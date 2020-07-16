NexTech is using its first-mover advantage to disrupt several industries without directly competing with anyone.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CN:NTAR) is a Canadian company that provides augmented reality ("AR") solutions for ecommerce. Management has indicated its intention to uplist from the OTC where it currently trades to the Nasdaq National Market. This is a rare pure play on the growth in the nascent AR industry. The recent acquisition of Jolokia, a webcasting software company, allows NexTech to combine their AR software solutions with Jolokia's platform, formulating the first-ever virtual event platform with AR enhancements.

The Jolokia platform allows for large group participation of up to 100,000 while providing features such as word search, closed caption, uploading of prerecorded video, and availability in 64 languages.

NexTech technology allows for multiple participants to virtually visit a trade show booth or a school or lecture and speak to a representative, interact with a teacher or listen to a speaker and see people and things in 360-degree views. No special equipment or training is necessary. Participants just click and holograms pop up out of your device and create an interactive experience.

NexTech has a diversified revenue stream, strong initial commercialization revenue ramp up, the ability to be a first-mover disruptor in multiple industries with very large TAMs, and has a strong balance sheet with a lofty but defensible valuation.

Strategy

Management welcomes the opportunity created by the COVID-19 pandemic to showcase what it can do and believes that the shift to virtual events and online purchases will be long-lasting after the pandemic passes. Virtual events are less expensive, costing just thousand of dollars and do not require travel plans, lodging arrangements or service of refreshments while AR tools help to create a fun, convenient, and easy to use virtual experience.

NexTech offers services that other companies can't match. CEO Evan Gappelberg explained at the July 10th Wall Street Reporter Next Super Stock conference:

The difference between us and everybody else (like Zoom) is that we're a virtual events platform plus AR. Nobody else has AR built into their platform, and it gives us a very unique advantage when it comes to winning new business. There is an enormous amount of money flowing into augmented reality and virtual conferences… we are just a month into our new business and we are landing major contracts, and we expect to see many millions of dollars in new contracts signed over the next 12 months.

NexTech does not compete or try to displace any company but instead promotes integration of the major players such as Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Microsoft Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT), Skype, Cisco Webex (NASDAQ:CSCO), BlueJeans, Google Hangouts (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google Meet, and GoToMeeting into their platform.

Having government agencies and Fortune 500 companies as clients has led NexTech to partner with Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) for state-of-the-art security.

Management plans to continue to develop AR enhancements by their own R&D and by acquisition.

Revenue Stream

NexTech is well positioned to capitalize on the convergence of various technological trends sweeping across various applications. The company has recurring revenue from 3D AR ads that are sold on a software-as-a-service basis ("SaaS") with a $99 start up fee and either $49.99 monthly or $479.88/yearly per stock keeping unit ("SKU").

Corporations and trade shows are flocking to virtual events and physical event companies are likely to follow Skybridge that has agreed to partner with NexTech for its future virtual events. Many educational systems are choosing to go virtual when they open in September and are likely to follow the Dallas Independent School District that has contracted NexTech. Houses of worship are sure to follow the Y.A.S.M. ministry's two-day youth conference featuring seven holograms appearing in participants living rooms. Fees for virtual events depend on options chosen from the services menu and can be bought on an annual basis.

The ARitize 360 AP is available for free download for Android and iOS and allows users to create apps for a fee. There's a $9.99 per month subscription fee for sizing shoes and sneakers online. The company plans to add other products such as glasses and clothing soon.

The first combined conferencing product using the Jolokia platform and AR is expected to be announced any day now. It will be a solution aimed at the education technology and telemedicine sectors.

Revenue Ramp Up

Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020e Change $6 Million $20 Million* 300% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 $0.9 Million $1.3 Million 178%

*Forward estimate from management guidance.

Gross margins have been improving from 46% in 2018 to 54% in 2019 to 56% in the first quarter of 2020 with an expected rise to 70% for the year with revenue growth expected to double from 2020 estimates to $40 million for fiscal 2021.

The company has added a new Director of Sales for Europe and three new sales staff increasing the sales headcount to nine in order to pursue capturing market demand. There likely will be additional hiring. Each member of the sales team has a monthly sales quota of $100K.

Industry Disruption

The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up growth in several industries that were already in growth modes due to the travel restrictions and social distancing mandates calling for more work at home and shop at home solutions.

The use of AR in advertising has shown to boost sales and is becoming more popular. It is easy and fun to use and draws consumers in. The pandemic has increased remote shopping where AR is at its best.

Rise in AR usage:

The virtual events market is expected to rise at a CAGR of around 22% over the next five years according to a study by the IMARC Group. Educational Technology is forecasted to grow to $341 billion by 2025. Telemedicine expected to reach $155 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 15 percent through 2027. These are just some of the industries that NexTech is geared up to penetrate and illustrate the endless possibilities for this company.

Management And Advisors

Founder and CEO Evan Gappelberg has extensive Wall Street experience in M&A and start-ups. He was involved in taking Take-Two Interactive Software public.

President Paul Simon is the inventor of the HumaGram, which are interactive holograms and holds the patent for the invention of holographic telepresence over the internet. Here's a video of Mr. Simon speaking on how NexTech developed their AR for retail at AWE USA 2019.

CFO Kashif Malik has an extensive background in M&A and IPOs.

Advisor Ori Inbar is considered the godfather of AR. He is the founder of AugmentedReality.Org. and on a mission to inspire 1 billion active AR users.

Advisor Mike Boland is the founder of ARtillery Intelligence where he covers developments in AR and VR industries.

Advisor Scott Starr brings his experience in retail sales at PTC, SalesForce.com and LivePerson.

Share Composition And Valuation

The CEO has been on a share buying spree and is now the largest shareholder. Insiders own about a third of the shares. There are 72 million fully diluted shares. At today's share price of $7, the market cap is $504 million. The company has about $8 million in cash and no debt subsequent to a recent capital raise. This is more than sufficient to cover operational expenses which currently are about $2 million per year.

The EV is $488 million. At the forecasted $20 million revenue for this year, the EV to sales ratio is 20X, which appears to be high but in line with what the market has been assigning to fast growing software companies. Interestingly, WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI), a Chinese AR advertising company seems to be the most appropriate comp for NexTech and sells at the same EV/S ratio.

An analyst has a price target of $20 for NexTech shares which would result in a market cap of $144 million and an EV/S ratio of a much more modest 6X. I think that the $20 million revenue guidance is modest and that the $20 per share price target is reasonable.

The share price has appreciated about 300% over the past few months due to the reported record revenue, forecasted strong growth, the symbiotic relationship, and unique product opportunity from the most recent acquisition and the expected Nasdaq uplisting.

I am an investor in start-ups that are at the beginning of their commercial stage. These companies burn cash as they pump money into developing their products and grow by acquisitions. I expect that NexTech stock will continue to rise from here as there's imminent news on their new virtual conference product and the Nasdaq uplisting and there will be periods of profit taking following new highs. The Nasdaq listing will bring in new buyers such as institutional investors and index funds which tend to avoid OTC stocks.

My investment style is to build an initial position, add trading shares on weakness and sell the trading shares on strength. I will hold my initial position as long as the fundamentals remain consistent.

Startup Evaluation

I like to use Peter Thiel's evaluating principles from his book, "Zero To One: Notes on Startups, Or How To Build The Future."

Thiel NexTech Market a new idea. The company is a rare pure play in the AR industry and currently the only company that is able to offer virtual events with AR enhancements. Band a team. Management has previous history of startup to success and they've put together a well qualified team of advisors as well as gained talent via acquisitions. Add partners and collaborators. All of the major virtual conferencing companies have been integrated with the company platform. The company has partnered with major technology companies to enhance their products. Build a strong foundation. The convergence of technology and the COVD-19 pandemic have created a super opportunity for the company to build on. Disguise the emerging monopoly as the union of competing forces. Being complementary instead of combative is at the core of the business model. Avoid competition. No other company can offer services that this company can.

Risks

This is a micro-cap company with a short history as a commercial entity and, therefore, insufficient data to base forward conclusions on. The company competes with giants in the AR industry such as Microsoft and Google which are likely or at least potentially future competitors. Competition could also come from WIMI should they decide to expand beyond China as well as from the thousands of AR start-ups that are currently not in a position to compete.

Full roll-out of AR capabilities is dependent on 5G which is not yet available.

This is not a stock that a value investor would find appealing as the company has no record of profitability and is placing a greater importance on revenue growth than on profitability.

Conclusion

This company is in the right place at the right time to capitalize on converging technologies as well as solutions for virtual events and the online marketplace. The addition of AR to a virtual conference is a unique offering that the company is already finding broad demand for barely a few months since the concept became a possibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEXCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.