Tech And Communication Services Are Consolidating (Technically Speaking For 7/16)

The ECB maintained its current interest rate policy (emphasis added):

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

The emboldened section is very strong forward guidance, meant to anchor the markets' interest rate expectations. I noted yesterday that the Bank of Canada did the same thing in its latest policy release. Expect more central banks to use this policy-shaping tool.

The Federal Reserve released the latest Beige Book, which contained the following description of the US economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity increased in almost all Districts, but remained well below where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer spending picked up as many nonessential businesses were allowed to reopen. Retail sales rose in all Districts, led by a rebound in vehicle sales and sustained growth in the food and beverage and home improvement sectors. Leisure and hospitality spending improved, but was far below year-ago levels. Most Districts reported that manufacturing activity moved up, but from a very low level. Demand for professional and business services increased in most Districts, but was still weak. Transportation activity rose overall on higher truck and air cargo volumes. Construction remained subdued, but picked up in some Districts. Home sales increased moderately, but commercial real estate activity stayed at a low level.

This is based on data collected on or before July 6, which is fairly recent.

Let's tie the Beige Book's anecdotal comments in with recent coincidental data. Although industrial production rose for a second consecutive month, it is still low relative to pre-pandemic levels (left chart) and declining sharply on a Y/Y basis (right chart).

Retail sales have been stronger (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $524.3 billion,an increase of 7.5percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 1.1percent (±0.7 percent) aboveJune2019.

Here's the chart from the FRED system: This metric has returned to its previous levels. This is probably due to the strong amount of fiscal support from the federal government.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This was an unimpressive and unimportant day. The worst performer was the IWC, and it was down less than 1%. Transports were the best performer but they only gained .57%. There's an odd mixture of best and worst-performing sector ETFs. The top four slots are evenly mixed between aggressive and defensive sectors. Meanwhile, technology, which has been largely responsible for the drive higher, was the worst performer.

Today, let's take a look under the hood of the market and look at some 30-day charts for the sector ETFs. Let's begin with three of the largest SPY components: Communication services have been consolidating in a triangle pattern all week. Today, prices broke through resistance but only managed a small gain -- not enough for this to be an "official" breakout. Consumer discretionary has also been consolidating, as has ... ... technology.

The above three charts go a long way to explaining why the market has been consolidating.

Also, there have been some interesting rallies in lesser-important sectors. Consumer staples have been moving consistently higher since the end of June. There are two trend lines. The strongest connects four lows while the weakest only connects two lows. The XLP has gained 7% during the rally. Basic materials have also moved higher but in two separate rallies. The overall gain since the end of June is ~11%. Industrials are in the middle of a broadening pattern. They've gained about 9%.

Communication services and tech have been on a tear since the market bottom in March -- meaning some consolidation is warranted. Basic materials and industrials are rallying in sympathy with stronger manufacturing data. But don't forget that consumer staples -- a defensive sector -- has also made solid gains. To put it another way -- not all is well in Whoville.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.