 2020 are on the rise.

The amount of debt appears to be on the high side and there are fears of economic uncertainty impacting on revenues.

DLR, one of the world's largest datacenter REITs relies on acquisitions for growth.

With the acquisition of Interxion (INXN), Digital Realty Trust (DLR) has expanded its market to reach 275 datacenters, 20 countries and six continents.

In addition, it now has access to high growth opportunities in the larger markets of continental Europe including Frankfurt and Marseilles.

However, investors appear not to be convinced as the company's laggard stock price demonstrates.

Figure 1: DLR price evolution

Data by YCharts

For those wondering about the financial implications of acquisitions synonymous of large expenses, there is a need to explore the returns on investments made possible by the new acquisitions. This becomes important given that company executives have provided a guidance of $6 (mid-point) for the full year when analysts were expecting 29 cents more.

Also, there are concerns about the possibility of the datacenter industry being impacted by a fall in advertising expenses as a result of a global reduced level of economic activity.

Hence I will also touch on macro-economic factors and make a comparison with peers.

First, I look at the evolution of the company's total assets, revenues and debt during the last ten years, a period marked by five acquisitions totaling $20 billion.

Acquisitions geared towards interconnection

First, it is important to realize that in an industry where scale matters, had this datacenter REIT giant relied solely on organic growth, its assets would never have risen so drastically.

Figure 2: DLR's acquisitions in the last ten years

Source: Crunchbase

Debt level has also risen.

Figure 3: DLR's asset, revenue and debt evolution and acquisitions

Source: Chart built from data from SeekingAlpha and crunchbase.com

However, the total debt to asset metric, which is used to measure the extent to which a company's asset have been financed by debt has been on a downwards trend and is currently at 41%.

This, when considered with the debt to equity being at 0.8, far from the highs of 1.4 suggests a stronger financial structure.

Figure 4: DLR's Balance sheet

Source: SeekingAlpha

The Datacenter, being is a capital intensive industry, having the right financing structure is of crucial importance.

Looking under the hood, one less visible sales component is interconnection revenues which DLR began to report separately only as from 2015, after the Telx acquisition. Also, that last acquisition constitutes more of a strategic shift when considered in the context of the higher-margin interconnection revenues.

At this juncture, the Marseilles campus is of strategic importance to DLR as a connectivity & content hub to leverage on interconnection. Moreover, this French city is also considered as continental Europe's gateway to the internet because of the submarine cables that link it to the vast markets of the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

DLR is also moving beyond the paradigm interconnection with its digital platform, a new service launched by DLR in November 2019 targeted at customers with heavy analytics usage.

PlatformDigital

Customers migrating their trade analytics and AI-based cyber-security services to PlatformDigital are benefiting from high performance data processing and connection speeds. For DLR, this means more interconnection revenues. The company has partnered with NVIDIA (NVDA), a key artificial intelligence player for AI.

Figure 5: Platform Digital by DLR

Source: Digital Realty

Continuing along the same lines, the coronavirus turmoil is fueling the rise of AI utilization in companies in their effort to have a further degree of automation. Now, these companies want to have some services hosted at the edge to benefit from lower latency.

For this purpose, DLR has partnered with Vapor IO, a datacenter Edge company as well as Cisco (CSCO), IBM (IBM) and Bridgepointe Technologies.

Figure 6: DLR evolution v/s type of growth

Source: Keylogin Corporate Transformation matrix

PlatformDigital represents a new level for DLR in its evolution to the higher end of the datacenter value chain.

There has been a lot of nice talks about the platform but here are my key takes:

Enables organizations to quickly join new centers

Helping company specializing in AI-enabled video to expand in EMEA

Expansion of OTT (Over the Top) video services in Europe

Migration to PlatformDigital seeing strong momentum

Meeting requirement of firm using NVIDIA GPUs for ultra-low latency

Advertising company creating advertising technology migrating on PlatformDigital

The investments made appear to be paying already in view of the increase in rental revenues for Q1-2020, not only in terms of power and space but also, more importantly in terms of interconnections.

Revenues figures for Q1-2020

The interconnection revenues are up by 29% compared both to the last quarter and Q1-2019.

Therefore, that strategic shift initiated since the acquisition of Telx is now gaining momentum first, through the 49% stake in the Westin building, which is a densely interconnected facility in North America providing access to over 150 carriers and more recently, through Interxion.

Figure 7: Bookings for the colocation and interconnections segment on a per-quarter basis.

Source: DLR's Q1-2020 Earnings presentation, transcripts and SeekingAlpha

DLR reported revenues of $823 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 5% increase from the previous quarter and a 1% increase from the same quarter last year.

Total debt on the other hand has seen a higher rate of growth than revenues. Now, my point is not that DLR has amassed a lot of debt. There has surely been an increase in debt which has caused the net debt to EBITDA to increase to 6.6x but this has been mostly due to the fact that all of the debt contracted for the Interxion acquisition is included in the balance sheet. On the other hand, only 18 days of contribution is included in the EBITDA.

Also, some equity offerings are planned as a result of which net debt to EBITDA should stabilize back to the 5x levels after the second quarter.

Figure 8: Some key financial leverage figures

Source: Q1-2020 Earnings transcript

Debt to EBITDA is higher than peer Equinix's 3.9x but on the other hand, DLR has a lower debt to equity ratio and more importantly a lower debt to capital ratio which means that DLR funds a relatively smaller portion of capital through debts.

Figure 9: Comparing DLR with Equinix (EQIX)

Source: SeekingAlpha

With an improvement of bookings and that debt position on its way to be stabilized, I now take on the task of identifying risks relating to operations in the coronavirus environment and the associated expenses.

Operational Risks

First, there are operational risks due to the highly infectious nature of the coronavirus. In this context, the company carried out a full disinfection of all the common areas at two of its New York City datacenter locations in March. There was no service impact as DLR never shuts down its facilities "unless directed by the government or health agency authorities".

Now, there should be some impact in terms of operating costs as from the second quarter covering such items like disinfection and staff protection (using masks) costs but datacenters, unlike REITs being highly restricted facilities, these should be on the low side.

Furthermore, some investors have raised questions about the possibility of the REIT's earnings suffering from economic concerns from around the world, especially in terms of advertising.

Now, according to Omdia, a consultancy firm, global advertising revenue will drop by at least 7.4% in 2020 with TV adverting bearing the brunt of the decline. On the other hand, internet advertising should be relatively sparred and benefit from a slight 0.1% growth.

Also, internet advertising is gaining traction with the rise of online shopping, social platforms and streaming services.

Figure 10: Ad spend down except for digital video

Source: Webforum

The example in China can be helpful in this case where Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) digital advertising revenues increased by more than 30% during Q1-2020.

Moreover, there have been reports by Gartner about IT spending suffering because of economic uncertainty and this resulting in datacenters revenues falling by 9%. The hardest hit industries according to the Gartner report being entertainment, air transport and heavy machinery.

When I checked DLR's response on this threat, I found that there is limited exposure to the businesses that have been most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, in terms of figures, this limitation means that the potential shortfall for DLR is 5% of total revenues.

Figure 11: Customer concentration by revenue

Source: DLR's Q1-2020 earnings presentation

However, on the other hand, a more recent report by Network World, mentions that coronavirus-related demand growth for technology appears to be accelerating data center demand, especially for the public cloud segment and this driven by online retail, web content, entertainment and mobile data usage.

Also, there are instances of migration from on-premise datacenters to private and public clouds which are viewed as more flexible in connecting work-from-homers to corporate data sources.

With DLR's cloud segment constituting more than a quarter of its revenues, I therefore consider that DLR's executive have exercised a high level of prudence when providing that guidance of $5.90 to 6.10.

The reason is that any shortfall in revenues pertaining to the potentially at risk businesses should be more than offset by cloud, interconnection and analytics revenues.

I now proceed to provide a valuation for DLR.

Valuations

DLR is currently valued at a trailing P/E (non-GAAP) of 139 compared to 121 for Equinix which would mean that DLR is overvalued.

However, a valuation based purely on P/E would be too simplistic especially considering the more efficient way in which DLR has integrated acquisitions. This is evidenced by higher margins and better revenue per employee. Hence based on financial efficiency and employee productivity metrics, DLR deserves to be valued higher.

Figure 12: Comparison of DLR and Equinix using some key metrics

Source: SeekingAlpha

Going forward, DLR will benefit from further economies of scale as a result of combined operation with Interxion such as getting a better deal from equipment suppliers and benefit from less expense per unit of item purchased.

Also, by having the same network operational center to manage more datacenters and making use of the combined sales team to cover a relatively wider product portfolio, the REIT should generate further improve efficiency and productivity metrics.

Furthermore, DLR's interconnection revenues constitute only 12% of its total bookings and this should increase rapidly. As I showed earlier, Q1-2020 bookings have already provided some color to that effect.

Hence FFO (Funds from Operations) should increase to higher than the mid-point of $6 to reach the $6.5 - 7 level driven by interconnection bookings in the medium term.

Consequently, at a price-to-FFO ratio of 24x times compared to Equinix's value of 40, DLR is undervalued and my target is $160 -170.

Key takeaways

With the Telx acquisition, DLR started reporting quarterly interconnection sales of $7 million separately in addition to only "space and power" revenues. Now, equipped with Westin and Interxion, these interconnection revenues look to receive a significant boost.

Moreover, through PlatformDigital, the REIT has laid the foundation for enterprises to implement digital transformation and analytics solutions more rapidly.

Also, given the company's track record in terms of successfully integrating acquisitions, it should rapidly benefit from revenue and cost synergies while at the same time improving on the debt-to-asset metric.

This differentiated company is well positioned to support sophisticated customer demands in the analytics category in addition to hyperscale and cloud as a service.

At the current price of $142 with a dividend yield of 3%, DLR is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing and most welcome to request any clarification through the comments.