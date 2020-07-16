Chips made with EUV tools are only starting to come into wider use, and ASML's long-term opportunity is more limited by its own ability to ramp capacity rather than demand.

I hope ASML (ASML) shareholders will forgive me for saying I hoped for a more extreme reaction to second quarter results - a quarter in which ASML posted a modest revenue miss, a modest operating margin miss, and the weakest order number in over four years - as an opportunity to buy in at a reasonable (or at least more reasonable) price would be very welcome. Rationality has prevailed, though, and while there was a bit of a sell-off, the shares have already regained most of the lost ground.

ASML remains a unique story in the semiconductor equipment space as the only provider of extreme ultraviolet (or EUV) lithography systems, a key enabling technology for advanced semiconductor production. With leading-edge applications like smartphones, switches, and so on only just starting to use chips that require EUV, I see significant growth in the years ahead.

The "but", as long-time readers of mine can no doubt anticipate, is the valuation. There's just no conventional approach by which ASML is cheap. The best I can do is point to other secular growth stories that trade at even richer multiples (like Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Salesforce.com (CRM)) and suggest that ASML could still have some room to run, but that reminds me too much of the sort of justifications used to support ever-higher price targets in prior bubbles.

Coming Up A Little Short In Q2

ASML's second quarter operating results were a little short of expectations, but not to a troubling degree, and certainly not in the wider context of the COVID-19 challenges that many other companies are facing.

Revenue rose 30% yoy and 36% qoq, with system sales up 32% and 54% and lithography system sales up 32% and 52%. ASML shipped 13 more systems than in the year-ago quarter and four more than in the prior quarter, with EUV systems steady year over year at seven and up from two in the prior quarter. ASPs rose about 4% yoy and 44% qoq, with EUV ASPs up 25% and down 22%. Metrology system sales rose 32% yoy and 105% qoq, but still represent a tiny portion of revenue. Service revenue rose 24% yoy and 4% qoq.

Revenue missed expectations by about 4%, though once again ASML saw some delays in revenue recognition - ASML recognized revenue on five of nine shipments this quarter, plus two held over from the prior quarter. Had all the shipments been recognized this quarter, revenue would have beat expectations by close to 10%.

Gross margin improved significantly, up more than five points from the year-ago level and three points from the prior quarter. Gross margin was almost a point better than expected, with management citing improvement in its EUV installed base management service. Operating income rose 83% yoy and fell 68%, with operating margin (27.2%) missing expectations by about 50bp on higher-than-expected R&D spending.

Orders Hit An Air Pocket

If there was going to be an overreaction to ASML's earnings report, it would have been because of the order numbers. ASML reported a 61% yoy and 64% qoq decline in orders, the worst result since the first quarter of 2016 and less than half the median order figure for the past nine quarters.

There really wasn't a reason for the decline in orders other than the inherent lumpiness of the business. As I said in a prior piece, ASML's most advanced systems are strategic purchases more than regular capex, and quarter to quarter trends can deviate notably from what's going on in the broader semiconductor equipment space. ASML already has more than half of its expected 2021 EUV capacity covered by orders, so I don't regard the three EUV orders this quarter (versus 10 a year ago and 11 last quarter) as much more than just an anomaly.

Still, management did note that it was in discussions with customers about order intentions for 2021, and it is possible that issues like COVID-19 and the trade war between the U.S. and China could create some disruptions. I also see some risk from actions taken to restrict Huawei's business around the world. Huawei was going to be a customer of TSMC (TSM) at 5nm, but now TSMC finds itself stuck in the middle of a fight between China and primarily the U.S. While Huawei's issues could create some disruption, I don't think TSMC would have much trouble replacing that business with customers like Qualcomm (QCOM), MediaTek, Apple (AAPL), and so on.

Longer term, though, I have no real concerns about demand for ASML's EUV systems. Most of the leading edge smartphones on the market today use processors that require little-to-no EUV lithography, but the 2020 iPhone 12 is going to use a 5nm processor, and the latest Snapdragon from Qualcomm is also being produced at 5nm. As time goes on and <7nm chips become increasingly common in smartphones, switches, and other applications, demand for EUV tools will only rise.

Frankly, I still see ASML's long-term revenue risk skewed more towards productivity and capacity than demand, as I am unaware of any options that could replace EUV to any meaningful extent in those core applications and the industry is going to try to stick to a cycle of ever-smaller nodes every 2.0 to 2.5 years. To that end, the company is still expecting to introduce a new EUV tool in 2021 (3600D) that will offer a roughly 20% improvement in throughput at higher light dosages.

The Outlook

I'm expecting ASML to generate low double-digit revenue growth over the next five years and close to 10% annualized growth over the next decade, with improved manufacturing scale and R&D leverage driving FCF margins to the 30%'s as EBITDA and operating margins move toward 40%.

That's all well and good, but it doesn't help much from a valuation standpoint; ASML trades well above my discounted cash flow-based fair value and likewise below typical valuation norms for the sector relative to revenue growth and EBITDA margins. While you could certainly argue that ASML's EUV monopoly calls for a lower-than-average discount rate, at a certain point this becomes an exercise in deciding the fair value result you want and then working backwards to justify it.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, there are other tech and secular growth stories that are even more richly valued than ASML relative to metrics like margins, revenue, and earnings growth. If that's a compelling argument for you, or you simply believe in buying good stories irrespective of valuation, maybe there's still enough upside here for you. For me, though, this remains a name to watch from the sidelines as it's just too rich to fit into my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.