A Vaccine Is Coming: Time To Sell Tech Stocks At Bubble Valuations, And Buy Recovery/Value Names

The S&P 500 Value Index is DOWN 30% year to date and now trades at an all-time discount to the S&P 500 index at a ridiculous 9x earnings.

The Nasdaq is up 17% year to date, and trading at almost 50x earnings. That is 50% higher than is typical.

The time to buy tech stocks benefiting from COVID-19 is over, and in fact valuations have reached extreme dotcom type levels.

News on vaccine efficacy by Moderna (and others) suggests that a vaccine will be widely available in 2021.

Many stocks can be categorized broadly as either COVID-19 Specials, ones that benefit from the pandemic, or Recovery Stocks, ones that will rally once a vaccine and/or herd immunity is reached and the economy is back on firm footing. We have carefully been monitoring COVID-19's spread, with obvious concerns about its recent re-emergence.

This graphic probably comes as a surprise to no one.

Since Memorial Day and the deterioration in social distancing, caseloads have spiked. Today now 42 states are seeing higher case counts (I didn't count PR or the Virgin Islands). In response to increased measures to foster social distancing, COVID-19 stocks, namely tech (QQQ) as well as many growth/momentum equities, have rallied to all-time highs.

Virtually every other stock has dropped as cases have surged:

Source: NY Times

While cases spike, it is important to realize that only 6% to 10% of total actual infections show up in these case counts. Many people contract COVID-19, show few or mild symptoms, and never get tested. Many do not even realize that they have had it.

Herd immunity or a vaccine will obviously be our ticket out of this pandemic. Breaking the chain via shelter in place mandates and contact tracing has proven ineffective, at least in the US.

If we get a vaccine, then once distributed and administered, we are free and clear.

It seems a long time away as we read worsening news, hospitals begin to fill up again, and especially as Florida recently set a daily record with 15,000 new cases last Sunday.

But news this week regarding Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine has been quite encouraging. Not only Moderna, but many others have vaccine candidates with early signs of strong efficacy:

Even Dr. Fauci seems optimistic that we'll have one by early 2021. Manufacturing will ramp up even before FDA approval, with perhaps 200mm doses available as soon as approval is given.

However, even if a vaccine remains elusive, one study suggested that herd immunity could be reached once 43% of the population contracts COVID-19, far lower than what many scientists say is typical (60%).

Another study estimated that herd immunity could be as low as 20%.

Interestingly, the Diamond Princess Cruise line infected 59% of the passengers on board, with 80% showing no symptoms. That implies 12% of passengers experienced COVID-19 symptoms, with probably all exposed to some extent to the virus.

MIT wrote that cases are likely 12x higher than reported, meaning that in the US, 3.4mm reported cases probably implies ~35-40mm infections today, or just over 10% of the population. With 50,000 tested new cases per day, and probably 600,000 newly infected per day, the US at current rates will get to 43% infected in 215 days from today (assuming a flat curve).

That would occur in February 2021.

Should the US infection curve continue to climb, it could be even faster. Caseloads probably will continue to increase, for perhaps another few weeks, without increased social distancing measures and re-openings rolled back.

The likely conclusion is that either a vaccine, or herd immunity point to the pandemic ending by early 2021, give or take a couple of months based on social distancing measures or vaccine timelines.

Recession Duration

We are not terribly optimistic about the economy heading into the back half of 2020. Unemployment benefits and more stimulus will keep us afloat, but jobs remain elusive and confidence low. This could be a drag on all equities.

The chart below shows how long US recessions have lasted (back to 1900):

Apart from the Great Depression, no recession lasted longer than roughly 18 months.

The Great Recession remains fresh in most of our minds. The difference this time, and arguing for a shorter recession, is not only that government intervention and stimulus is far higher, but also that consumer balance sheets are stronger than they have ever been.

It took roughly four years of consumer deleveraging to repair balance sheets, from 2008 until 2012, after the housing bust. With consumer spending roughly 70% of GDP, this was strong headwind to recovery post the Great Recession.

This time consumers will likely recover far faster (once a vaccine or immunity is reached). The key will be getting people back to work, and confidence that the pandemic is indeed over. We currently have 17.8mm unemployed in this country, and it will take some time to recover. But the market will be valuing stocks on 2022 earnings in just 12-18 months, and by then we anticipate that consumer behaviors will resemble those prior to COVID-19.

A new ETF, Direxion Work From Home (WFH) lists the stocks to be especially wary of.

Recovery Plays

While the market continues to trade higher despite record new cases, we note that most of the stocks rallying have been COVID-19 Specials (tech, momentum, WFH). Tech stocks as represented by the Nasdaq are up an incredible 17% year to date.

Below is a chart of the price earnings (P/E) ratio of the Nasdaq Index over the past year.

Typically the Nasdaq trades at 30x earnings, which seems a fair premium to the S&P given its composition of higher growth, better balance sheet and higher ROE companies. In short, tech business models are often superior; we are fans and have recommended several. But at 48x, it is time to reduce exposure. We are considering short positions via puts on many.

Below is the Nasdaq's 15 year forward twelve month P/E ratio dating back to 2005.

That is quite a move. While the pandemic is creating demand for certain categories of tech/digital stocks, once we have a vaccine or reach herd immunity, then in all probabilities, consumer behavior will revert to pre-pandemic modes. In sum, people like to eat out, shop, travel, go to sporting or entertainment events, and go to parties.

Despite this likelihood, investors own many digital economy names at simply insane valuations. Like the dotcom bubble in 2000, daytraders chasing stocks like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), plus smaller ones like Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will probably face a harsh reality soon.

One investor told me he had no idea what Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) did, but he "knew" it was going up, despite it trading at 25x SALES. Rehashing the Robinhood daytrading phenomenon is probably unnecessary. But it is interesting that the term "daytrading" has rejoined our lexicon (after its demise for 20 years post the 2000 internet bust).

Tesla is a prime example. While the company has a great product, our math suggests that even if Tesla can sell as many cars as Toyota (9mm, up from ~300k this year), and generate 15% EBITDA margins (higher than almost any other car maker), then they would earn roughly $100 in earnings per share.

That would imply Tesla doing $400BB in revenue, vs. $39BB expected in 2021. In short, that implies that Tesla is trading at 15x 2030 earnings (or whenever investors want to assume they can actually become about the largest car maker on the planet). Of course, Tesla trades at a ridiculous 77x 2020 and 51x 2021 EBITDA. They are expected to do $12 in EPS next year.

Here is a chart.

In short, these are dangerous investments today.

Value stocks, comprised of more cyclical and slower growth names, remain down 30% year to date.

That is nearly a 50% divergence from tech names.

While we eschew certain value sectors (e.g. low ROE autos, airlines, levered cyclicals), as well as subscale regional banks whose business models have become compromised in a zero interest rate world, we also see lots of neglected secular growth, non-digital stocks trading at huge discounts to the S&P. Some energy MLPs trade at 3-5x cash flow. Will these businesses be gone in 3 to 5 years?

We recently wrote up Ryman Hospitality (RHP), a stock trading at a material discount to replacement value, and at a 10% cap rate on 2019 numbers. We also have recommended Dell (DELL), which announced their intention to spin off VMW. Dell at $60 remains a buy, at 10x earnings, with a sum of the parts value range between $69 and $92. Our base case suggests 34% upside in 15 to 18 months (post the September 2021 spin date). VMW is expected to grow EPS by 17% next year.

In sum, stocks tend to rally six months before recessions end, and it appears that we are 6-8 months away from COVID-19 being resolved.

History

The blueprint was set in May already. As cases began to shrink in the US, value stocks began to dramatically outperform growth, tech, and momentum stocks. When COVID-19 reasserted itself mid-June, then tech rallied anew.

This week tech has finally begun to cave, with value beginning to recover again.

Below is an interesting chart from JPM.

Take a look at the 2009 factors above. Value stocks and cyclicals led the charge out of the Great Recession. Defensive stocks were the top performers in 2007 and 2008, but fell to the absolute bottom in 2009 and 2010.

The obvious recovery stocks today are travel, leisure, restaurants, and cyclicals. Real estate also looks interesting with rates all record lows, but investors should remain selective (and avoid retail driven strip mall and other mall REITs in particular, with office REITs problematic too).

The Fed has vowed to keep rates low for at least two years, but any signs of inflation, and the curve likely steepens. That will eventually be good for banks (although we are still on the fence with respect to traditional banks, preferring investment banks and high ROE card issuers). We anticipate that there will be an interest rate inflection point in the next 12-24 months too, when banks will be terrific buys.

Names in secular decline continue to be ones to avoid. Retail may get a bounce, but these stocks were dying even before the pandemic. Mutual fund companies (e.g. BEN) look poised to weaken further.

Consumer staples have been safe havens, and likely stagnate. I have never seen McDonald's (MCD) trade at 32x earnings before. That is pretty rich. Again, these defensive names performed the worst in 2009 and 2010. We anticipate a similarly difficult stretch for staples.

We launched Cash Flow Compounders almost a year ago. In 11 months, our Compounder recommendations have been comprised of only 4 tech stocks, and 18 non-tech names. Despite owning somewhat out of favor sectors, we have remarkably beaten the S&P Equal Weighted Index by 9.1% (and the S&P by 2.2%).

We anticipate even better returns should we get an economic recovery post COVID-19, as we have a number of high quality Compounders trading at sub market multiples, but growing far faster than the S&P 500.

Conclusion

Valuation dispersion between growth and value has reached all time highs. Similar to the dotcom boom, daytraders have been pushing many stocks upwards to extreme valuations, completely divorced from fundamentals.

We note that value stocks performed best coming out of both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While tech names may have 2-3 more months of rally left, they appear to be dangerous longs today.

Migrating portfolios into neglected, quality stocks at discounted prices looks like the smart trade.

A discussion of which bubble stocks look like the most attractive shorts is our next goal.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 25% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.