The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) fell sharply on Monday and is still showing plenty of bearish signs that the recent sell-off isn't likely over. It may continue to grow worse, based on some current bets in the options markets and technical trends.

I first noticed some of these bearish trends last week and continuing this week, and now with earnings moving into a higher gear, we will begin to find out if the market has priced the economic recovery correctly.

Earnings Estimates Still Sinking

The overall S&P 500 is trading a very high valuation as well. If the economy doesn't recover as perceived, then the total market has little to stand on, especially as the Fed begins to slow down its purchase of assets. It means that fundamentals cannot sustain current valuation.

My earnings model estimates that earnings in 2020 will drop to $120.91 per share, and rise by around 30% in 2021 to $157.20, and by an additional 17.2% in 2022 to $184.23. It leaves the S&P 500 trading for approximately 20.4 and 17.5 times 2021 and 2022 earnings estimate. Those estimates have fallen sharply since the start of the year. They started to show some signs of stabilization but have recently begun to take another leg lower.

That leg lower has helped the PE Ratio on the S&P 500 begin to climb again. The ratios are now at their highest levels in the past year. Even if the market goes down from here, those PEs can continue to climb, especially if earnings start falling faster than then the S&P 500.

Bets Pile Up

It could be why some traders are positioning themselves for the market to fall over the next few weeks, placing bearish bets on the QQQ. Over the past few days, the open interest for August 21 $255 puts has risen to nearly 31,000 open contracts from around 16,000 open contracts.

Additionally, we have seen open interest levels rising by roughly 83,000 contracts over the past five days at the July 21 $250 puts. Throughout the past few trading session, the contracts have traded from roughly $3.60 to $3.90 per contract. It means that the QQQ would need to fall to around $246 for a buyer of the contracts to make a profit.

It isn't just put activity we are seeing. Call positions are being closed out. Open interest levels for the December $278 calls fell this week by around 22,000 contracts. The same happened for the $291 calls with the same expiration date.

Technical Trends

Technically, the QQQs have been rising in a near perfect up-channel since Mid April. Every time the ETF has reached the upper end of that trading channel, it has managed to reverse lower and retest the lower bound of that channel. To this point, the channel has held each time tested.

Given the current path lower, the QQQ could be on a course to fall to around $250. Should it fall below that rising channel, the Qs could go much lower, perhaps to about $239. That is where the ETF's next healthy level of support rests.

Additionally, we can see that the relative strength has formed a bearish divergence and has been steadily trending lower in recent weeks. It's indicating that momentum is leaving the ETF and further declines lie ahead.

Also, notice that volume levels for the QQQ have risen in recent days as the ETF has started to move lower. It's a sign that more sellers are moving into the market.

Balance Sheet

The Fed also is slowing down asset purchases in recent weeks, enough so that the balance sheet has fallen.

Risks

Risks are high in this market, especially if you have bearish news. It may only take a fluff piece about a potential vaccine entering phase 1 trials that can't spark a rally in the market.

A pullback in the market should be welcomed should one happen. It would help to bring valuation down, shake out the weak hands while eliminating excess froth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

