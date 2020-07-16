Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is a retailer that sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. Over the past five years, the stock has traded fairly consistently at around $10/share. But, as with all retail stocks, the COVID-19 situation sent shares plunging in March. The stock began to recover a bit, but this second wave of virus outbreaks has brought it back down to sub-$5/share levels.

5-yr Stock Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

On June 3, before market open, VRA announced 1QFY21 results (ended May 2). Sales were down significantly from last year's levels, and the near-term uncertainty caused management to pull annual guidance. But we think that VRA is an attractive contrarian bet that distinguishes itself from other retail sector companies in several ways.

First, the balance sheet is in very good shape. As of May 2, VRA had $82M in cash, and only $60M of long-term debt. Prior to the first quarter, they had no debt on the books, but drew $60M from their previously unused $75M revolving credit agreements just as a precautionary measure. The first quarter ate into their previous cash balance quite a bit, as net cash used in operating activities came in at $25M. Management has said that since some stores began re-opening on May 5, the limited sales data that they have show that sales were tracking at about 75% of last year's figures. If the second wave of the virus crisis lingers, then their cash balance would continue to decline. But this scenario would apply to all retailers equally. Should things go back to normal relatively quickly, VRA can repay its debt in full with their current cash on hand. There are plenty of other retailers that cannot say the same.

Second, VRA was showing positive organic growth before the virus struck. Results for 4QFY20 and full-year FY20 showed comparable sales of +2.4% and +3.4%, respectively. Several retailers, even before the slowdown, had been seeing negative comparable sales figures for several quarters and even years, leading to the narrative of "the death of retail." But VRA's positive growth was not indicative of a company in decline. People will continue to like going shopping from time to time, even if everything is available online, and their 2019 results demonstrate that.

Third, assuming that eventually things go back to normal, the valuation of the stock is very appealing. Before it was pulled, earnings guidance for FY21 was about $1/share. With the stock back down under $5/share, this gives a forward P/E of less than 5x. We think assigning a P/E of 10x is reasonable, given the healthy underlying business. An expansion to that multiple gives us a price target of $10/share, which is not overly optimistic, given that the stock traded at that level consistently for the past five years.

All of retail was going through a bit of "creative destruction" pre-COVID-19. The store footprints of companies are becoming smaller, and the e-commerce channel is expanding. The virus has only hastened that transition. But, once the dust settles, we think that VRA will still be standing, and that the market will realize it was unfairly punished. This is not a "life-altering investment" type of stock, but rather a contrarian bet with a near-term upside of 100%. We think VRA is a Strong Buy.

