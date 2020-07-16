The Worst Investments Of My Entire Lifetime (So Far)

Some truly spectacular failures of the past 20 years have taught me one lesson that you need not take the trouble to find out on your own.

This has been the year that I have reallocated a lot of capital around my portfolio. Enough so that I question whether I still qualify as a "passive investor." I've sold off all of my dividend growth ETFs. I've carved back on preferred stock ETFs. I've unloaded a significant portion of REITs and entirely exited the scant few remaining pipeline investments I had owned. Any single company in my portfolio with anything less than an investment-grade rating? See ya.

My uncharacteristic level of investment activity this year wouldn't be a problem to some investors but it is to me. Why? Because right here on Seeking Alpha, I have been repetitiously pounding the "never sell" drum for years and years. I still believe fervently that passive investors do far better than... well... than that other kind of investor. But when I review what I've bought and sold this year, I ruefully question whether I've veering off track.

Full of uncertainty and regret, I decided to check in on some "dear old friends." That is my term for a losing investment that I, ultimately, became nauseated with and sold. Think of it as the financial equivalent of taking a drive through your old neighborhood, half-hoping to run into that obnoxious braggart who used to live across the street and squeeze too hard whenever he shook anyone's hand. You are curious about whatever happened to him (whilst half-dreading the prospect of learning that he's gone onto vast fame and fortune).

On many levels, I dreaded this romp through the squalid corners of my financial past. There have been so many times when I've owned a great company like Microsoft (MSFT), sold, and then, ultimately, bought the stock back a few years later at a much, much higher price. Far too many experiences like that inform my decision to sell rarely and only with a sense of profound distaste for the process. And I'll tell you something else. My guess is that similar tales of regret haunt most long-term investors and has them all swearing not to ever sell anything under any circumstances ever again.

But now that I'm actually revisiting the investments that I have unceremoniously dumped over the years, I've become a bit less clear about whether I might actually get into as much trouble with the buy button as I have gotten into with the sell button. Yes, I regret selling MSFT and Google (GOOG) years ago, but there are many other investments that I can say I am positively better off without.

Favoring brevity over comprehensiveness, I'll now confine myself to only a brief visit with only a select few handful of my very dearest old friends, the closed-end MLP funds. There was a time when I owned a substantial concentration in these investment vehicles. Why? Because I liked the business model of locked-in contractual income with investment-grade-rated counterparties and a quasi-monopolistic service (nobody builds a pipeline right next to an existing pipeline) that never goes out of fashion (like it or not, oil is going to be a part of the US economy for decades to come). Like some of you, I personally remember sitting in two-hour lines for the gas station during the 1970s oil embargo and so the notion of investing in American energy independence resonated with me. MLPs, in other words, were an investment thesis that I could understand on both an intellectual and visceral level as well. Better still, at the various times when I bought these funds, they seemed like bargains. I assumed the reason for the seemingly low price on the stock was because investors did not fully comprehend the myriad tax wrinkles inherent to the MLP structure (Haha! Unlike ME!!!!)

And, the yields. Oh, the yields.

You don't have to tell me that if it looks too good to be true, then it either isn't good, isn't true, or both. I knew that then as well as I do now, but let's be perfectly honest with one another. I loved the dividend income. Oh, did I ever so much love the dividend income. You see, I wanted to believe the MLP fund idea was as rock-solid an investment opportunity as any other.

And did I mention those juicy, succulent yields?

And yet despite all of that, I never was able to completely shake off the tingling sense of ill-ease over the fact that closed-end MLP funds use something that I don't like very much: leverage. The problem I have with leverage is that the Securities Act of 1940 provides that in order to pay dividends, funds may only borrow up to one-third of the total net asset value. So, it would only be natural that I wondered "what happens if the price for the fund assets dropped in a low-liquidity panic? Might the fund be forced to indiscriminately sell assets to maintain leverage under the legally prescribed level?"

Ah, but surely, the funds would have thought that risk through and come up with a way to manage it, though. Right? With yields like those funds had, I wanted ever so much to believe so. And yet, I, ultimately, got so nervous about the risk of a leverage-induced bout of vomitous forced selling that I contacted the investor relations department for every fund I owned to inquire about how their leverage was structured. To their credit, many of the investor relations people were very helpful and were actually willing to take the time to walk me through their borrowing structures. I found those conversations reassuring. For a brief time. The very next day, I somehow wouldn't feel so sure anymore.

It is only in the unflattering light of retrospect that I finally learned that investing in any fund or company is precisely the same thing as eating in a very dark restaurant. What I mean is that if you have to ask the waiter whether that squirmy thing wriggling in your soup is a fly, then maybe what that should tell you is that maybe the best thing for you to do is to just... NOT EAT THE SOUP. God, how simple is that? Go eat other soup. In a different restaurant. Or don't eat any soup at all! If only I had learned sooner that no law requires you to stick around to find out what that curious scrambling little thingy in the soup bowl actually is. When it comes to investing, there are some questions that if you have to ask, you should definitely not be in a position where you'd care about the answer.

A Tale Of Vast Woe.

As I told you a moment ago, I had always wondered whether leverage ratios could compel an MLP closed-end fund to indiscriminately sell assets when MLP prices plummet. I didn't need to wait long before the MLP market rout of 2016 revealed to me the answer. By the end of several months of panic selling, there I was congratulating myself for having steadfastly ridden through the storm like a buy-and-hold champion... when I read a glowingly enthusiastic annual report from one of my top holdings, Kayne Anderson MLP Fund (KYN). In his shareholder letter, the Chairman and CEO proudly reported that close to the very bottom of the market crash "we prudently sold securities to raise cash to decrease the Company's leverage."

Well well, that certainly sounds better than "forced selling", doesn't it?

My fellow readers, the concept that "I don't have to keep owning this stock merely because I bought it" took me years to fully embrace. And so, with my curiosity more than amply rewarded, I stopped reading KYN's annual report and thereupon immediately sold all of my leveraged MLP funds (at hard-to-forget losses, might I add). Upon doing so, my projected portfolio income fell (and a dividend growth investor such as myself detests nothing more). And yet, somehow dumping these investments felt like the right and healthy thing to do because what I saw clearly then was that I was simply wrong to buy these things in the first place. If it was a mistake to buy, then it's never a mistake to sell.

But the fun was only just getting started, and here is what happened next.

As you see, since 2016, the price for every MLP closed-end fund that I once owned crashed to an extent that I never would have imagined possible. I learned that just because it's down 90% already doesn't mean it can't drop another 90%.

I'm not proud. I've done plenty of dumb stuff with my money over the years, but selling my MLP closed-end funds in late 2016 was definitely NOT a mistake. But let me tell you something funny. I was of two minds when I sold off shares of my MLP funds: these things were either screaming bargains that I should be buying hand over fist or they were screaming bargains that I should be selling hand over fist. My stroke of belated genius was that I did not need to own the stock in order to find out. What I see now is that not owning the stock was certainly a much cheaper and less stressful means to learn the answer to just what sort of bargain these things presented in 2016.

Look, all of us know that every business has its ups and downs. As purported long-term investors, we are supposed to ride those bumps in the road with elan and a steady hand. I am talking about none of that. What I am talking about is the blunt force realization that you were simply wrong. But how do you know the difference between owning up to a mistake versus being a lily-livered-scaredy-pants-seller? I'd say the answer to that very question describes the only remaining edge that human investors have over the bots and trading algorithms. Humility. Humility is your edge. And grappling with that question is an uncomfortable yet crucial process that will hone your edge to profitable sharpness.

Alas, leveraged MLP funds were not my only investment blunders over the past 20 years and nor will they be my last. Oh, ho ho. I have had no end of laughs and good times investing in BDCs with single digit PE ratios, MREITs with dividend yields over 10%, and even a little shipping company called Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) which had a single digit PE ratio and double-digit yield when I first bought the stock. I look at my list of dear old friends and can proudly say "hey, I am one popular guy!" And in the end, all of these fabulously expensive lessons taught me just one thing. Something that will save you money, blood, sweat, tears, and time if you learn from my losses rather than from your own. Something that you should write down and tape to your desk and consult regularly and religiously.

It is better to overpay for quality than to overpay for a bargain.

And now, my darling lovelies, now that we are at the end of the article, I always like to end by disclosing each and every financial position I own and what percentage of my portfolio is allocated to it. If I have any biases that discredit any word (or words) I have hereinabove written, you may ferret them out hereinbelow:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long every position in the attached chart and have no other financial position (long or short) besides those. I am not an investment advisor. I am literally just a regular guy. Nothing in this article is investment advice nor can it be relied upon for any reason other than entertainment value alone.