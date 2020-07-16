This delay is unfortunate and damaging to CytoDyn's forward momentum but is likely to have little long term significance.

It could take several months to settle this issue but it looks as if it can be resolved within a reasonable time.

CytoDyn news moves faster than I am able to follow. Over the last week in preparation for a Seeking Alpha article, I took meticulous notes on the 7/4/20 Nader Pourhassan [NP] interview with Dr. Been. Then, I moved on to do the same with NP's 7/9/20 Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock promo.

I was all set to present my pièce de résistance to Seeking Alpha's editors on 7/13/20, when I read CytoDyn's latest press release. There was to be another conference call the afternoon of 7/13/20 at 4:00 PM ET. Back to the drawing board and note taking for me.

This article contains my latest synthesis of how 7/13/20's news impacts CytoDyn from an investment standpoint. While this most recent setback is disappointing, it is neither surprising nor does it change my cautiously bullish outlook for this stock.

The time line for data from CytoDyn's phase 2 mild/moderate trial data readout remains intact as does my thesis as set out below from "CytoDyn's COVID-19 Game Changer"

While it is definitely a high risk bet, I am looking for the potential for gain in the name as outweighing its significant ongoing risk.

CytoDyn's ill-fated BLA appears to have hit a roadblock.

CytoDyn's BLA for leronlimab in treatment of HIV as a combination therapy has been teased as imminently fileable at least since the following 4/18/17 investment call exchange:

Goals are goals; sometimes ambitious companies make goals beyond their reach. As it turned out, 2017 passed without a BLA filing. In a 2018 slide presentation, CytoDyn was loaded and ready with a new leronlimab filing goal as shown on its 7/2018 presentation slide extract below:

Again 1H2019 passed without a BLA filing as did 2H 2019. CytoDyn has had a rollicking 2020 as regards its BLA, with multiple points of drama. It seemed as if CytoDyn was satisfied that the filing was complete when it issued its 4/27/20 press release below:

CytoDyn Submits Completed Biologics License Application [BLA] to the FDA for Leronlimab as a Combination Therapy for Highly Treatment Experienced HIV Patients

In the body of the release NP noted with satisfaction that this filing marked an important milestone for CytoDyn as it transitioned from a development stage biotech to a commercial organization.

Investors, including me, who thought that the filing was now ready for FDA review were quickly set right. On 5/8/20, the following release headline announced yet more work to be done:

CytoDyn Clarifies Status of Biologics License Application

This delay seemed to have been resolved on 6/11/20. On 5/13/20, CytoDyn announced that it had finished taking its extended tutorial on how to file a completed BLA:

CytoDyn Completed Submission of All Remaining Parts of Biologics License Application (“BLA”) on May 11, 2020

Whew. That wasn't easy. But at least it was done. Step 1 down, three steps to go — acceptance of the BLA filing, FDA issuance of a PDUFA date (Step 2); approval of the accepted filing with issuance of an NDA (Step 3); successful commercial launch of the approved product (Step 4).

Monday morning (7/13/20) greeted CytoDyn investors with a step 2 hiccup and a falling stock price.

Step 1 may have been completed to CytoDyn's satisfaction. Sadly, it was insufficient to jar the desired PDUFA date (step 2) out of the FDA. Early on 7/13/20 CytoDyn announced the disappointing news with a release headlined:

Update on HIV-BLA-PDUFA: FDA requested more information to complete a substantive review. No additional trials required. CytoDyn plans to submit the requested information and will ask for a Type A meeting with the FDA per the agency’s suggestion

Such release issued before the market opened had a predictable impact on the share price as shown in the chart in the final section of this article.

CytoDyn's 7/13/20 investors' call covered a wide variety of issues; its explanation of the BLA was detailed.

CytoDyn's investors' call covered the waterfront, from uplisting, to finances, to other indications, to other countries — a typically NP tantalizing smorgasbord. I do not focus on any in this posting beyond the BLA.

I do not regard any catalyst discussed in the call as imminent with the exception of COVID-19 trial results which I discuss in the conclusion and are critical to the investment view I take of the company.

The FDA has a detailed policy embodied in its Refusal to File Procedures designed to minimize time spent on incomplete applications. This procedure comes into play when the FDA determines that a filed BLA is insufficient for productive review. In such case it issues a refusal to file letter (RTF).

NP began the 7/13/20 investors' call (the "Call") by describing the circumstances leading up to its RTF. In 2018, CytoDyn had announced that it hit its primary endpoint in HIV trial (CD02) for multidrug resistant [MDR] population.

In 2019, CytoDyn met with the FDA and received permission for a rolling review. At this meeting the FDA suggested the BLA should be for a 700 mg dose, as opposed to the 350 mg dose actually used in the CD02 trial, since the company had shown success in its CD03 trial with this higher dose compared to 350 mg dose. The FDA further requested that it enroll at least 50 patients and obtain data at 24 weeks in order to demonstrate safety of this higher dose (3:38-4:40 /54:45).

NP advised that the RTF set out complete instructions on the information required for CytoDyn to complete its BLA. The letter is clear and all the requested information can be obtained by CytoDyn. In the grand scheme of things, he characterized it as a minor setback (4:40-6:40 /54:45).

The requested information relates to two parts of the BLA, the clinical and a minor aspect of manufacturing. NP ran the balance of the Call discussion as a ringmaster calling in appropriate team members to address specific issues.

The two team members who contributed on the RTF were Nitya Ray (Chief Technology Officer) and Kush Dhody (Sr. Vice President, Clinical Operations, Amarex Clinical Research, LLC). He started with Dr. Ray discussing the manufacturing related comment. NP gave Dr. Ray one of his trademarked top tier introductions.

Following the introduction, Dr. Ray's presentation was disappointing because I was having trouble making out what he was saying. Apparently, the FDA's concern relates not to the actual production of leronlimab. Instead it focuses on failure to identify manufacturer of the syringes and needles used in its administration and failure to provide details on their testing.

Dr. Ray apparently disagrees on this point, so it is unclear if there is a problem here or not. Apparently, CytoDyn's only role is to purchase these and include them with leronlimab when sold for individual use. In any case, the FDA has raised no issue relating to the production or quality of leronlimab itself (7:05-10:40 /54:45).

Next up was Dr. Kush Dhody addressing the RTF's clinical section comments. He explained that the question arises out of how the BLA ought to properly present trial data in connection with the CD02 trial which was designed and run to evaluate 350 mg doses of leronlimab as a combination therapy for treatment-experienced HIV-infected patients.

At the FDA's suggestion, the BLA seeks FDA approval for leronlimab dosed at 700 mg, supported by safety data from CD03. CD03 is an ongoing trial evaluating leronlimab as an HIV monotherapy dosed at three different doses, 350 mg, 525 mg and 700 mg. The RTF is looking for a detailed and integrated assessment of the data that goes beyond the data presented to this point.

Dr. Dhody expressed no reservations concerning availability of data requested by the FDA. The reason this has been a point of difficulty has been because CD03 is an ongoing trial. Now however it has progressed to the point that it is no longer a concern, albeit some patients are in a follow-up state. (11:30-14:40 /54:45).

The impact of this delay seems unlikely to damage leronlimab's prospects as a combination therapy for HIV; any impact is likely to be more indirect.

Investors seem to have responded well to CytoDyn's 7/13/20 Call. The RTF knocked CytoDyn for a loop early following its issuance. As shown by the chart below, Cytodyn has been busily recovering since.

This speaks volumes to me on investors' optimism around this name:

Data by YCharts

Those who have followed my CytoDyn articles and diverse comments related thereto know that I have small regard for CytoDyn's chances in the HIV arena. I consider the competition far too formidable.

The competition section (p. 11-12) in CytoDyn's 2019 10-K is daunting. Consider the companies competing in this space, Gilead (GILD), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and ViiV Healthcare (GSK) who, as the 10-K notes, are likely to fiercely defend their current positions.

Those are the established BP names. In addition there are the up and comers who are too numerous and profuse to list. I am willing to accept as credible that leronlimab could give a fair challenge if its label reflects a pristine safety label and if it competes in a crowded field with a competitive sales force. This latter is where CytoDyn as an HIV therapy falls flat.

Perhaps Vyera will surprise me. If it does I may need resuscitation for it will be a very big surprise indeed. As I view the world, CytoDyn severely damaged its prospects of giving a good fight in the market when it tendered its exclusive rights to leronlimab in treatment of HIV to Vyera.

Given my lack of expectations around CytoDyn's HIV prospects, one might think that a delay in its BLA was of little concern to me. Au contraire, CytoDyn's BLA delay in HIV as a combination therapy is a concern.

I am not thinking of missed revenue, although hopefully there will be some revenues even if they fall far short of expectations. I am most cognizant that leronlimab has never received an FDA approval which would go a long way towards validating its vaunted but as yet unestablished safety profile.

Most of all I wholeheartedly agree with the following comment from rinsev to my article "CytoDyn's Rude Interruption":

The Lero covid approval was predicated on the safety data which was in the BLA for HIV. That is now in limbo, and the covid application will probably have to languish there as well for lack of accepted safety data. These things all work together, or they don't work at all. NP is working very hard at working, but it's not working.

As matters now stand, CytoDyn's upcoming data releases from its two COVID-19 trials are its best near term shot at financial viability. If these COVID-19 trials are successful in today's COVID-19 saturated news cycle leronlimab would quickly acquire a cachet that should lead to unparalleled opportunities.

That said, the shorts who are forever nipping at CytoDyn's heels, will have an easy narrative to support their thesis as long as the BLA remains unaccepted.

Conclusion

I set out my bullish investment thesis for CytoDyn in "CytoDyn's COVID-19 Game Changer". I will reevaluate once leronlimab's COVID-19 trial results become visible. I am hopeful that shareholders will have positive data during the next several weeks. However, I recognize that there is an aura of the "Gang Who Couldn't Shoot Straight" surrounding CytoDyn's management.

Accordingly, I have low expectations around management's execution. This is particularly true when it comes to timeliness, where the BLA filing snafus as outlined in this posting reflect special challenges. In "CytoDyn: When More Is Less", I despaired of CytoDyn's indiscriminate pursuit of multiple therapeutic indications before it has any proven success in any indication.

Since that article the situation has gotten worse, not better, as management seems determined to pursue a wide variety of indications.

As I have noted above, I have scant expectation for CytoDyn success in conquering the mean streets of HIV therapeutics. As far as I am concerned, it condemned itself to commercial irrelevance in HIV when it hitched its fortunes to Vyera.

I would be remiss if I failed to reiterate a caution here. CytoDyn is an exciting stock with barrels of potential. It is also among the riskiest of all potential investments, an OTC biotech with no income and few assets. Unless you are an experienced investor in this area you should shy away, or if you invest be sure you can afford a complete loss.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, CYDY, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in BMY, CYDY, and GILD over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.