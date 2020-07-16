Mortgage REITs Rally Hard

ARR still trades at a discount to estimated current book value, but the discount isn't large enough to choose it over peers. Neutral now, following a substantial rally.

ORC delivered a solid update. Book value was in line with Scott’s estimates. A dividend increase and a decision to preview earnings were great. Bearish now, due to higher price.

Analysis on mortgage REITs should start with evaluating the price-to-book ratios. Everything else builds on that information.

Bargains still exist in the sector, but you’ve got to know where to look.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.08 $4.65 $5.00 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.96 $6.07 $5.82 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.94 $7.50 $7.03 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.93 $16.07 $14.95 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.92 $14.55 $13.45 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.86 $11.10 $9.50 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.76 $6.96 $5.29 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.69 $13.73 $9.42 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.57 $5.28 $3.02 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.31 $2.63 $3.45 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.79 $15.06 $11.91 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.74 $12.45 $9.27 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.70 $5.02 $3.50 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.67 $3.41 $2.30 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.81 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.60 $4.34 $2.61 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.20 $15.16 $18.26 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.71 $10.71 $7.59 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.66 $3.89 $2.55 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren't the only mortgage REITs which should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases, they will be up quarter to date. In other cases, they will be down. The largest change is expected to be IVR, where book value was down dramatically as of 5/31/2020.

For other mortgage REITs such as ORC, NLY, and AGNC, we expect book value to be substantially higher. PMT's book value is most likely higher as well, but there is major disagreement about the magnitude of the change.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is NOT usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Two Strong Rallies

We saw a huge rally to open up June, followed by some weakness. However, we've seen another strong rally over the last week or so. Consequently, this looks like a good time to bring out a bearish rating and a neutral rating.

Since 7/9/2020, the average rally in share prices is 9.98%. That's essentially 10% for one week. That is a substantial rally, though it doesn't look as huge as some of the other rallies this year. Since hitting the bottom, mortgage REITs delivered an absolutely massive return:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The two largest ETFs each delivered a total return of slightly more than 81%. You can see the huge rally coming at the start of the chart (starts 4/3/2020), followed by another huge rally starting in June, and the latest rally starting around 7/9/2020.

Despite the strong performance for the sector, investors are wise to continue picking individual shares to gain additional upside and reduce their risk. There are still good opportunities in the sector, but it isn't littered with them the way it was before.

ORC

Investors in shares of ORC may treat this as a time to take some gains. Following a solid announcement by the company, shares put together a strong day. They were the top performer today among all mortgage REITs we track.

What drove the company higher today? Well, book value per share was solid (perfect match for Scott Kennedy's estimates), they hiked the dividend, and they provided estimates for Q2 income. That's a great combination. So, how on earth can we end up taking a bearish view after so many positives?

We see peers where we like the valuation materially better. We cover those peers on the REIT Forum and bought shares from one of them today. So, we aren't turning bearish on the entire sector, but our ratings throughout the sector include several bullish calls, several neutral calls, and several bearish calls. Today, the mix of ratings is reasonably even.

ARR

We're taking a neutral view on ARR.

Source: The REIT Forum

Shares have rallied hard since we last published a bullish rating on the stock. At this point, it appears that a substantial chunk of the upside has been priced in. Shares still carry a discount to projected book value, but it isn't a big enough discount to attract us. There are other options with lower risk and a lower price-to-book ratio.

For investors who missed the prior buying opportunities, it would be wise to simply wait for the next one (or pick alternatives).

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren't careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, follow me.

Ratings:

Bearish on ORC

Neutral on ARR

