I last wrote about AstraZeneca (AZN) back on May 14 of this year. It continues to be one of my favorite Dividend and Growth stocks. I laid out all of the reason for that claim in that article. When it comes to dividend stocks, I like companies that pay a dividend and are still growing their earnings at a good pace.

Many of these large dividend yield stocks that I read about on this site have very little or no earnings growth to accompany their outsized dividend yields. I would rather have total return coming from both the dividend and the earnings growth. In other words, I like my dividend to come with a heavy dose of capital appreciation.

Retirees seems to forget that most of their income in the stock market will come from capital appreciation, not dividends. I have even had retirees argue that even though their dividend-paying stocks are down 50% from where they bought it, “they are still getting their dividend check.”

This is very odd reasoning, to say the least.

The combination of growing dividend and growing earnings has been a very potent one-two combination for investors in the stock over the years. Notice the total return of shares over the last one, three, and five years vs. the S&P 500. The stock has delivered some serious alpha with this combination.

I realize that performance is backward looking and there are no guarantees going forward, but I have found that companies that have delivered alpha in the past are more likely to continue to deliver alpha than companies that have not in the future.

I also like to look to the future by doing valuations on the stocks that I buy. Stocks that I buy must meet both my performance and valuation criteria.

Not only does AstraZeneca pass the alpha test, but it also passes the valuation test with flying colors. My calculations show that the stock has the potential to double over the next five years (with or without the vaccine).

Furthermore, when I combine performance with value, the shares currently rank #353 overall in my proprietary ranking formula.

In addition to performance and value, there have been some major developments with the company on the COVID-19 vaccine front since my last article. According to a recent article in Bloomberg, the company has now become the front runner in the race for a vaccine.

As the world approaches 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 and the economic turmoil from it continues, the market moves every time there are new developments in this race. The race is on and it's moving at warp speed. A vaccine could be a game changer in this war.

AstraZeneca is scheduled to report highly-anticipated results from early tests evaluating the coronavirus vaccine that it's developing with the University of Oxford researchers soon.

The company was given $1B from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority back in late May to supply 400 million doses of the vaccine to the United States.

On Wednesday the shares of AstraZeneca were up over 5% after British media reports said that the results of the phase 1 tests were promising. These reports will be published in the Lance medical journal on Monday July 20. The company has said that it will sell the shot at cost during the pandemic crisis.

AstraZeneca already is in final-stage testing. The company has said that it may begin delivering doses of the vaccine to the U.K. as early as September. The stock was doing well before the vaccine news, and has now really taken off once again.

Moderna (MRNA) also reported very good news on their vaccine candidate on Wednesday. Moderna’s chief scientist Dr. Tal Zaks recently told the Jerusalem Post: “People who took the Moderna vaccine haven’t just developed antibodies, these antibodies can also fight the virus."

“When we are examining the results, are looking at two things: The first, whether or not there are antibodies that can attach themselves to the virus, the second, can these antibodies neutralize the virus’ ability to infect other cells.”

This was a test on just 45 people, but eventually the research will have to vaccinate 30,000 people, half of which will get the vaccine while the other half won’t.

Phase two already is complete and Moderna is monitoring the approximately 600 volunteers for side effects and to confirm the safety of the vaccine.

Phase III will begin in roughly two weeks. AstraZeneca has a big lead in the testing as of now. Moderna’s completion largely depends on the number of infected subjects among those who will be vaccinated. The research will be concluded once they have less infected subjects among those who have been vaccinated in comparison to the control group.

Moderna plans on doing their research in the most heavily-affected areas of the United States. They are looking for public servants, medical staff, and others who are out in the public, vs. those that are mostly at home-any volunteers.

Moderna’s chief scientist remains optimistic, but the timing of the vaccine will be determined by local governments, which also will be responsible for distributing it.

The shares of Moderna have been on a tear since August of last year. The company went public in late 2018 and it has been hitting new all-time highs recently.

AstraZeneca is not living or dying by the results of their vaccine efforts. On the other hand, Moderna would take a big hit to their stock price if their vaccine does not pan out. They do not have the rich pipeline of drugs and profits that AZN currently sports.

Other players in the race for the vaccine include but are not limited to: Novavax (NVAX), Nanoviricides (NNVC), Pfizer (PFE), and a new entrant from Canada by the name of Imv Inc. (IMV).

What company will eventually win this all-important race? According to Moderna’s chief scientist Dr. Tal Zaks: “I believe that we would take the vaccine that would show the most the most promising results in the later stages of the clinical tests, what often called the “third phase,” in which we could potentially prove it is indeed effective.”

In the meantime, my money is on AZN but I'm rooting for them all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.