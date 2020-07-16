Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (BIOVF) CEO Guido Oelkers on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:BIOVF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guido Oelkers - Chief Executive Officer

Henrik Stenqvist - Chief Financial Officer

Milan Zdravkovic - Head-Research and Development

Conference Call Participants

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Christopher Uhde - SEB

Peter Sehested - Handelsbanken

Emmanuel Papadakis - Barclays

Viktor Sundberg - ABG

Sten Gustafsson - Nordea

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sobi presentation of its Q2 results. For the call all participants will be in listen-only mode and afterward there will be a question-and-answer session.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Really a pleasure to have you here to our Q2 webcast. And I think with this having said, I will be joined today by Henrik Stenqvist, our CFO and Milan Zdravkovic, our Head of R&D. And I think our forward-looking statement as usual and why don’t we go right into the brief of the presentation.

Yes. So basically, this is a difficult environment and I understand that the – one of the – we are the first group of pharma companies presenting and I think therefore it’s – I think it may be worthwhile to understand to what happened actually in this environment and I just want to refer to a U.S. data that I just – we just got recently head of.

So basically, in the U.S., total prescription between the end of May and beginning of June are down 6% to 12% and these are weekly data. So they are oscillating. But I think more important is new drug prescription down 30% to 40% and I think it’s clear that telemedicine is also not as effective as the usual pharma models.

So I think when you look at our marks that we have achieved in this environment I think they have to be seen in this - in view of the half year data are actually quite strong for us. We have 20% top-line growth, 20% EBITA - adjusted EBITA growth. We have healthy cash flows and we have been able to get – make a significant contribution to fight against COVID and got studies that we’ll talk later on published.

We completed the enrollment of two key studies trials in MAS sJIA and the CIT trial, which is also not understood in this environment. And we gained market share with Elocta and Alprolix. And I think this is something that we want to spend little bit more time on because it needs to be understood particularly when you look at our Q2 number.

And we have made substantial progress with our new launches despite the lack of face-to-face interaction meaning Doptelet and Gamifant. And we are building the future and we were able to transact the license agreement for the global license of SEL-212 from Selecta.

So overall, actually, we felt it was an ambitious agenda and I think we need to understand a little bit more what are behind the headline numbers that you have all seen.

Next slide picture please. So these are I think important to note is – and the narrative has been partially given already. We have a 4% patient growth give and take for our haemophilia product portfolio quarter-on-quarter and this in this environment a not a lot of switches have happened.

Doptelet we talked about 52% quarter-on-quarter in gross. Gamifant 27% quarter-on-quarter. Kineret, we maintain a very solid performance with 24% and with Synagis, because I saw a couple of comments, again we just have to recognize that the season last year was unusually low, hence we had more significant sales in April, which we didn’t have because the season this year ended earlier, but we had a very successful season as we outlined in the Q1 record.

So you know there is nothing down with Synagis or infection earlier. Very proud of what we have achieved.

Next slide please. And here you can see the quarter-on-quarter, let’s say development whether it’s a half year development and I think they are quite a bit of adjustment that have to be recognized when you look at it quarter-on-quarter and partially they are driven by stocking effects, but as you will see later the consumption per patient in some countries in Europe in haemophilia has come down for instance and that has affected our results and as well as mentioning that Q2 in 2019 was also strong.

But these effects are more smoothened when you look at it on a half year basis and there is a 17% growth at constant currency and extra currency is actually 20% growth. And important to note is that the core business in the same period, the product business in immunology and hematology has improved considerably faster.

Next slide. This is I think something that we try to explain on what actually happened between in Q2 to make the performance a little bit better understood. We had an adjustment of our inventory, let’s say that we have had give and take, it’s a example of our Elocta as far as one-third of our growth last year – in last quarter was driven by the stocking effect and later on between SEK140 million to SEK150 million.

That was the stocking effect. Then we had a negative effect from the patient consumption and this is something that we didn’t really have on the radar, but I just saw our market data for instance from France that is consistent for the entire haemophilia business where basically patient, because they didn’t want to go to the physician office. They wanted to stretch essentially their factor and postponement of elective surgeries did not happened in Q2.

As a consequence, we had a negative effective that outweighed our patient growth. Now, we think that this negative effect is of a temporary nature and we believe this will correct itself during the second half of the year. But you need to understand that at the same time, we have a 21% H1 versus previous year patient growth with Elocta and a 29% patient growth with Alprolix.

And basically, I just want to give you at some chances we have become the number one prophylaxis company in Germany in Q2 and we have not lost any market share in haemophilia in France either. It obviously gives you a little bit of a perspective that we do not have competitive topic, in fact, we made significant progress, but when you look at the quarterly result this is not as visible.

On a half year basis, I think there is a certain smoothening effect, but still the consumption per patient is an effect obviously also on a half year basis that we still think will smoothen itself out during the second half.

Next slide please. Partnering with Selecta is – it was a fantastic move. Let’s say because we get access to a very important product in chronic refractory gout and we think that with this pegylated uricase that is powered by the Immtor platform potentially it’s a rapamycin platform that can be also used in gene therapy to mitigate the effects of immunogenicity.

We think that they have a very unique product and they have around 160,000 patients and we think that this product for sure could be useful in around 10% of those patients. So it’s a very significant - alone in the U.S., it’s a very significant opportunity. We got the global rights and we got the share in the company.

So on the whole, we think it’s a very strategic transaction in the immunology sector that is on target with our strategy.

Next slide please. So summarizing this first part, we continue to make significant progress in haemophilia even in this difficult environment, strong progress in Doptelet despite lack of face-to-face direction. The Gamifant quarter-on-quarter strong patient growth will show you some data later yet there has been a price effect and yet there has been an effect on the lower rate of patients but also over time these effects will be washed out. Continued growth with Kineret, progress in R&D as I pointed out and portfolio expansion.

So next slide. So now we go into the business review on hematology. Here you see basically for both products on an half year basis to show the progress that we have made but I think important just to note is the patient growth and I think and you know that we basically are able to continue expanding our share even though it’s much more difficult in a Q2 environment to switch patients but we were able to do so and that basically gives us the confidence also for the rest of the year.

Next slide please. And here you can see the progress that we have made with Doptelet, actually quite substantial and using the – let’s say, units as a proxy and that gives you a feeling that we are actually making great strides with this product where we are very, very optimistic with the product Immtor and very gratified that despite the difficult environment, we were able to complete the enrollment of the CIT trial and the team at the Dova is doing a fantastic job, very proud of them.

Next slide please. And we basically are going to talk about immunology. Here you have to notice the seasonal effect of Synagis and also the effect that we had such a fantastic season – end of the season in Q1, but it ended earlier. Hence the Q2 comparison for Synagis is really not relevant. And let’s say with Gamifant, we are not making some progress and maybe the next slide.

And here you can see basically the progress on the patient base and basically when you were to index this, the absolute patient growth in Q2 2020 was of Q1 2020 in comparison to the progress we have made one year ago is around 50% higher. It’s a significant uplift of the patient population.

We virtually could be faster, but you have to acknowledge that this is a significant progress as the economics actually are more influenced by the price reductions that we had established and by the lower consumption per patient because of the lower rates.

But as we are expanding the indicate we often think that this will – we would continue to broad the product as the product is on a good track.

Next slide please. Kineret continues making – it’s continuing to make good progress as we can see here and we think that this is a product that has significantly more potential but it’s a current environment and it has shown some positive effects even in a COVID-related environment. Just want to show you one slide and then before I hand over to Milan, next slide please.

And here you can see one of the studies that was just recently launched – published in May this year in severe forms of COVID and you see a beautiful separation of couple of makeup and an improvement of survival. And this will – and basically, why we can always arguably say our limitations to some of those studies but we were very happy.

And this confirms our responsiveness that Kineret can have a significant role in this area of hyperinflammation and basically many authorities have now positive to a neutral view whilst in our other compounds have been definitions of frequent regime and we have currently 2,500 patients in different trials ongoing. Some of them have the grade of Phase III. So we are looking at this quite optimistically moving into the future and I think this is a good time now to hand over to Milan and maybe Milan, you can share your view on Kineret and maybe some of the data that we are generating.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. Thank you, very much, Guido. Please turn to Slide 18. So, on this slide, we are showing some additional data to the data that Guido just showed. And retrospective cohort study. This one was performed in Italy.

And this is from a group of patients that had COVID-19 infection, that had acute respiratory distress syndrome and they also had hyperinflammation. And what we've seen here in 29 – that we see high dose Anakinra in comparisons with the historical control of 16 patients.

Then, first of all Anakinra reduced inflammation. It also showed improvement in the respiratory function and then also as Guido mentioned from the previous study also as a vital benefit. So when we add all the data the data that has been accrued until now with Anakinra we think that these continue to support a potential benefit of Anakinra in this patient population.

And course, let's say, on the strength of that, we will continue to support resurgence of this area and we will also evaluate when there may be sufficient data also from randomized controlled trials whether we can engage into a dialogue with regulatory authorities around the potential benefits of Anakinra here.

And if you can move to Slide 19 please. So, as Guido already mentioned, we have announced the partnership with Selecta around treating of our patients with refractory gout. So gout is an inflammatory disease that is essentially caused by elevated levels of uric acid that subsequently leads to deposition of urate crystals.

This can occur anywhere in the body, but most frequently it's seen in the joints. If deposition crystals accumulate and these can cause tophi that may cause pain and restricted mobility.

And as shown on the right-hand side of this slide, complications of chronic gout includes joint deformities with potential visibility, but these crystals may also form in the kidneys and here they may cause obstruction and/or infection.

Now refractory gout which has, let's say, the potential we are discussing here with 212. Our patients that are not controlled on conventional therapies and I will share little bit more of the data on the next slide which would then be Slide 20.

So it turns that humans that not have an enzyme that can break down uric acid. So, whenever you give the recombinant enzyme, this will elicit a very strong immune response in humans. And this not only causes safety concern with infusion-related vaccines, but also around the efficacy of the enzyme that is being infused.

So the beauty of 212, as Guido mentioned that this is a combination of the Uricase enzyme and also rapamycin nanoparticles and this rapamycin nanoparticles when given together with Uricase enzyme causes tolerance induction. And this is what we are illustrating on this slide where we see 66% of evaluable patients from our Phase II study responding with serum uric acid levels less than 6.

But not only that but also a very significant reduction in serious infusion reactions if Immtor or the rapamycin nanoparticles are added to the combination.

So if I can have the next slide, please, which would then be Slide 21. So there is a Phase II study ongoing comparing 212 to pegloticase. The study is now fully enrolled and as of early data that suggests a lower withdrawal rate in the 212 arm versus pegloticase, which further supports the potential differentiation of the 212 molecule.

The Phase III program that I am showing on the right-hand side here has been agreed with the FDA and consists of two pivotal trials that are planned to start later this year.

And if we can move to the next slide, which would then be Slide 22, then this slide illustrates how we continue to build the R&D pipeline around our two core areas being hematology and immunology. And just to give you some update, since the last time we showed this slide, we have added 212 in Phase II. We expect to start Phase III later this year.

As Guido mentioned, we completed the enrollment and the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia trial with avatrombopag, and we expect results in Q4 this year. We got approval of FMS in Europe with Anakinra. We very recently submitted the file in U.S. for Anakinra and thereof the file is under evaluation.

We’ve planned to add additional sites in the U.S. for the COVID-19 study in August to increase enrollments and we also expect to initiate the Phase II study with emapalumab in gout failure somewhere around the year end and with that, I would like to hand over to Henrik for the financial results.

Henrik Stenqvist

Thank you, Milan, and good afternoon, everyone. So let's start move to next slide and it’s the financial summary for the quarter - of the first half of the year. Revenues continue to amounted to SEK 3,070 billion, and that's corresponded to the decline of 3% and 4% at CER.

In Q2, as we heard, we had to pay back some of the favorable impact that we reported in Q1 now in the form of destocking and other negative factors such as reduced consumption impacting from COVID-19. So it’s actually also relevant it reflects over the half year situation where we see a growth of 20% or 17% at CER.

As we move on from revenue, we increased our gross margin 78% in Q2 compared to 76% in 2019. We continue to trend positively due to various favorable product mix but also clearly the diminishing share in the core specialty care business. We expect to see an accelerated decline in specialty care in H2 as a result of discontinued products.

The COVID-19 situation knock down to growth in most markets led to lower activity levels and a lower spend in Q2. Operating expenses in Q2 are SEK 1.344 billion were in fact SEK 75 million lower than in Q1. And as a result, adjusted EBITA reached SEK1.018 billion for the quarter corresponding to a margin of 33%.

So we hold the margin well, because this margin reflects the seasonal income from Q2 relative to Q1 and as we can see the margin year-to-date of 41% in line with the same period in 2019.

Looking now a bit into cash flow and debt despite the relative seasonal weakness or in Q2 that I just mentioned, we had an extraordinary operating cash flow in the quarter and this is mainly the result of the reduction in working capital following the collection of receivables from the high sales levels that we reported in Q1. And as a consequence, net debt was reduced to SEK 11.8 billion from SEK 14.2 billion in Q1.

And if we switch to the next slide, this illustrates the net debt development over recent quarters and it’s evident of we continue to rapidly delever the company having levered up in 2019 to finance the acquisitions of Synagis, Gamifant and Dova from the peak in Q4 2010 of SEK 3.4 billion we have delevered now to SEK 11.8 billion in just eight months.

And this is of course very satisfactory but we should also consider the Q3 and Q4 are expected to be less prominent in terms of cash generation due to the seasonality and the need to expand working capital, mainly because of the Synagis that we finished.

The net debt of SEK 11.8 million corresponds to an average, which is now down well below two times EBITA on a pro forma basis which is of course very comfortable. And we maintained available liquidity of more than SEK 7 billion despite maturities occurring this quarter and this position of financial strength, of course, provides us with opportunities going forward.

And with that, thank you and back to you Guido.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Henrik and maybe we go then to the summary, next slide please. Yes, so basically when you look at this, we are making progress in a number of areas. With Florio, our digital platform we are working on the – we have made significant progress more than doubled our patients on the – in Q2 versus what we had.

The project is on a good way and it's starting to become meaningful to a larger group of patients. We have Avatrombopag with the CIT trial we talked about, ITP currently under review in Europe and we are ready for launch in CLD and waiting for the right environment to launch the product in the Europe.

With regard to the – let’s say this was at Anakinra and immunology, the broadening the foundation you will see the data on Anakinra, emapalumab making at least on a quarter-on-quarter basis on a patient basis, nice progress and with SEL-212 we think that we have a very meaningful addition to our immunology franchise and synergies we have talked about.

And I think it’s also important to note that now with portfolio, we further expand the company also geographically where we talked about expansion into China expansion last time, last – it’s in Q1 and now we have got the company in Japan as well. And we think that particularly our immunology franchise would be very relevant for those countries.

The next slide, so when you basically look at the results, yes, there are some adjustments in Q2, but we are convinced that we see very strong signals from the markets from patients for all our products and we are not – for our core products we are really not losing anything.

So, we are gaining share which is really very useful that makes us even in this very uncertain environment confident to confirm our current guidance and let’s say and thinking now that we can continue growing double-digit our two core business areas, core business scores well above 20% - 22% in the constant currency.

So, we think that we are on good wave and the same applies for earnings, our EBITA guidance also remains unchanged and we think that we want to continue building the business that the example of Doptelet we have seen this, there have been some question marks on the Doptelet performance but the percentage of 52% quarter-on-quarter this is the milestone.

This is pure operating business around SEK 100 million in Q2 and around SEK 65 million in Q1. And then in addition we had SEK 87 million of a milestone payment for China. So that's really where we stand. So, feeling quite good about performance maybe it’s a good time now to invite questions as they may arise. Yes, I mean, maybe we go to the question and although operator can help us.

And our first question is from Eun Yang, Jefferies. The floor is yours.

Eun Yang

Thank you very much. So I have a couple of quick questions on the clinical data timeline and then one financial question. So on CIT, I think previously you mentioned data for Avatrombopag in third quarter. So it kind of slipped into 4Q. So will that be kind of only part of 4Q?

And for Kineret and Gamifant, Phase III trial for COVID-19, given the patient enrollment now and you mentioned they are increasing the clinical sites. Can you think when you should expect the data at least before year-end?

And the last question is on EBITA margin. Second quarter EBITA margin of 33% is similar to that of the last year. So should we expect the full year 2020 EBITA margin to be similar to 2019, so it’s close to like a 42%? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Eun. Maybe if I start just priming it and then if I can invite Milan and Henrik also to comment. Let’s start maybe with regard to these COVID-related questions. We think that we will have continuous flow now out of these eight different trials of information and data during the course of this year and it’s obviously a question, some of them, let’s say will be Phase III grade.

Will this be enough to get an indication, I mean, we can – we just make the data variable. But we think with all these information and data that we collectively providing at least at meaningful levels generated and I think this is reflected in some of the positive views that we see around the world regarding the product in particular view of this very favorable safety profile.

So, we will, in fact, Eun, and we will see quite a lot of data not coming in during the course of the year. Obviously, you have seen a reduction of ICU patients in Europe, but we have seen at the same time significant number of ICU patients in Europe and other parts of the world. So, with this there is sufficient patient potential.

The other things is now with the CIT trial, actually we are on track, because actually where we wanted to be, we will know, in this quarter we basically concluded the trial, we’ll then prepare submission. So we are still on track for 2021 launch and so in the U.S. So I think that’s – I mean, this I think we are quite happy that basically this works out.

And with regard to the EBITA margin, I think you have seen this where there was a rise, obviously during the later part last year, I think we would rather stay consistent with our guidance 5.5 to 6.3 and then basically it basically is that the EBITA margin that it will be, let’s say and that in also in terms of top-line.

We don’t want to speculate too much, but it will be, let’s say somehow in a range and I would rather refrain from providing more precise guidance. Maybe we start with Milan, do you want to comment on some of the questions?

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So, thank you to and with respect to the CIT trial, I agree there is not a delay even save more life as you get data at the end of Q3 or early Q4. So, I think that one is okay. And then we have the COVID-19 study. We initially was under the impression that we will be able to enroll this study in Italy. So we have now four and six sites with the reigning pandemic we are moving to the U.S.

I think, maybe unfortunately for the community as such the pandemic continues. So we plan to add probably around another ten sites in the U.S. and want to complete enrollment of the trial. And I think this will speculate – it depends very much on how the pandemic evolves. How long time it would take to enroll the patients. And I think, I don't know, Henrik, there was a question for you I think?

Henrik Stenqvist

I think, obviously, we guided on statistics to take margin, it’s a range and we should tell you where we end up with that range.

Guido Oelkers

Maybe we then open the floor to other questions. I hope you answered the question.

The next is from Christopher Uhde, SEB. The floor is yours.

Christopher Uhde

Hi there, and congrats on a solid quarter despite difficult circumstances. So, the first question, the EU ITP timeline is still 2021, but why the delayed launch in CLD in the EU, because I think at the deal announcement it was originally 2019. That's the first question.

Then, can you provide some detail on your expansion into Asia? I mean, particularly, what products are sold directly by you there now and what are your plans for the future with your current stable of products? Or it’s in the pipeline? Sorry there.

Guido Oelkers

I mean, yes, perfect. Maybe we start with CLD. I mean, CLD is approved in Europe and basically, what held us back a little bit was COVID and supply chain. And, because we got a certain formulation approved, now we have everything in place, but it is very tough in this – at this moment of time to create the right level of excitement.

So we think that this is – that the CLD launch will be late Q3, beginning of Q1. Yes. Q4, sorry, Q4. And there is nothing more to it. The product is registered. So we have to get into the weeds of it and then basically beginning of 2021 we should be in a good look for ITP should everything works in Europe.

And with regard to Asia, I think it's really the – when you look at the number, for instance of Asia aged patients in markets like China and Japan, then this is very significant. And this prompted us to rethink geographic diversification and for these two markets we take ownership ourselves. We know what it takes. I’ve had eighteen years in this part of the world to build representations there.

And we have made quick strides and we have been able to win the share from a big pharma company with one of the largest companies in China. We have a very experienced team in Japan. We have a very experienced team in China now. And basically products like Gamifant, like Kineret like Doptelet and then obviously, Selecta and also Kineret will make – it will make perfect sense for us to launch those products there.

And have a very significant, let’s say expansion of our overall global franchise. So, we think that these were strategic moves and very excited about Asia. We have already got the one or the other accolade, for instance, now in China going. So we are very optimistic. Current sales is zero. These are preoperational activities, but we may actually be able to record our first sales next year in China, Japan in 2022.

Christopher Uhde

Okay. Thanks. And then a couple questions on hemophilia and SEL-212. So, hemophilia, in the wake of the U.K. tender agreement, will there be any temporary negative impact from lower pricing? And if so, when should we expect it?

And then, as far as hemophilia factor consumption is concerned, how much of the effect on Q on – year-on-year was the result of lower activity on the part of patients and how much is from fewer surgical procedures if you know?

And then for SEL-212, are there any obvious antitrust – potential antitrust issues that I am missing? Or do you expect this to be straightforward from an antitrust perspective at least? And then, lastly there, is there a scenario in which SEL-212 could get accelerated approval on the basis of comparables?

Guido Oelkers

Yes. I think why don’t we take it one step at a time. I mean, we have got – we were listed in the UK tender. Very happy about this – the price concession. So let’s say that we have made in the UK within the reasonable frame and actually we elected this already ahead of the tender. So we are very happy with the outcome of the UK tender.

With regard to the consumption versus reduction, as a consequence of activity and surgical procedure, that granularity unfortunately we don’t have. Yes, so we – but the consumption is more than – this consumption effect is more than 200 million. So, at least that gives you a little bit of a flavor of where are currently at.

Yes. And then, with regard to the SEL-212 there, we don't foresee, I mean, any antitrust, because the launch sequences around 2023, end of 2023, 2024 moved, but don’t think that we are not are that we are in violation of anything – we should be able to launch this and we are very excited once also we can publish the Phase II data, let’s say of what this product is.

Christopher Uhde

Yes, great. And then, the last one was about whether you could get accelerated approval for it on the basis of the compare trials?

Guido Oelkers

No. And maybe, Milan, do you have a view of this? I don’t think so. Maybe, Milan, what is your view?

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So, I mean, I think we encourage you can say by the differentiation potential of 212 also with rapamycin tolerance induction. I mean, I think, to your point, Guido, I think it’s too early to speculate whether but just the clinical differentiation would translate into an accelerated approach. But we are encouraged by 212.

Christopher Uhde

Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciated.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thank you

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Christopher. Appreciated.

Our next question is from Peter Sehested, Handelsbanken. The floor is yours.

Peter Sehested

Yes. Hi. It’s Peter from Handelsbanken. I have a bunch of questions, but I will just fire two away and get back in the queue. The first one SEL-212. Just wanted how we should look at the data when it comes out here in Q3, Q4, in particularly in view of the fact that the response rates seen with KRYSTEXXA in combination with methotrexate, they are topping at 80% to 100%.

I am fully aware of the issues with methotrexate, but on the other hand every rheumatologist on the planet has probably experience with that product whereas very few probably know rapamycin. So, on some of data, some perspectives on how you see the differentiation versus KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate?

And should we anticipate that Elocta and Alprolix will be back in growth mode during Q3 and in Q4? Thank you. And I’ll jump back into the queue.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Maybe we go back – we start with SEL-212, I think, we know that basically KRYSTEXXA has a certain group of patients. I think they have made announcements how many patients they target for the product and you can read the report with the fraction of these 16,000 that I just mentioned. And it is because of the immunogenicity that we think we can address very well.

So it’s not just side effects, because you know the product has had some, let’s say, doesn’t seem to work also in certain areas. So we think that our combination is going to be a meaningful addition at least for a larger group of patients.

So I think the – and with regard to haemophilia, I mean, maybe you would take it, if you believe that the, let’s say the patient – the consumption reductions is of temporary nature which we believe then you would assume that the product will grow again in the rest of the year with its haemophilia franchise. And, yes, I mean, maybe, Milan, do you want to add some additional flavor to Immtor and the differentiation on Selecta, SEL-212?

Milan Zdravkovic

I should look at them, and thanks for the question. So, I think, yes, you can say, the rheumatologists are used to it, but rheumatologists will not be the ones that have to take the combination. And I think in this particular space with gout patients, I think methotrexate has a significant number of black box warnings across a number of different organ systems from the bone marrow to the kidney, to the liver, the dose has to be adjusted and patients that have chronic kidney disease.

We know that there are also convenience issues with KRYSTEXXA every other – every two weeks, plus methotrexate is plus folic acid versus you can say a once monthly therapeutic option that covers everything.

Under the alcohol issue and the liver toxicity with methotrexate. So while it may have achieved some extra fidelity in rheumatoid arthritis space, I am less confident that you would see the same acceptability in a gout, than a repertory gout space. And I think having a combination with the tolerance induction, I think we feel quite comfortable about where we are and the potential for 212 to differentiate itself.

Peter Sehested

Just a follow-up question here, correct if I am wrong, but doesn't rapamycin have the boxed warning as well?

Guido Oelkers

Rapamycin also has, you can say, safety and also a black box warning, but it doesn't have the systemic box warnings that you see with methotrexate and more or less every organ system is affected. And as even a prescription restriction on physicians have to understand methotrexate. So I think out of the two, I think rapamycin is far more benign.

Peter Sehested

But do you think you can negate the box warning on the sales?

Milan Zdravkovic

No, I don't think the idea is to negate box warnings. I think, definitely not, but I think the deal is more, what is the relevance of the toxicities observed in the target population that you want to treat. And what is the likelihood of that any of those safety liabilities will have a translational impact into the patient population. And here, I see more of an impact of methotrexate than I see of rapomycin.

Peter Sehested

Okay. Thank you. I’ll jump back in the queue. Thank you very much.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thanks.

Our next question is from Emmanuel Papadakis, Barclays.

Emmanuel Papadakis

Thanks for taking the question. Emmanuel Papadakis with Barclays. A couple ones follow-up on Elocta, just if you could give us a little bit more color on the regional dynamics, particularly how France is looking, maybe quantify for us the potential in the UK?

I mean, where I am really going with the question is, you talked about the SEK 140 million to SEK 150 million destock in Q2 on lower consumption, but for us to get anywhere close to consensus expectations this year, because the full year and second half would be a pretty significant recovery. So your confidence in that and how regional dynamics might help that will be of interest.

And then, the second question, Guido really is a bigger picture question around guidance. So you’ve reaffirmed guidance this morning. We’ve discussed in the past after a very strong start to the year it seems like you might have room to increase guidance, consensus expectations currently seems a bit top-end of your existing guidance range for both revenue and EBITA. So, your confidence in meeting that upper-end and how H2 may facilitate or not scope to increase that could be of interest. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you. I mean, just maybe let’s start with haemophilia. I just saw the DRS data from the first half in France, which is obviously important market for us and there, we basically, our consumption data mimic the market data. We have not given any market share. In fact, we have gained patients on a net basis. So, that actually gives us confidence that we still have a very competitive package.

We have – as I mentioned earlier, we have become the number one prophylaxis product in haemophilia in Germany in Q2. So that, it’s also resonating. We have, overall, in the Europe, gained significant number of patients despite the impact on face-to-face – lack of face-to-face interaction and I think you have – most of you have seen these studies that face-to-face interaction where those – the current environment had 30% to 40% productivity difference.

So, just recognizing this, I think - and people have other worries than switching patients typically in COVID times. So that gives us also confidence in Europe that basically we should be back. Obviously, there is a proliferation of competition. But we have still, we would some on our offering. We have the Florio platform, let's say, expanding and the product advantages we have talked about I mean, many sessions.

So, we think we have a strong offering and then, with regard to the UK, I commented on. I think that – I think we are quite actually satisfied with the outcome because we are no longer held back now in this new environment by the share of the market as we temporarily are allowed to compete in. So that gives us a good opportunity also.

Well, I think we - I mean, obviously, the – when you look at haemophilia, mid to long-term, there will be limitations to growth. But then we have also if there were ones that are knocking at the door, we should actually look pretty good as we speak. So, we think we have a significant role to play.

Yes. I mean, we don’t give guidance now on a product basis but the – as I alluded to earlier, it seems that we should be able to show growth in the following quarters and therefore we see no reason to change our guidance. I mean, whether we are now at the higher end of the guidance or not in this environment, I don’t want to precise our guidance. Guidance is a guidance.

But we are confident that we will be in line with the guidance. And we can be rest assured that we would do everything to be at the upper-end. So that’s what I can tell you. But I am not now, let’s say basically narrowing the window of the guidance. I think this would not be sound.

Emmanuel Papadakis

Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

You are welcome.

Our next question is from Viktor Sundberg, ABG. The floor is yours.

Viktor Sundberg

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. So, first of all, I just wondered if you could give any indication of when you are going the upfront payment to Selecta for the licensing agreements? And on the same topic also, Selecta said that the cost savings of at least US$150 million with the Sobi deal, how much of that will be increased cost for you going forward? I can take those questions first and then I have a follow-up.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. I mean, with regard to the upfront payment, the upfront payment will be due upon closing which we expect within the next, yes, one or two months. We don’t expect any issues with the competition authorities. And then this will become due. Henrik, do you want to mention more about the accounting of this? I know you see this.

Henrik Stenqvist

No, I mean, it’s absolutely that we expect closely to occur relatively soon and then we pay. And we capitalize the upfronts.

Guido Oelkers

The SEK 150 million that Selecta can save, I think this is baked to a certain degree and then in our upfront as well. Henrik, do you want to comment?

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes, so, well it comes – so, what we say regarding the guidance is that the guidance excludes any impacts from Selecta. When we close, we indicated, it’s in the note there in the reports that it could mean increased R&D spend of up to SEK 150 million for the rest of this year. So that is the - some of the impact and.

Guido Oelkers

In SEK, Henrik?

Henrik Stenqvist

In SEK, yes. We will have to come back to the longer term impact of those developments.

Viktor Sundberg

Okay. Thank you. And staying on Selecta or SEL-212, you talked about the 66% response rates, but if you do modify the intent-to-treat analysis on the higher dose cohorts than 212 putting back patients that is continue to seem like or responsive closer to 46%.

Can you speak a bit how you have optimized the compare try to limit discontinuations and we would expect the response to end up, maybe how much better do you need to be in order to the outset of confidence interval to its superiority for that trial? Thanks.

Guido Oelkers

Milan, do you want to comment?

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. I think it’s difficult to compare studies across as you correctly pointed out. The 66% reference is for Phase II evaluable patient analysis and I think even in a comparative study the patients that you can say, was true for non-safety related adverse events are none. Withdrawal criteria will also be the same in the KRYSTEXXA study.

So, the differentiation potential of 212 and KRYSTEXXA, I think, as I said - and this was also announced by Selecta in December 2019, they have seen a numerical imbalance in the restore rates and the – due to the six – less than six milligram that basically have restored the uric acid.

And they have seen that in favor of 212, both for the – you can say, stopping criteria but also to a certain extent for adverse events. And this is why we continue to believe that 212 will be differentiated against KRYSTEXXA. The study, the 212 study is sufficiently powered to detect what I would say, a meaningful difference between 212 and KRYSTEXXA on sustainability of being able to lower uric acids.

Viktor Sundberg

Okay. Thanks. And the final question on Doptelet. Can you give any more flavor on how the launch is going on ITP and if patients numbers, prescription data that you could share? And also maybe a quick comment on Novartis that is planning to file a food effect free formulation in 2021? How do you view that competitive threat to Doptelet? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you. I mean, the product makes very significant progress. You have seen 52% growth quarter-on-quarter, so that’s very positive. And that’s basically also reflected in the number obviously of patients now that we have been able to increase. And I think the ITP obviously, I mean we were – that we were a little bit impacted by like many other companies by these – by the lack of ability to see physicians.

And then you look at the data from the U.S. for IQ, we are 30% to 40% less and are excess in this time period from end of March to beginning of June. Obviously, this was most of the quarters, so then in the second part of June things were coming back, clearly had an impact on our launch. So the hope is by the opening of the economy, we will be able to accelerate the pace again.

And that’s really what we have in mind. And let’ say, - but - so we are very positive supported by the product. We also think that the CIT indication remains on the ends where we have significant move for the product toward the evaluation of the product.

In our books this has not changed and basically, the advantages – maybe Milan, you want to summarize how you view the new formulation from Novartis, from Promacta, but we think that we would continue going strong.

Milan Zdravkovic

Yes. So, I think, we have also seen this. We have not seen any data, but the safety liability continues to be the same when it comes to liver toxicities. So even if there is, you can say a blunted or less aggressive food effect of the new formulation, which remains to be seen, the fundamental issue around the toxicity profile is unchanged. So we continue to stand by the differentiated profile of Avatrombopag. I think when you look at the totality of the package that avatrombopag can provide, I think it's very meaningfully differentiated against any other TPO in this space.

Viktor Sundberg

Okay. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thanks.

Our next question is from Sten Gustafsson, Nordea. The floor is yours.

Sten Gustafsson

Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. A few. First of all on Elocta, just to make sure I understand it, should we use the Q2 sales figure adding back the stocking effect and then look at some patient growth going into the second half when you talk about that you see growth opportunities for that product. That would be the first one.

My second question is regards to your OpEx spending and if you could perhaps help us with the phasing of how that will develop in the second half? And my final question is, the CIT indication is included in the $500 million sales potential you talked about in – I think it was in the Q4 presentation half year ago, that would be helpful. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes, maybe we start with the CIT, I mean, we looked at the product when we gave the growth guidance at the holistically. But if CIT really works well, then, yes, you can model yourself obviously, I mean turn the 70,000 patients.

That basically should give you some comfort for the guidance that we’ve given that’s on a CIT strength alone. I mean 70,000 patients alone in the U.S. Yes. This is not the time for us now to change the guidance. And, yes, that gives you a little bit of a flavor.

Sorry, the first question I just – the first – can you repeat the first question one more time? Sorry.

Sten Gustafsson

When you talk about Elocta growth for the second half…

Guido Oelkers

Yes, yes.

Sten Gustafsson

Should we add back the stocking effect, you said, SEK 140 million, SEK 150 million to the Q2 number and look at growth from that level. Is that representing…

Guido Oelkers

Yes, I think, you’ll watch, basically the stocking effect is really something that we had in Q1, now it’s in Q2. So that basically increased your base for Q2 and then you have obviously – and then basically, you will have patient growth that will drive ultimately sales growth. And then the question is only still have an overhang, a little bit of consumption saving because people are still affected by COVID and in terms of, yes, I think elective surgery will be a little bit down also in the second half of the year.

I mean, we heard that in Q4 that should normalize, but the main driver is probably that patients now get back into the right regime and there we are working with the physicians, as well as the patient associations to make sure that patients don't underdose and are joining the full protection. So, there should be an offsetting effect in the second half of this year, okay.

And, let’s say, and with regard to OpEx, we have, I mean, the main – one of the main drivers of OpEx is going to be the – some of the studies that we are undertaking that are now ramping up like Gamifant 010, like the acute graft failure study.

And this is impacting OpEx and obviously we want to remain competitive launches in Europe for CLD and the prelaunch or end launch I believe depending on how it falls for ITP and that basically has to be seen as manufacturers – maybe, Henrik you want to comment to give it more of a flavor.

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes, I mean, we do expect a generally higher activity level in H2 than we’ve seen in H1. It’s not like we think COVID is over, but we do expect an easier environment to operate in. And in addition to what you said, Guido, we also continue the international work including not only China and Japan, but also Russia preparing for the future launch of Elocta.

Sten Gustafsson

All right. Thank you.

Henrik Stenqvist

I mean, that answers your question. Yes.

Sten Gustafsson

Yes, but is it fair to assume that it will be more Q4 than Q3 or do you – I mean, now in Q2, we saw OpEx coming down and, yes, on – so, do you expect – when do you expect it to increase basically?

Henrik Stenqvist

Over the full in the half year, but obviously, Q4 is a much higher activity level quarter than Q3 in general. So, more in Q4 than in Q3, obviously.

Sten Gustafsson

All right. Yes. That makes sense. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Our next question is from Christopher Uhde, SEB.

Christopher Uhde

Hi. I just wanted – I had a couple of quick follow-ups. So, I guess, the manufacturing revenue, two consecutive quarters of quite high performance. Should we be expecting that to drop back down? Or is this the new normal?

And the last question I have was this type 2 variation submission. Is this – I mean, I am a bit confused because that was basically like a reformulation. Is this an SNDA type of thing equivalent for Europe? Or I mean, why bring it up if there are no new safety findings?

Guido Oelkers

Okay. Maybe, we start with the safety findings. Milan, do you want to comment on this, with the new formulation?

Milan Zdravkovic

Which variation application are you thinking of Christopher?

Christopher Uhde

Sorry.

Milan Zdravkovic

Which variation application are you thinking of?

Christopher Uhde

I was - the Kineret for - or is it – it was one referred to in the report. Yes. For the Sobi.Anakin-302 in dose.

Milan Zdravkovic

That’s a very – I mean, I need to contact you on that. Sorry.

Christopher Uhde

Okay. Thanks.

Guido Oelkers

That’s not really the mainstream and it’s actually income. I mean, this is a relatively stable business. Yes. So the growth that you have seen now, I mean, and we are here following obviously five I believe. So, I think, if you want to know, well over the longer run, how our manufacturing revenues are performing, you just look at the forecast where we factor it.

Christopher Uhde

Okay. Thanks.

Guido Oelkers

Appreciated. Thanks.

And our last question is from Peter Sehested, Handelsbanken.

Peter Sehested

Yes. Hi. It’s Peter again. Thanks for taking my follow-ups. And they were actually related to cost related to SEL-212. If you look at Selecta in 2019, the reported 212 related costs, R&D costs of roughly US$26 million, that is roughly to say, SEK 250 that is just with the smaller studies. Assuming the larger Phase III study to be initiated this year and will remain into 2021 perhaps, 2022.

I mean, with the – just the doubling of these costs, it sounds sort of in the lower-end of what we should expect in terms of additional cost for 2020 – sorry, 2021, 2022? Is that sort of the right calculation/ weight to look at it? And I just want to get back to Elocta and the competitive landscape in France. I think it was in the sort of spooks the market a bit is that you talk about additional patient growth across the board.

But in France, as you just mentioned that you are maintaining your market leadership which basically could assume that you are maintaining the leadership in the replacement factor segments, but that the overall market share of that segment is going down. So my question very specifically, have you seen patients which is out of Elocta and into other products during Q2 in France? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Maybe, Henrik, do you want to talk about it?

Henrik Stenqvist

Yes. I think we, Peter, we – I don’t contradict you when you say what you say about the cost for the Phase II trial, but I think it’s fair that we come back with a firmer opinion of once we have actually closed the transaction.

Peter Sehested

Okay. And then on Elocta and switches and switches out of Elocta in the France, if you have any seen any of that during Q2?

Guido Oelkers

Actually, to be honest, we had a net patient gain. In fact, mainly two or three switches from Elocta. But most of – but this was overcompensated by the gains. So it’s still – we are still going stronger. It’s the overall number of switches to Enliva is minimal for us.

Peter Sehested

Okay. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

You are welcome.

And we have no more further questions. I leave the floor back to you for the final remarks.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you so much for your interest and apologies if some of the questions were not sufficiently answered or we were not broad enough. But, at least, you can see there is quite a bit of robustness in this business. And in Q2, it deserves a bit of a second look, some additional comments.

But as hopefully we have communicated we think, actually these are solid results and further building the future.

Thank you so much for your interest and wish you a great day. Talk to you soon. Bye.

Milan Zdravkovic

Thanks.