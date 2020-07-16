There is little to no upside in buying ShotSpotter for the medium term.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) came to my attention during the stock's rally in 2017-2018. The product seemed compelling, and frankly, it still works well. Management claims that there has been meaningful shooting reduction because of ShotSpotter, with areas like Oakland seeing a significant shooting decrease of 66%, per mile. With the potential to increase people's quality of living, and even save lives, ShotSpotter's product may have merit for citizens, but the same cannot be said for the stock.

Despite shares trading almost 40% lower than last year, we believe that there is a significant downside ahead, which could result in shares losing value further.

Source: BusinessInsider

In this article, we will:

Discuss the stock's future growth and potential profitability,

Explain why there are limited, if any, shareholder gains to be made in the medium term,

Assess the stock's valuation and illustrate why shares could have a significant downside,

Conclude why ShotSpotter is not worth buying at its current price.

Future growth and profitability

When I initially discovered the stock, I was indeed excited in terms of its potential growth. As I mentioned, the product has clear merit. I could easily see it installed in most major cities, assisting local police departments who deal with shootings regularly. From 2016 to 2018, revenues grew from $15.5M to $34.8M, achieving a ~124% expansion. I can assure I was as excited as the rest of SSTI's shareholders at the time, and I initiated a position in the company, around the $30s.

However, the growth trajectory has significantly slowed since then, with revenues barely growing over the past 18 months. In fact, the company saw a reduction in some QoQ revenues, as the graph illustrates below. Being partially a SaaS company with nearly 100% of its revenues in the form of a subscription, my excitement had quickly evaporated. As a result, I sold my shares around last summer, booking a small loss, and calling it a day.

Source: Presentation

However, credit where credit's due, the company has been making operational progress. Gross margins have consistently been improving, nearly reaching 60% as of last quarter.

As a result, analysts have been estimating a considerable jump in future EPS generation. As you can see, despite approximations being continually reduced, consensus estimates project FY2022 EPS of $0.74.

These EPS figures are projected alongside with FY2021 and FY2022 revenue estimates, at $51M and $64M, respectively. However, this makes little sense. Not only revenues have significantly slowed down over the past two years, but the company itself has published guidance of $43M and $46M (reduced from $46M to $48M) for FY2020. Assuming the midpoint is realized, around $44.5M, YoY revenue will only be 9%. Meanwhile, according to consensus estimates, sales growth will somehow accelerate to approximately 16% and 26% over the next two years. There is clearly a mismatch in expectations, especially considering the company reducing its guidance, which, if anything, should reduce estimates.

Still, let us show that, even with such optimistic assumptions, shares offer little potential returns moving forward.

Below, we have illustrated the consensus estimates, followed by a 10% annual increase from 2022 to 2025. We believe this is still very optimistic, as we assume EPS will be growing at a faster rate than current revenues.

Source: Analyst estimates, Author

Based on ShotSpotter's current share price, EPS projections, and different potential valuation multiples in the medium term (2025), we get the following CAGR return scenarios.

As you can see, even if shares will be trading at a decent P/E ratio of around 30, investors should expect CAGR returns that hardly surprises 5%. For returns to turn out somehow meaningful, shares must attract a valuation multiple of at least 40X earnings.

Source: Author

In the meantime, the risk is great, since there are not tangible facts to base such a projected revenue and EPS acceleration in the first place. Investors can get nearly as good returns in many other established, consistently growing profitable companies in the market. To take such a risk of buying a company with relatively stagnated revenue growth, investors are clearly buying hope and not financials. Projected returns should be a lot higher, for a small-cap like ShotSpotter, with significant operational risks.

As a result, we don't see how shares could be viewed as attractive, at their current price of $23.3.

Valuation and downside potential

With such high expectations and little upside potential, it should clearly be indicated that shares must be overvalued. Let's examine:

The company has a high beta of 1.6, which makes for a relatively high cost of equity, at around 9.66%. Since there is 0 debt on the balance sheet, WACC is basically just the cost of equity. We initiate calculations with a free cash flow generation amount of $4.3M, as the company has reported over the past 12 months.

Source: Author

We are still going to assume an incredible optimistic jump in free cash flow generation of 100% and 40% each in the first two years, to share the same enthusiasm as the market. The figures look as follows:

Source: Author

Plugging all the needed numbers, and discounting cash flows, we come out with a potential downside of around 16.8%. That is, assuming the company achieves such high free cash flow generation growth rates.

Source: Author

In the meantime, in the last earnings report, the company mentioned that revenue growth was offset by "delays in both deploying contracted miles and renewals with certain customers." Should, for budgeting and cost-cutting reasons, the company fail to renew its contracts, lowering potential profits and, in turn, free cash flow, shares could end up delivering a much higher downside.

For perspective, suppose we reduce our previous estimates of free cash flow growth into the following ones:

Source: Author

Our results, all else constant, would then indicate as much as a 50% downside from the stock's current price.

Source: Author

We have avoided predicting what the intrinsic value/share would be in a scenario where free cash flow actually goes down, as the results would definitely not be pretty. Such a scenario is not out of the question, in the case of police departments having their budgets cut. There have also been lots of discussions lately regarding defunding the police, following George Floyd's incident, as well. The future budget of police departments is not certain at these times.

Conclusion

ShotSpotter had an impressive early run, indicating a promising potential for future growth. However, over the past 18 months, revenue growth has significantly slowed down. Even with consensus estimates for growth and EPS acceleration, shares offer limited upside, considering the risks involved. The company's guidance points towards limited growth as well, further highlighting the possibility of stagnated sales. Further, shares are overvalued based on future free cash flow generation, even after estimating quite optimistic results. As a result, we feel that ShotSpotter could create little to no shareholder value moving forward and will avoid buying into it again, all points considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.