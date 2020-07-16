Investment Thesis

Chase Corp. (CCF) released its third-quarter earnings (ending May 31st) last week, showing resilient revenues in the face of COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrating the company's business robustness.

Chase Corp. has exposure to the infrastructure, telecom and utility industries, which are sectors positioned to benefit the most from any fiscal stimulus in the States and abroad. The management's success in implementing strategic initiatives, as revealed in increasing profit margins in Q3, demonstrates managerial prowess.

Despite strong earnings, favorable strategic position, and managerial success, the company seems slightly overvalued, thus weakening the bullish case, but still, the company has strong fundamentals that make it worthwhile to put Chase Corp. on the watch list for a better entry point.

Chase Corp. Overview

Image Source

Chase Corp. is a specialty chemical manufacturer, specializing in the production of protective coatings and tape products. Chase Corp. products are used for insulation, waterproofing and protection of cables, wires and surfaces from erosion. The company has wide exposure to telecommunication, healthcare, utilities and infrastructure sectors and a smaller extent, to the housing sector.

Chase Corp. participates in engineering projects such as the Tappan Zee Bridge (aka, Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge) on the Hudson River in New York where the company supplied chemical additives to the asphalt used on the bridge.

The company's exposure to important sectors meant that it continued its operations during the pandemic. Moreover, as governments across the globe put plans to stimulate the economy, Chase Corp. is positioned to benefit the most from any fiscal spending on infrastructure.

Chase Corp. is also positioned well to benefit from current digitalization trends and the internet of things as telecommunication companies and governments expand fiber optic cable networks that can support heavy internet traffic at high speeds.

Government Spending

The U.S. government response to the COVID-19 pandemic is massive. At the onset of the pandemic, the government implemented the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (Budget $8.3 billion) and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (Budget $192 billion). The two acts channeled funds to virus testing, vaccine development and subsidies to small businesses. These funds stabilized the economy, reflecting positively on Chase Corp., which has exposure to wide sectors of the economy. It also boosted demand for Chase Corp. healthcare product offerings.

The government also implemented the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act (CARES Act) (Budget $2.3 trillion). Cares Act focused on providing relief to millions of people affected by the virus. It included tax rebates, unemployment benefits, corporations' bankruptcy-preventing measures and support to hospitals. These funds countered the recessionary effects of the pandemic thus, stabilizing the economy. Chase Corp. paper and packaging adhesives business line grew sales as consumers stacked inventory, food and hygiene products from groceries.

Finally, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act ( Budget US$483 billion ) channeled funds to small businesses, hospitals and virus testing efforts, benefiting the healthcare sector and Chase Corp. healthcare segment along the way.

The government efforts were huge, but this only countered a strong recessionary force that prevailed at the end, as demonstrated in GDP contraction and the 10% year-over-year decrease in Chase Corp. sales. The government fiscal efforts benefited selected business segments at Chase Corp. such as healthcare and had a positive effect on core segments indirectly through maintaining consumer confidence, which kept the wheel of the economy spinning, albeit at a slower pace. Still, any meaningful, growth-producing, government spending, must focus on infrastructure, where Chase Corp. is positioned to benefit the most. Investors should keep an eye on political developments regarding a second fiscal stimulus. Specifically, investors should focus on the portion of the stimulus dedicated to infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Chase Corp. Revenue

Chase Corp. operates in a cyclical industry where sales are dependent on general economic conditions. Sales for the quarter were $64.2 million compared to $70.8 million for the similar quarter last year. This is an exceptional performance, given the economic backdrop caused by lockdowns across the globe.

Data by YCharts

Chase Corp. earnings are seasonal. Sales are the strongest in summer months when construction projects see more activity. Some of the variability in quarterly earnings in the past few years is a result of the slower Asian market and the company's exposure to the volatile oil and gas industry. Moreover, the company will continue to show variability in earnings due to non-repeating one-time projects that boost sales in the corresponding quarter. The nature of the industry and the company's operations renders sales variability a normal course of business and is not an indicator of risk compared to its peers who are operating in similar industry condition and experience similar sales seasonality.

Chase Corp. Profit Margin Improvements

Despite the decrease in revenue and the tough economic circumstances, net income for the quarter increased by 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was a result of ongoing strategic management initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency and economies of scale. For example, the company is gradually merging its production facilities, leading to more efficiency. The company also exited the low-margin, toll manufacturing business, which had a positive effect on profit margins. The company is also experimenting with new enterprise resource management systems that could further increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Financial Discipline

One characteristic of Chase Corp. is its financial discipline. The company was able to triple its net income in the past decade while keeping leverage at more or less the same level, i.e. total liabilities in 2010 was $42 million while total liabilities in 2019 was $37 million. Moreover, the common share count remained stable in the past decade as shown in the graph below.

This financial discipline served the company well during the pandemic. The latest financial statement shows that, unlike many of its peers, the company did not seek to raise additional capital in response to the pandemic. The company currently has $150 million in untapped revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $83 million. That is 70% of the company's total assets.

In addition to providing financial stability during the pandemic, financial discipline enables the company to engage in strategic acquisitions, which is part of its growth strategy.

Geographical Presence

Chase Corp. is a global organization with operations in China, India and Europe, in addition to its operations in the States. Despite that, the majority of its income comes from the North America region.

The company's diverse geographical presence benefited the company during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company implemented the lessons it learnt in China on its operations all over the world.

The diverse geographical presence provides risk and opportunity to Chase Corp. The company will benefit from growth in Asian markets but is also vulnerable to geopolitical risks arising from trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Chase Corp. imports goods from China and has operations in that country. Investors must keep an eye on political developments that might result in increased tariffs on Chase imports from China, as well as any retaliatory measures taken by Chinese authorities that are harmful to Chase Corp. operations in China.

Below is a geographical breakdown of the company's sales.

Source: Company Filings

Chase Corp. Industry Position

The industry in which Chase Corp. is operating in is mature rather than growing. Any meaningful growth in the company's earnings would have to come from merger and acquisition (M&A), especially in the light of low product differentiation between the company and its peers. Lack of product differentiation makes it harder for the company to grow organically by winning market share as a result of competition with its peers. The company states M&A as part of its strategy for increasing earnings.

The company's financial discipline supports Chase's M&A growth strategy by enabling easy and cheap access to capital, enabling the company to engage in acquisition activities. The company has engaged in numerous acquisitions in the past and is expected to continue its strategy of acquiring new businesses, in the U.S. and abroad.

Past acquisitions have led to a large Goodwill and Intangible Asset accounts. These accounts are a source of risk, because, unlike tangible assets market at cost, Intangible Assets are amortized annually while Goodwill accounts are subject to valuation tests that could result in write-downs. Write-downs can have a material effect on the company's enterprise value, book value in addition to earnings (despite being a non-cash P/L item).

Investors should keep an eye on recessionary trends that cast doubt on the future cash flow benefits of the company's assets, which could result in a write-down of the company's Goodwill or accelerate the amortization of Intangible accounts.

Chase Corp. Peer Group Comparison

Liquidity ratios

Chase Corp. has strong liquidity both in absolute terms and compared to its peers. The company also has access to untapped revolving credit facility worth $150 million, strengthening the company's ability to meet its short-term needs.

The area in which the company lags its peers is Number of Days Sales Outstanding, indicating an above-average time it takes the company to collect payments from its customers. This not only indicates the company might be winning customers by easing credit but also affects liquidity as the company is tying up capital in Receivables account.

Solvency Ratios

Chase Corp. is less leveraged than its peers, rendering the company less risky, more agile in strategic acquisitions and able to meet its interest obligations, thus potentially have less cost of capital.

Data by YCharts

Profitability Ratios

Management's initiatives to boost productivity and reduce costs bore fruit as demonstrated in the company's above-average EBITDA margin, which tops all that of its peers.

The company's return on equity is in line with the industry average, but still, is an impressive performance given the low leverage the company has compared to its peers.

Data by YCharts

Valuations

Chase Corp. appears slightly overvalued compared to its peers. This is demonstrated by higher Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price-to-Free Cash Flow ratio and Price-to-Enterprise Value ratio.

Summary

Chase Corp. released third-quarter earnings last week, showing resilient revenues in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, the company seems to be fairly valued, factoring in the company's good prospects and strong fundamentals in the stock price. Still, the company's strong fundamentals make it worthwhile to put Chase Corp. on the watch list, for a better entry point.

The company's financial discipline served it well in facing the pandemic and is complementary to the company's growth-through-acquisition strategy. Moreover, the company's international exposure is a welcomed source of diversification and enables the company to benefit from economic growth outside the U.S.

On the other hand, risks arising from geopolitical tensions can have detrimental effects on Chase Corp. Investors should keep an eye on political developments that might increase raw material costs imported from china as well as any retaliatory actions from Chinese authorities that might result in negative effects on Chase Corp. operations in china. Moreover, the company has big Goodwill and Intangible Asset accounts that might experience write-downs in case of recessionary trends that cast doubt on the future cash flow benefits of these assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.