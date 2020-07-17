Low prices do not necessarily mean low quality, even if they are different from the aristocrats and kings in the core portfolio.

It appears that the cost to even enter the dividend game is somewhat pricey.

The model portfolio "PRIP," or the "Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio," consists of some of the greatest dividend growth stocks on the planet. Hopefully these stocks will perform, as they have for 25+ consecutive years, for your entire future retirement. That being said, the price of many stocks make the cost of entering the dividend game a bit expensive for many regular folks.

PRIP consists of the following stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (T) PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Con Edison (ED), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Realty Income (O), and Altria (MO).

Lower-priced investments will enable folks with limited funds to either begin or supplement their dividend growth journey in a smaller way, and by the same token enable smaller amounts of cash reserves to "work" for some extra income. While having a higher risk profile than cash savings accounts, there are many that seem to be reliable for extended periods of time.

The other appealing attribute of some of these dividend investments is that they pay monthly. I know I always looked forward to a bit of a pop monthly rather than always wait for the quarterly payments. It might even help a bit with your monthly bills!

That said, I have a few monthly dividend CEFs (closed end funds) that have decent yields and are selling at a deep discount to the original NAV. They are well regarded and low priced, and will give you some monthly, rather than quarterly, cash flow.

A Quick Definition Of "Closed End Funds"

Like a mutual fund, a closed-end fund has a professional manager overseeing the portfolio and actively buying and selling holding assets. Similar to an exchange-traded fund, it trades like equity, as its price fluctuates throughout the trading day. However, the closed-end fund is unique in that, after its IPO, the fund's parent company issues no additional shares. Nor will the fund itself redeem—buy back—shares.

One of the unique features of a closed-end fund is how it is priced. The NAV of the fund is calculated regularly. However, the price that it trades for on the exchange is determined entirely by supply and demand. This investor demand can lead to a closed-end fund trading at a premium or a discount to its NAV. A premium price means the price of a share is above the NAV, while a discount is the opposite, below NAV, value.

What I have always tried to do with CEFs is to own them only when they are trading for a significant discount to its NAV. I must also state that CEFs carry a higher expense and fee amount than other investments. However given the generous yields, this really does not bother me, especially when they are discounted to the NAV.

Here Are Several Monthly Dividend Investments I Like

Nuveen High Income 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB): Current yield: 4.38%, is a CEF that has performed reliably since mid-2016.

Price chart from Fidelity Investments:

Current share price is $8.90 as I write this on June 15, 2020, which represents a discount of roughly 11% from its original NAV of 9.85. The goal of this CEF is to return to shareholders by about Nov. 1, 2021 its original NAV. That obviously means there is a potential 11% capital appreciation potential, while paying a monthly dividend, which as of now was .0315/share.

Objective from JHB prospectus:

....the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than 1 May 2022.

The fund is invested in junk-grade status for the most part, however the risk for this security is still lower than average (due its very short term maturity term). But there is a risk. I myself believe that this fund will meet its goal, and that shareholders will enjoy monthly dividends for at least the next 16 to 18 months.

Here are the charts per Fidelity Investments:

With 82% of holdings with maturity terms between one and three years, to me the risk is acceptable, especially when one is buying shares at a decent discount to the original NAV. You should decide for yourselves of course.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR): Current yield is a lofty 8.90%, which has been paying dividends since 2004 at various rates.

Price chart from Fidelity Investments:

With a current share price of $7.87/share, we are looking at a 40% discount to its 2004 price, however it is now trading at a 14% discount to its original NAV. So I believe that with the discount to its original NAC and a sweet 8.90% yield, now could be the right time to open a position in this security.

It is currently paying .046/share on a monthly basis. I like the risks associated with this CEF as it is paying well to hang on, and with a longer maturity term of the (mostly) corporate bonds held, the reward could be significant. Don't forget, you will be paid monthly!

Objective from the JFR prospectus:

The Fund seeks to achieve a high level of current income by investing in a portfolio of adjustable rate senior loans and other debt instruments.At least 80% of its managed assets will consist of adjustable rate loans; at least 65% of these must be senior loans secured by specific collateral. Other loans may include unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans. The Fund uses leverage.

Reduced interest rate risk: Invests in adjustable rate loans, which are less sensitive to interest rates than most fixed income securities, providing a potential hedge against rising short-term rates.

Invests in adjustable rate loans, which are less sensitive to interest rates than most fixed income securities, providing a potential hedge against rising short-term rates. High income potential: Offers the potential for high monthly income through a portfolio of primarily higher yielding, below investment-grade loans.

Offers the potential for high monthly income through a portfolio of primarily higher yielding, below investment-grade loans. Balanced income and risk: Extensive credit expertise and loan market presence enable opportunities to maximize risk‐adjusted returns.

Here are supportive charts also from Fidelity Investments:

Like every other security, this fund took its hit back in March and it can be owned at the discount noted, which is right where you want to enter a position in a CEF (I wouldn't pay a premium for any CEF). I really like this one! Check it out and see if you like it and the risks (although mitigated) that it carries.

Further digging from Fidelity Investments:

A deeper dive into bond holdings:

94% invested in corporate bonds and the average maturity is four to eight years. Still very attractive in my opinion!

As I mentioned before, at the discount to the original NAV and the reduced interest rate risks, even though there are no ultra-high-quality ratings and there is a relatively small BBB rating, I still believe the reward is worth the risk. Take a look yourselves!

Just one more:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): A current yield of 10.79% at .0675/share paid monthly! Yes this is another CEF which can be purchased right now at $7.59/share which is a discount to its $18.50 high and about a 35% discount to its 52 week high.

Charts per Fidelity Investments as well:

Deeper dive into composition and maturity term:

Once again, with a deep discount to its NAV and higher yield, I feel the reward is worth the risk, but you need to decide that. I would not consider this CEF at a $10 share price, but with a current 35% discount (off of its highs, 11% from its original NAV) and yield of nearly 11%, I like it right now - and it pays monthly!

Objective from this review:

Pioneer High Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the USA. The Trust's objective is a high level of current income. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in below investment grade debt securities, loans and preferred stocks.

A deeper dive of more recent data from Fidelity Investments:

Even with the steep pullback in its NAV back in March, you still would have doubled your $10,000 investment as of now, and given the current environment, the NAV has been making a comeback even though it still has an 11% discount to the original NAV.

With most maturity terms of under 10 years, its discount to NAV, and its pretty 11% yield, this is another one I like and believe the reward is worth the risk which is also mitigated by the current discount. Yes, it also pays monthly!

So here is what you might have in a separate basket from the PRIP core holdings that could tweak the cash flow on a monthly basis:

JHB: $8.90/share: Current yield of 4.38% JFR: $7.87/share: Current yield of 8.90% PHT: $7.59/share: Current yield of 10.79%

My Bottom Line

I would not add these to my core dividend growth portfolio, however I would consider them for a separate basket of monthly dividend payers that are currently selling at very nice discounts.

It does take a bit more diligence on these but with our Fed using a huge backstop, I think these investments deserve a long hard look, especially considering that they pay a nice yield every month!

Sometimes there are huge differences between market price and NAV, and they are not always available. Look for the "bargains" and do your research!

What are your thoughts about CEFs at a discount?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance.