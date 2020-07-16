After the bell on Thursday, we received second quarter results from streaming giant Netflix (NFLX), detailed in this investor letter. As was expected, the company brought in a large amount of new subscribers thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, leading quarterly revenues to come in well above street estimates. However, the stock sold off in the after-hours session thanks to a headline earnings miss, and also because some sub growth for Q3 had been pulled forward into Q2. Overall though, the results were quite decent, and the large pullback provides investors a chance to buy the dip.

During the second quarter, Netflix added more than 10 million subscribers, well above management's forecast for 7.5 million. This big beat is one reason why Q3 guidance for growth of 2.5 million versus street estimates of more than 5 million looks light. Between the two periods, there's still plenty of growth, and let's not forget that almost 15.8 million subs were added in Q1 of this year. As the graphic below details, the company is well ahead of previous years' sub growth, and Netflix should easily set a new yearly record for additions. I also don't think it will be that hard for Netflix to beat its low forecast, considering many people are still working for home and that could be the major change in employee activity coming out of the coronavirus.

(Source: Investor letter linked above)

On the top line, revenues of just under $6.15 billion handily beat street estimates by about $70 million. The reported figure also included a nearly $290 million negative impact from foreign exchange. Revenue growth was nearly 25%, and the company topped $1 billion in operating income. Earnings per share of $1.59 missed street estimates by $0.22, but this was due to the usual debt adjustment plus another major one-time item detailed below:

EPS of $1.59 vs. $0.60 a year ago included a $119m non-cash unrealized loss from F/X remeasurement on our Euro denominated debt and a $220m non-cash valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (due to recent legislation limiting the use of California R&D credits). Our Q2 effective tax rate of 30.5% includes about a 21% point negative impact due to the valuation allowance.

By my calculations, that higher tax rate alone cost Netflix almost 50 cents per share of earnings. Without this, the Q2 print would have been a blowout even including the loss from debt re-measurement. Management guided to $2.09 of earnings per share in Q3, which was 10 cents above the street, despite the Q3 revenue forecast coming in a little less than estimates. Netflix continues to increase its operating margin, and has become solidly profitable in recent years. The company is targeting a 21% operating margin next year, compared to just around 13% achieved last year, and this includes the above mentioned foreign exchange headwind.

Perhaps the best news was in terms of cash flow. For the second quarter in a row, the company actually generated positive free cash flow, a whopper this time at $899 million compared to positive $162 million reported in Q1 and a nearly $600 million burn in the prior year Q2 period. Additionally, thanks to the pandemic and higher sub counts, management now expects free cash flow for the full year 2020 to be break-even to positive, compared with its prior expectation for -$1 billion or better. The company also believes its current balance sheet will allow it to avoid any more debt transactions this year, and that the need for external financing is diminishing. That's a big positive for the future, as lower interest expenses as a percentage of revenue will help the bottom line grow nicely.

Netflix shares have been a big winner this year, and rightly so. However, the after-hours selloff of more than 10% brought shares back into the low $460s. As the chart below shows, this was a nearly 20% drop off the high reached just a few days ago, nearly putting the stock in bear market territory. This selloff has actually put the stock under the street's average target of $477, before considering any price target changes due to this report.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Netflix produced a solid second quarter, with subscriber growth strong and revenues topping expectations. Yes, headline earnings per share were a miss, but it was primarily due to a one-time tax item, and Q3 eps guidance was better than street estimates. Netflix has topped its forecast for sub growth in both quarters so far this year, and with a low bar now set for Q3, it could easily do that again as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the US and more state shutdowns could be coming. With the stock nearly 20% off its recent all-time high, investors looking for a pullback seem to have the opportunity that they were waiting for.

