Launching SHU Growth Portfolio: Navigating The High-Risk, High-Reward Small-Cap Landscape

In addition, we also will provide you with actionable trading ideas, real-time buy alerts, a watchlist and updates.

The service gives you real-time actionable ideas, while using a portfolio approach to manage this high-risk, high-reward space.

We're providing you with analysis on small companies with unique capabilities, high-growth possibilities and/or are benefiting from significant operational leverage.

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Shareholders Unite's Marketplace Service, SHU Growth Portfolio.

Today, we're launching SHU Growth Portfolio, which will regularly parade often little followed small companies which we think are likely to provide great opportunities to produce outsized returns for investors.

We will help navigate this high-risk, high-reward small-cap world that offers such large opportunities, but at the same time we stress that investors should be aware of the risks that are attached to any single name. We will not only spell out these risks, but mitigate them using a portfolio approach.

Until now, we've provided general macro-oriented articles and articles containing specific analysis of specific companies for general consumption on Seeking Alpha.

We already operated mostly in the high-risk, high-reward space of smaller companies, and our aim is to find small companies which have unique capabilities and significant growth opportunities (or, in addition, could benefit from significant operational leverage).

And we did maintain a portfolio in the public domain via SA stocktalks giving buy and sell recommendations in real time. Here are some of our successful recommendations, some of which have become multibaggers:

So, as you see, it's not only fun to search for the next Trade Desk, Roku, Alteryx, or Inseego, it can also be highly profitable. And basically that's what we have been doing on Seeking Alpha, publishing scores of articles as the result of our quest for the next one.

What kind of companies are we looking for?

Well, that can be anything that could propel the shares significantly higher, but in general one could categorize that into:

Unique capabilities or assets

Selling into a high-growth market

Benefiting from a business model that displays considerable operational leverage

These are of course not mutually exclusive. To the contrary, companies that display elements of all three (like Trade Desk) are usually the top performers.

We initially recognized Inseego as a turnaround play, but that story has now morphed into a 5G story and a work-from-home stock.

Roku we liked because of their ad platform and the general shift toward OTT as a result of cable cutting. Now that streaming options are proliferating it's also a nice aggregator, as well as having significant international growth potential.

We research lots of companies, and after a decade of doing that, we have a feeling that we recognize good risk-reward opportunities when we see them.

That's no guarantee of success, of course, but using a portfolio turns it into a percentage game with the percentages in favor of the house, so to speak.

Only a fraction of the companies we researched ever made it into our portfolio, and not even all of these have become successful. We are mindful that this is a risky space, but we feel that our portfolio approach is mitigating that substantially, as we'll argue below.

We will continue to publish company-specific analysis if only to find the next possible inclusion in the SHU portfolio, but now mostly exclusive for subscribers. So basically we're shifting much of our work to the service.

What subscribers are getting

Subscribers to the service can expect:

Being introduced to new growth stocks on a regular basis, some of which will make it into our portfolio.

A portfolio approach as we will start a portfolio with specific timed trades and investments for subscribers.

We will publish trade ideas.

Real-time buy/sell alerts for both the portfolio stocks as well as trades.

A watch-list of candidates

A community of like-minded investors

Why a portfolio approach?

A portfolio approach is our main risk management tool (always having some cash at hand is another). The simple fact is that in a portfolio existing mainly of smaller, more riskier companies, one only needs a few winners as these can multiply (like INSG) while the losers can only be wiped out one time, and that's an absolute worst-case scenario and if one hasn't sold before.

We have researched numerous small companies and we will continue to add to that as part of the research. We also will add to a watchlist consisting of possible candidates and reasons for buying when the price is right.

We hope to introduce a couple of new candidates a week for the portfolio and think we have selected two companies with exciting prospects already.

The service will be priced at $35 a month or $300 a year.

In sum

Regular introductions to stocks with high growth potential, real-time buy alerts, updates, trading ideas and a community of active investors joined by a passion for little followed, high-growth potential smallcaps, we hope you can join us on the search for the next Roku or Inseego.

Kind regards,

Shareholders Unite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.