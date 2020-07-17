We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in what's been a challenging quarter between COVID-19-related shutdowns and stricter protocols to promote social distancing. Fortunately, the Australian miners have been relatively unscathed due to low case counts in the continent, but Dacian Gold (OTC:DCCNF) has still managed to put up a ghastly quarter in fiscal Q4. The junior producer missed quarterly guidance by a mile with gold production of just 31,800 ounces, and it's also revised its FY-2021 outlook for lower production and higher costs. Based on the fact that Dacian is one of the only gold stocks still in a bear market that continues to see operational issues and industry-lagging margins, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

(Source: Company Website)

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote on Dacian Gold and discussed that it was a name to avoid, given its low margins and operational issues. Since that time, the gold price (GLD) has risen 5%, several top-tier producers have bolted to new 52-week highs, but Dacian hasn't even been able to hold its ground. The stock is down 30% despite the higher highs in gold, with the market sniffing out a massive miss on both the fiscal Q4 and FY-2020 production. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Dacian Gold reported its fiscal Q4 operational results last week with quarterly gold production of 31,800 ounces, significantly lower than the 34,500-ounce guidance mid-point forecasted by the company. This poor performance contributed to FY-2020 gold production of 138,800 ounces, a nearly 15% miss from the initial guidance mid-point of 160,000 ounces provided in Q1 2020. Worse, the company's all-in sustaining costs are expected to come in at A$1,600/oz [US$1,120/oz] at the mid-point for fiscal Q4, well above the projected all-in sustaining costs of A$1,450/oz [US$1,015/oz] which would have been closer to the industry average. Based on this, Dacian is likely to finish the year with costs above A$1,625/oz [US$1,138/oz]. This cost figure would be more than 15% above the FY-2019 industry average of US$970/oz, and more than 12% above FY-2020 guidance of A$1,450/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Website)

One of the culprits for this weak performance was lower than planned mining rates at the Heffernans Pit, which delayed access to the higher-grade ore. The other headwind in the quarter was the company seeing geological variance compared to expectations, with narrower lodes leading to ore loss and dilution. Dacian has noted that mining rates have recovered since, and that mining should be more predictable going forward as the company moves towards wider and higher-grade lodes in FY-2021. We can see this in the chart below in the circled areas, where grades are higher (yellow and red shaded areas) vs. the lower grade being mined this year and much narrower lodes (green and yellow shaded areas). As the current pit position line shows (mahogany line) vs. the reserve design (black line), the company should hit these areas early in FY-2021, and this should lead to significant improvement. However, if we do not see an improvement in fiscal H1 2021, this would be a red flag and suggest that there may be more significant issues at the Heffernans Pit. Fortunately, the company should see a contribution from the Mt. Marven Pit in FY-2021, which should smooth out production if issues continue at Heffernans.

(Source: Company News Release)

However, while the issues may be resolved by now at the Heffernans Pit, the company has pulled its FY-2021 gold production guidance lower, revising it from 125,000 ounces to 115,000 ounces. This change reflects a review of the geological model at the Jupiter Pit and an earlier than anticipated cessation of mining at the underground Westralia Operations. Initially, the company had planned to continue mining Westralia until December, while it worked on a strategic review but has decided to stop mining in August instead. This change in guidance has had a dramatic effect on FY-2021 projected costs, with all-in sustaining costs now expected to come in at A$1,475/oz [US$1,033/oz] vs. previous expectations of A$1,300/oz [US$910/oz]. While these lower costs aren't a huge deal as things should improve long term with stripping ongoing at two new pits, it's certainly not ideal to have two operations not performing as planned (Westralia, and now, Heffernans).

(Source: Company Presentation)

The one silver lining is that the gold price has remained strong, and Dacian still expects to make a A$25 million payment in fiscal Q1 2021. This should reduce the company's debt to below A$40 million and further improve its debt to equity ratio. However, even if this debt payment is made successfully, it's a tricky investment proposition here. This is because we have a relatively small miner that's ranked 47th out of 63 gold producers in the sector from a cost standpoint. This rank of 47th is based on estimates for FY-2020 AISC of A$1,625/oz or US$1,138/oz at a 0.70 Australian Dollar/US Dollar exchange rate. I personally prefer high-margin producers with no debt like Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) and Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), and when we add in the operational issues, the investment thesis for Dacian is dampened even further. Unfortunately, for Dacian investors, the technical picture is also confirming this, suggesting it's wise to avoid the stock as well.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the technical chart below, Dacian Gold remains in a steep intermediate downtrend and well below its 200-day moving average (blue line) when 90% of miners in the sector are above this key moving average. This is a massive negative divergence as any gold stock that can't, at a bare minimum, begin an uptrend with a $1,775/oz gold price is likely that will continue to underperform the sector. Therefore, while the stock may make a double bottom here, and maybe it works out for investors buying at A$0.32, I don't see any reason to go bottom-fishing here. This is especially true when there are outstanding gold producers in the Australian gold space with significantly higher margins than Dacian.

(Source: TradingView.com)

While the worst may be over for Dacian, investors are taking on significant risk buying here with Westralia now offline and Heffernans seeing a hiccup in fiscal Q4. It's certainly possible that the company can meet or even beat its FY-2021 guidance, but a 115,000-ounce producer at A$1,475/oz [US$1,033/oz] leaves a lot to be desired when there are several Australian producers pulling gold out of the ground for below A$1,100/oz and enjoying 50% margins. Therefore, I continue to see Dacian Gold as an Avoid, even after the recent drop, in favor of names like Silver Lake and Saracen Minerals, which I see as Holds currently.

