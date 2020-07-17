15 Kiplinger 'Global Aristocrats' Are Spot On For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" showed 28.4% less net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-price Kiplinger reliable dividend dogs led the pack.

Top Ten Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" boasted net gains from 19.42% to 49.78% in mid-July.

These International “Dividend Aristocrats” have raised dividends at least five-straight-years (Canadian firms) 10 years (E.U.-based firms) or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger "insights for investors" online offered this list of 91 "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" July 13. Data updated 7/14/20 flagged 15 with yields ripe for purchase.

Foreword

Yield-based (dog catcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks more easily understood. These Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the July 14 data for 91 dividend paying stocks in this latest Kiplinger-documented collection.

The following 16 realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: ENGGY; ENB; PBA; BTI; CNQ; T; PBCT; BNS; BCE; GBLBY; TRP; BEN; WBA; AQN; AMCR.

The full listing of all 91 "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" is listed in Afterword at the end of this article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.42% To 49.78% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World To July 2021

Five of these ten top Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these mid-July dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 14, 2021, were:

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $497.78, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $420.28, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) was projected to net $337.65 based on the median of target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 72% greater than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $273.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% under the market as a whole.

BCE Inc. (BCE) was projected to net $222.93, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 62% under the market as a whole.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) netted $210.16 based on the median of estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) was projected to net $205.11 based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $197.58, based on a median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) was projected to net $197.36 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $194.18, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.56% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 13% under the market as a whole.

Source: petmaven.io

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World By July Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World By July Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top InternationalDividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top ten International Dividend Aristocrats selected 7/14/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one from utilities, Enagas, S.A. (OTCPK:ENGGY).

Second, third and fifth slots went to the energy sector: Enbridge Inc. [2], Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) [3], and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. [5].

A lone consumer defensive representative, placed fourth, British American Tobacco PLC [4], then two communications services representatives placed sixth, and tenth, AT&T Inc. [6], and BCE Inc.

Finally, three financial services representatives placed seventh to ninth, People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) [7], Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [8], and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [9], to complete the International Aristocrats top ten by yield as of July 14.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Dividend Stocks From Around The World Showed 14.58-43.44% July Price Upsides While (31) Three Lowly Down-siders Bottomed

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 28.4% Disadvantage For 5 Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Kiplinger Top International Dividend Aristocrats In July 2021

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" screened 7/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Dividend Stocks From Around The World (32) Delivering 16.47% Vs. (33) 23% Net Gains by All Ten As Of July 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.4% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced selection, British American Tobacco PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 49.78%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" as of July 14 were: People's United Financial, Inc.; Enagas S.A.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; AT&T Inc., with prices ranging from $9.70 to $30.31.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" as of July 14 were: Enbridge Inc.; British American Tobacco PLC; BCE Inc.; Bank of Nova Scotia; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, whose prices ranged from $30.59 to $68.21.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Here is the full pack of 91 July Kiplinger Top Dividend stocks From Around The World

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

The following 16 of the 91 stocks listed above realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: ENGGY; ENB; PBA; BTI; CNQ; T; PBCT; BNS; BCE; GBLBY; TRP; BEN; WBA; AQN; AMCR.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: petmaven.io

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.