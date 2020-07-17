Recently, we launched the Defense Contracts Monitor that we populate weekly with new contracts awarded to Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). Currently the monitor consists of more than 600 contracts and we are working on quickly expanding the number of years and contracts covered in the monitor but also expanding toward other companies in the defense industry. With market sentiment turning negative for commercial aircraft, we saw more interest in the defense side and that triggered me to relaunch defense coverage including names such as Lockheed Martin, and we are aiming to expand that going forward.

Lockheed Martin has been one of the names I wrote about earlier. Since then, shares of Lockheed Martin gained almost 60% vs. 40% for the bigger market. Unfortunately due to local regulations I'm not allowed to own shares of Lockheed Martin, but these are the kind of names I really would like to be a core holding in my portfolio. In this report, I want to have a look at the order inflow for Lockheed Martin during the month of June launching the monthly defense order overviews for the company. For this analysis, we used the newly-developed Defense Contracts Monitor which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Lockheed Martin Sales Driven By F-35 And Patriot

Figure 1: Lockheed Martin contracts in June (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In June, Lockheed Martin was awarded 27 contracts valued $3.2B funds obligated on award standing at $2.4B or 75%.

At $1.1B, the F-35 was the highest contributor to defense sales. Almost $730 millions provides for the delivery order for five F-35A aircraft, one F-35B and four F-35C aircraft while the remainder provides for technical services and long-lead materials.

By far the biggest contract Lockheed Martin received during the month was a foreign military sales contract for the PAC-3 for incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles. The Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-Three (PAC-3) program is an air-defense, guided missile system with long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather capabilities. It's designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

For the MH-60 Romeo Seahawk, Lockheed Martin received a $370 million contract to develop software and hardware solutions for India, which was cleared for the purchase of 24 Romeo Seahawks last year. The helicopters with anti-surface, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue missions capabilities provide a key piece on India’s presence in the region where China is intensifying its grip.

In June, foreign military sales accounted for almost 43% or $1.37B of the contract awards driven by the PAC-3 contract. The US accounted for 27% of the contracted value, followed by India and Italy accounting for 12% each. The remainder came from South Korea. Month-over-month contracts awards jumped by $500 million bringing the H1 2020 contract awards to almost $30B of which $19.5B was obligated at award. Quarter-over-quarter contracts awards jumped by $700 million.

Conclusion

During the month we saw contract awards increase and also quarter-over-quarter defense contracts awards saw an increase. Overall, what I'm liking about Lockheed Martin is the consistence in winning contracts around $15B in Q1 and also roughly $15B in Q2. Lockheed Martin has a highly versatile product line up and that showed with fighter jet sales, contracts to support surface-to-air missiles, contracts in support of helicopters with anti-surface, anti-submarine ware and search and rescue capabilities as well as 44 M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. There simply are a lot of platforms that Lockheed Martin can book wins for. The F-35 had its problems and still has high operation costs, but its importance to Lockheed Martin is clear. I believe that going forward Lockheed Martin is a nice name to have in your portfolio, even though Dutch Law does not allow me to put the money where my mouth is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.