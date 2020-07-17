3 REITs Even Trolls Will Like

For centuries and centuries – perhaps even a millennia or more – people automatically knew what a troll was. As much as I try to avoid Wikipedia for official definitions, I can’t help but appreciate the last five words of its initial description on the subject:

“A troll is a being in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore. In Old Norse, sources beings described as trolls dwell in isolated rocks, mountains, or caves, live together in small units, and are rarely helpful to human beings.”

And Mythology.net puts it this way:

“Trolls are humanoid creatures who dwell deep in the wilderness of Scandinavia. Their appearance ranges from monstrous to eccentric to cute. But they are almost all unfriendly, no matter how charming they might look. Unless you are a quick thinker, an encounter with a troll never ends well.”

I’d say there’s a very good reason then why the term has been appropriated in the 21st Century. I mean, if the ugly shoe fits…

Dailydot.com explains that “troll” was probably redefined in the early to mid 1990s. As the “world-wide web” was on the rise, it:

“… first referred to disruptive or otherwise annoying speech and behavior online. These trollers, as they were then called, would clog a particular discussion with non-sequiturs, engage in so-called identity deception, and/or commit various crimes against language and logic. “It’s likely that many of these early trollers knew exactly what they were doing, and undoubtedly took a great deal of pleasure from their exploits.”

That legacy has only grown since.

Here a Troll, There a Troll…

Now, not everyone who gets called a troll is, in fact, a troll.

Sometimes people are just making it known that they’re upset with how something went. Sometimes they’re misunderstood. Sometimes they’re just trying to make a point.

But, as we all know by now, others truly do enjoy being contrary. Worse yet, they take the adage seriously about doing what they love.

So they troll. They go onto articles according to their personal preferences to make “statements” in no uncertain tones.

Take Yahoo Finance’s article the other day, “J.C. Penney to Cut 1,000 Jobs, Close 152 Stores.” On the one hand, you had reasonable comments left like:

Ie: “I still like Sears with oil change & battery, JCP with Alfred Dunner & Liz Clairborne brands.”

“I still like Sears with oil change & battery, JCP with Alfred Dunner & Liz Clairborne brands.” BigRed: “Is it really 7 people or less per store? I remember JCPenney being the place to go along with Sears in the 70s and early 80s. Not so much since.”

“Is it really 7 people or less per store? I remember JCPenney being the place to go along with Sears in the 70s and early 80s. Not so much since.” Mike Lamhurtz: “That’s not many jobs, considering how many stores are closing. Has anyone noticed that JCPenney recently remodeled some stores and prevented shopping in those areas?”

“That’s not many jobs, considering how many stores are closing. Has anyone noticed that JCPenney recently remodeled some stores and prevented shopping in those areas?” Richard32: “What a shame I like JCP.”

And then you had these:

Cartman: “Genius Cramer rated JCP a screaming buy about 2-3 years ago at $8 a share…”

“Genius Cramer rated JCP a screaming buy about 2-3 years ago at $8 a share…” LeverageAndBeverages: “Dang, some of these news stories these days are shorter than a tweet.”

“Dang, some of these news stories these days are shorter than a tweet.” MatthewD: Why do they even continue this charade? Just shut it down completely. They aren’t going to survive and everyone knows it.”

I’m not saying that last one is necessarily wrong. But the attitude probably doesn’t need to be there. It comes across as if the whole purpose of the comment isn’t to inform or engage, only to be belligerent.

Hence the “troll” title – something I’m very familiar with from my own articles.

Everywhere a Troll, Troll

I’m not going to call my personal trolls out today. I have before in select situations, but I’ll simply use a made-up proxy for now. Because my typical troll sounds something like this:

“Seems like a solid pick – this time. Shame you couldn’t have been so savvy with Tanger. That was a real winner.”

For my part, I fully acknowledge that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) didn’t work out the way I expected it to. I also fully acknowledge that it could have – easily – worked out as expected had the shutdowns not affected its portfolio for months on end.

The company’s disciplined management style, steady occupancy, and exceptional dividend growth were well worth investing in… until circumstances outside its control came in and took over.

I was watching it the whole time the markets were going down – and evaluating accordingly. And I didn’t let pride get in the way of changing it to a Sell when my assessments turned more negative than positive. (We now have SKT as a Hold.)

That was even though I knew the “trolling” I’d be in store for.

So go ahead and leave whatever comments you’d like to down below this time around. That’s your prerogative. I know what the numbers were saying before.

You see, that’s my prerogative. My goal even. I’m not trying to win a popularity contest here, especially not with trolls.

Trolls will be trolls, which means they will be short-term minded. They’re market timers, essentially, looking for crystal balls to quick gains, monetary or emotional.

I’d say someone needs to tell them that market timing rarely gets you anywhere good – and never gets you there long term. But trying to reason with trolls is too often a wasted effort.

So let me just try reaching the reasonable instead.

A Long-Term View Works Much Better for Portfolio Planning

Having a long-term view of the markets doesn’t always mean immediate gratification. (It actually rarely does.) Nor does it entitle you to a perfect portfolio.

You will have some losers.

But when you properly pair it with quality and diversification, you’ll have many more winners to make up for them. And then some.

For my part, I won’t brag about those winners here. I don’t want to take up any more space before getting to the impressive picks down below. But you can read about how well iREIT on Alpha’s portfolios are doing in “Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining,” my latest blog post.

The gains we’ve made in our various portfolios, as described in that write-up? That’s what happens when you invest with a long-haul perspective.

Minute-minded trolls, meanwhile, will just have to learn the hard way (if they ever learn at all) what these money-making experts live by:

Jack Brennan: “It’s extremely rare to hear of anyone winning at (market timing) over a period of years. Indeed, I’ve never heard of such a genius.”

“It’s extremely rare to hear of anyone winning at (market timing) over a period of years. Indeed, I’ve never heard of such a genius.” Peter Lynch: “There will always be someone predicting disaster and someone predicting great fortune. At one time or another, each will be closer to correct than the other. But it won’t matter to you if you understand this and have invested responsibly. You have a long-term plan: Stick with it.”

“There will always be someone predicting disaster and someone predicting great fortune. At one time or another, each will be closer to correct than the other. But it won’t matter to you if you understand this and have invested responsibly. You have a long-term plan: Stick with it.” Warren Buffett: “I never have the faintest idea what the stock market is going to do in the next six months. Or the next year. Or the next two.”

If you want more such quotes, click here.

If you want stocks that even trolls should be able to smile about, they’re waiting right below.

Essential Healthcare Properties

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) is a pure-play medical office building REIT that owns 465 properties. Together, they amount to 24.9 million square feet across 33 states.

Located on hospital campuses, around university medical center campuses, and in community-core locations, these MOBs are critical to integrated healthcare delivery.

Source: FAST Graphs

HTA’s strategy is defined by “scale advantage,” capitalizing on critical mass within key markets. This allows its asset management and in-house leasing platform to drive earnings growth, uncover synergies, and maximize expense efficiencies.

HTA’s MOB’s are located in premiere gateway cities such as:

Dallas 12.5%

Houston 6.4%

Boston 5.9%

Tampa 5.2%

Indianapolis 4.2%

Hartford / New Haven 4.1%

Phoenix 3.9%

Denver 3.6%

Orange County / LA 3.6%.

And it has no single tenant that accounts for more than 4.1% of rent. Also, around 75% of rental income comes from leading healthcare systems, universities, and healthcare providers. And 62% comes from credit-rated tenants.

HTA has a significant cost-of-capital advantage as well. Its balance sheet is investment-grade rated (BBB by S&P), with leverage of 5.1x debt to EBITDA and over $1 billion of liquidity.

The company has no debt maturities coming due in the next two years.

Then there’s its business model, which allowed for 98% April rent collections. Short-term cash flow disruptions were very manageable at around $20 million. And Q1 numbers were solid:

2.7% same-store net operating income (NOI) growth

238,000 square feet of new leases

85% of retention

2.7% re-leasing spreads.

We expect similar numbers in Q2.

Shares are trading at $25.96, with a 15x P/FFO (funds from operations) multiple. Its dividend yield is now 4.85% and, based on analyst growth estimates for its long-term leases, we’re forecasting total annualized returns of 15%.

Who wouldn’t want to own this steady-Eddie healthcare REIT?

Source: FAST Graphs

The West Coast Sharpshooter

The last time we wrote about Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (ROIC) was in 2018. In that article, I explained:

“All of (its) shopping centers are located in desirable West Coast metropolitan cities” and “are well-located in the heart of mature, affluent communities.”

We summed up our Strong Buy pick as having solid fundamentals, with:

100% anchor occupancy

97% overall occupancy

Solid rent roll, majority of which is grocery-anchored

Strong balance sheet with minimal secured debt

Steady and reliable dividend history

Sound payout ratio.

Source: FAST Graphs

Fast-forward to July 2020, when many shopping center REITs have fallen out of favor.

Thanks to social distancing, many retailers – large and small – are struggling to pay rent. Our iREIT on Alpha rent tracker indicates that ROIC collected 70% of rent in April and 71% in May. (The sector average was 65.7% in April and 61.2% in May.)

Also, many shopping center REITs have cut or suspended their dividend. There are 12 in our coverage spectrum that felt pressure to make such moves.

That includes ROIC, which suspended its dividend (was $0.20/share).

Even so, it was no surprise to see ROIC’s rent collection come in better than average. It boasts limited exposure to traditional big-box retailers in the soft goods, theater, and traditional fitness sectors.

So there’s a lot to like here.

ROIC has a higher percentage of necessity-based tenants (drugstore and grocery store), making its value proposition meaningful in this pandemic.

It’s not taking any chances though. To combat these turbulent times, ROIC drew down $130 million on its revolver. That means it has around $233 million outstanding out of $600 million.

We’re anticipating slightly better rent collection news for May and June. And analysts seem to think that earnings will improve in the quarters ahead.

More on West Coast-Rocking ROIC

For more clarity regarding ROIC’s dividend, CEO Stu Tanz said on the recent Q1 earnings call:

“… we could end up with a lot of cash flow for the second quarter, but of course, we suspended it temporarily for the quarter. But assuming tenants can open back up at some point here in the next month or two, and cash revenue returns to normal levels as we head towards the third quarter, we could be back paying a dividend by the third quarter.”

Michael Haines added:

“As far as distribution requirements, we fully intend to stay REIT-compliant in that respect. We're not sure. It's really too early to tell what the 2020 taxable income is going to look like. So if we don't feel the need to have that cash sitting on the balance sheet as we move through the year, then we'd simply delever with it (and) take the line balance back down.”

Keep in mind that insiders own a hefty amount of shares. Tanz has 1.654 million and board chairman Richard Baker has 286,000.

With no dividend in Q2 2020, we understand why some might be cautious here. But with 98% of its portfolio backed by grocery and/or drug-anchored centers, that dividend should be on the way sooner than later.

Strong shareholder alignment is a must here. That’s why we’re upgrading it from a Hold to a Spec Buy.

ROIC owns some of the highest-quality centers on the West Coast located in high barrier-to-entry markets. We see strong upside at this point and time, with our initial model suggesting returns of 18% annualized, or better.

Source: FAST Graphs

This REIT was Designed with Essential Properties in Mind

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) was one of my top picks in 2019, with shares returning a whopping 85%. We sold our position in early 2020, just in time…

Source: FAST Graphs

But Mr. Market is providing us another opportunity to deploy capital, and we’ve been actively buying again.

That’s why I explained in April:

“EPRT has a completely different platform (than) EPR Properties (EPR), as the company focuses on smaller-box properties (averaging $2 million) with alternative uses and well-located real estate with at or below market rents. Alternatively, EPR invests in non-generic purpose-built facilities that require significant (capex) (i.e. TopGolf). “Another key difference… is the fact that EPRT has a much more diversified portfolio in which the top 10 tenants produce 23% of total revenue (compared with EPR that generates 65% of revenue with top 10 customers).”

What really impressed us though was how:

“EPRT could pay dividends for over four years without ANY rent checks whatsoever.”

Yet EPRT has collected rent. As per our iREIT on Alpha rent tracker, it accounted for 66% of rent in April against a 75.9% sector average, and 65% in May (79.4% sector average).

That put it in line with its direct peers for May, since:

Store Capital (STOR) collected 64%

(STOR) collected 64% Spirit Realty (SRC) collected 65%.

In a July Investor Presentation, EPRT noted that over 89% of its portfolio “is currently open or operating in a limited capacity.” Moreover, it collected 72% of June rent as of June 30.

Importantly, “Unresolved tenancy comprised of five different operators across 11 properties” represents “less than 1% of ABR and $10.9 [million] in gross book value.”

The company’s total liquidity is about $550 million excluding the accordion feature. That’s comprised of $214 million in cash and $335 million of availability on its $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

EPRT has no debt maturities until 2024.

We have a Strong Buy on this REIT, recognizing there’s enhanced potential for significant price appreciation. The dividend yield is 6.3%, and forward-looking consensus estimates are better than most any other REIT in our coverage spectrum:

2021 – 7%

2022 – 9%

2023 – 7%.

What’s not to like about this “essential” REIT?

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

I’m always happy to entertain comments, questions, and even criticism because I know this platform is designed for learning. To me, one of the most important lessons is to always be humble. And that includes learning from mistakes.

As Ben Graham said (and I love to quote):

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great; but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

So whether you define yourself as a troll or not, I’m delighted to here for you. After all, it’s time to make some hay while the sun is shining.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPRT, HTA, MNR, O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.