Rocket, previously known as Quicken Loans, is well-positioned to take advantage of digital processing demand from consumers.

The firm provides an array of consumer and home loan products in the U.S.

Rocket Companies has filed to raise capital via a U.S. IPO.

Rocket Companies (RKT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides consumers in the United States with access to home mortgage and other loan types.

RKT is well-positioned to take advantage of consumer desire for all digital transaction processing as well as the associated cost and time reductions from a loan origination standpoint.

Company And Technology

Detroit, Michigan-based Rocket was founded as Quicken Loans and has rebranded to Rocket Loans (and various permutations for other service offerings).

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert and CEO Jay Farner who has been with the firm since 1996.

Below is a brief overview video of a Rocket Mortgage commercial:

Source: Rocket Mortgage

Rocket’s major funding partners are:

J.P. Morgan

Morgan Stanley

The company’s primary offerings include:

Rocket Homes & Mortgage - Home search and financing

Amrock - Title insurance and related services

Rocket Auto - Auto sales facilitation

Rocket Loans - Personal, unsecured loans

Lendesk - Canada

Edison Financial - Canada

Core Digital Media - Social and display lead generator

Rocket has received at least $3.6 billion from investors including Dan Gilbert through Rock Holdings [RHI].

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through a range of online and offline lead generation activities as well as through partners.

RKT is active in offline advertising at major sporting events in sports such as basketball, golf, and football.

Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing & Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 15.9% 2019 17.7% 2018 20.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Marketing and Advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing and Advertising spend, rose to 3.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing & Advertising Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 3.4 2019 1.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for digital lending is forecast to reach $11.6 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire by younger demographic consumers to utilize faster and more transparent online processes along with the lower processing cost to lenders.

Also, the market may be slowed somewhat by security issues related to new functionality development.

Financial Performance

Rocket’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Fluctuating operating profit and margin

Variable cash flow

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 1,366,835,000 116.3% 2019 $ 5,119,899,000 21.6% 2018 $ 4,209,549,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 147,238,000 10.8% 2019 $ 1,110,176,000 21.7% 2018 $ 822,199,000 19.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 97,721,000 2019 $ 893,754,000 2018 $ 612,889,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 380,010,000 2019 $ (6,959,251,000) 2018 $ 1,426,482,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Rocket had $2.3 billion in cash and $17.7 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($4.8 billion)

IPO Details

Rocket intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Class A and C common stock classes will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B and D classes will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the entire aggregate amount of the net proceeds from this offering to acquire a number of Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class D common stock from RHI equal to the amount of such net proceeds divided by the price paid by the underwriters for shares of our Class A common stock in this offering [...] We do not intend to use any proceeds from this offering to acquire any Holdings Units and shares of Class D common stock from Dan Gilbert.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

Rocket is seeking public market investment as part of an expansion plan as it seeks greater market share and visibility in the online lending industry.

The firm has recently expanded its credit lines for increased loan origination activity so far in 2020 as interest rates have dropped.

Rocket’s financials show a somewhat uneven recent history but the company is on track to grow total revenue by about 5% in 2020 versus 2019, at the Q1 run rate annualized.

Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping; its Marketing and Advertising efficiency rate has increased markedly.

The market opportunity for online digital lending is large and expected to grow substantially through 2025 as younger demographic users hasten the transition to digital processing.

Rocket is well-positioned to take advantage of the shift toward digital processes, both from a consumer demand standpoint as well as from the desire to reduce processing costs and transaction time.

I look forward to learning more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

