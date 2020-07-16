With so much uncertainty about the health of movie theaters, especially in a post-COVID world, valuing IMAX Corporation is tough.

With so much uncertainty about the health of movie theaters, especially in a post-COVID world, valuing IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is tough. It is tough because we cannot predict how consumer behavior is going to change and what rules are going to be in place, once movie theaters re-open worldwide.

For now, AMC (AMC) quickly turnaround its policy of not requiring guests to wear masks after facing backlash from the public. Regal Cinemas (OTCPK:CNNWF) also followed suit, joining AMC in their mask policy.

There is no doubt that IMAX dominates the large-screen format in movie theaters. That dominance gives them a competitive advantage over smaller competitors, as IMAX has already built a brand name for themselves. Even blockbuster movies promote the IMAX logo in their titles, and consumers know the experience they are getting when purchasing an IMAX movie ticket. That said, having a big market share doesn’t change the fact that the business really depends on how movie theaters do financially.

Even before COVID-19, shares in IMAX were in a multi-year downtrend. Reaching a high of $40 per share in 2015, IMAX lost half its value by mid-2017. Today, the company is trading at $12.8 per share. From a valuation point of view, shares look fairly priced on a forward EV/Sales basis at 4.15x. IMAX’s 5-year average forward sales multiple stand at 4.16x. Analysts are expecting revenues to drop 59.3% to $160M in 2020 while rebounding 114% in 2021 to $340M, but still below their 2019 revenues of $395M.

We believe the risk/reward is not appealing enough to start a position in IMAX. COVID-19 can cause permanent damage to movie theater owners. The industry was already facing tough challenges with the rise of streaming services. The balance is skewed towards the risk side of the equation. Therefore, we rather remain on the sidelines and put IMAX in the “too hard pile”.

The Big Picture

The company describes itself “as one of the world’s leading entertainment technology companies, specializing in technological innovations powering the presentation of some of today’s most immersive entertainment experiences”. However, consumers associate IMAX with huge screens at movie theaters.

IMAX generates revenues primarily from two sources: selling and leasing their proprietary equipment, and by charging fees for digitally remastering films into the IMAX format. The company calls the digitalization of films into IMAX, IMAX DMR.

As of 2019, the company has 1,624 IMAX theater systems deployed into their theater network (which includes movie theaters, Institutional customers such as museums, and commercial destinations, such as theme parks, and tourist destinations). Up 7.9% from the prior-year period. IMAX's biggest market is China, with 717 total theater systems, or 44% of the total. Disclosed in their last annual report, management believes they could deploy a total of 3,318 IMAX theater systems worldwide.

Most of their IMAX theater systems are sold under their Joint Revenue Sharing Agreement (JRSA). Under this type of agreement, IMAX provides the system upfront to their customer in exchange for a portion of their customer’s IMAX box office receipt. In 2019, JRSA’s accounted for 47.8% of total IMAX systems.

Revenue growth at IMAX has been very volatile. Just look at how revenues have jumped all over the place between 2010 and 2012. The same can be said about 2017 and 2019 sales numbers. That said, if we look at revenue growth in a 9-year period, IMAX has been able to grow sales at a compounded annual growth rate of 5%.

Volatility is inherently present in IMAX operating results. Gross profit margins have ranged from 47.7% to a high of 59.7%. As the company expands under its JRSA, that type of volatility is expected. For example, in 2016 management explained their drop in gross profit margins as followed:

Impacting the gross margin in 2016 was the lower revenues experienced in the Company’s joint revenue sharing and film segments as a result of weaker box-office performance, particularly in the China region. – 2016 10K

The drop in gross profit margins in 2017 was the result of impairment charges included in COGS.

Below the gross profit line, SG&A expenses have shown a more stable relationship as a percent of sales, ranging from 28.9% to 32.1%. That relative stability has allowed for operating income margins to stay, for the most part, above the 20% line.

That said, a worrisome trend we are noticing from looking at the trend analysis of R&D costs, is the lower amount spend on research for the past 3 years. Given that the company describes itself as an “entertainment technology company”, the decreased in R&D slightly contradicts the nature of the business.

The good and the ugly

Assuming things can “normalize” by the end of the year, 2021 is set to be a good year for movie theaters due to a high number of blockbuster titles in the queue:

So '21 was scheduled to be one of the best years in the last decade. And there are currently 5 Marvel movies scheduled for '21. By the way, for '20, I forgot Black Widow, which is obviously a very big Disney-Marvel movie. It's -- there are a lot of movies, 5 Marvel movies. There are 2 DC Comics movies. There's Mission Impossible. There is Avatar scheduled for the end of the year. There's more I'm not remembering, but there's a lot scheduled. I think some of them are more advanced. King Kong just moved to '21. I think there -- Fast & Furious is in '21. There are a lot of movies that are pretty far along in their production process.- Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference

At the same conference, management made a good point about capacity constraints in movie theaters, stating that a good year is typically considered 20% to 25% of capacity. Based on our own experience, we find that to be the case, as it is unusual to see a room full (with the exception of blockbuster premieres). Social distancing rules in that context doesn’t seem farfetched.

That said, if economies don’t re-open and movie theaters remain shut, it means almost zero revenue for IMAX. For the past week, increasing cases in infections have caused states like California to shut down again. Texas and Florida are also at risk of shutting down due to a spike in cases. China, IMAX's biggest market, still doesn’t have a timetable to reopen cinemas.

At this point, the company has stated that its monthly cash burn is currently at $10M. They have recently withdrawn from their revolver, increasing liquidity to $350M. That should give them plenty of liquidity to wait things out. However, the future of IMAX is really not under their control, which makes it highly risky.

The Bottom Line

The mean target price for IMAX, based on 13 analysts is $15.8 per share. With shares trading at $11.2, there is a potential upside of 40% if the mean price target is hit.

Is it worth the risk? At this point, we believe it is not. The impact of COVID-19 in the movie theater business is too hard to predict. Damages can be permanent or temporary. However, we believe the consumer behavior is going to change as it would now be a completely different experience going to the movies. We don’t know if that is positive or a negative, but we do know that investors should demand a bigger margin of safety to account for unknown risks. At a potential return of 40%, we still believe is not enough to make this a compelling investment case. We rather stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.