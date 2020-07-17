Heron Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Study of CINVANTI

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) announced that it has started its Phase 2 clinical study of CINVANTI. The company has started the trial after receiving a go-ahead from the FDA for its Investigational New Drug application for the drug candidate for treating COVID-19. The drug candidate is being tested on early hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

GUARDS-1 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study. It is also known as HTX-019-202. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of adding daily dosing of CINVANTI to standard of care for reducing mortality and the requirement for assisted ventilation in early hospitalized adult patients with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. The drug candidate will be administered as a 2-minute intravenous injection for 14 days.

The trial aims to recruit nearly 100 adult patients who are hospitalized with confirmed diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection less than 24 hours prior to randomization. Barry Quart, Pharm.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Heron, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions of Americans. With the rate of hospitalization increasing in many states, many intensive care units are reaching capacity. Identifying marketed drugs that may keep more patients out of the ICUs is the most efficient way to impact the current crisis.” One of the most prominent unique points of the study is that its contributing clinical study sites feature a high number of racial and ethnic minority patients affected by COVID-19.

CINVANTI is an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist. This receptor antagonist is endorsed for use in preventing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in patients with cancer. Substance P and its receptor NK1 are found in the cells of several organs and tissues throughout the body. COVID-19 is associated with lower respiratory tract inflammation, which may lead to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

CINVANTI is expected to be helpful in treating COVID-19 on account of its ability to suppress the cytokine storm. The production and release of inflammatory cytokines mediated by the binding of substance P to NK1 receptors may be decreased by the use of aprepitant injectable emulsion. Another COVID-19 related issue is a non-productive neurogenic cough. Some studies have shown that oral aprepitant may help in controlling cough in patients with neurogenic cough associated with advanced lung cancer.

CINVANTI is currently being investigated for treating COVID-19 in a daily 2-minute IV injection form in conjunction with the current standard of care. Aprepitant is the only single-agent NK1 RA to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase and the delayed phase. The FDA-approved dosing for CINVINATI is a 2-minute IV injection and a 30-minute IV infusion. It is indicated in adult patients for preventing acute and delayed nausea and vomiting related to the initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

Heron Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. It mainly focuses on developing solutions to work with already approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

BridgeBio Pharma Starts Dosing in Phase 2 Clinical Trial

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) announced that its affiliate QED Therapeutics has initiated dosing in its Phase 2 clinical trial of Infigratinib. The PROPEL 2 trial is a Phase 2 dose escalation and dose expansion trial. It is also the first trial for investigating the potential of infigratinib at low doses in children with achondroplasia.

Infigratinib is an orally available small molecule, and it works by targeting the overactivity of fibroblast growth factor receptor 3. Michael Henderson, M.D., CEO of QED Therapeutics, said, “Infigratinib illustrates the heart of what BridgeBio set out to do: leverage the highest quality science to identify and develop potential therapies that target genetically driven conditions at their source.” The company is looking to develop an oral daily dose of the drug candidate.

The main aim of the study is to evaluate safety and measure changes from baseline in annualized height velocity. The trial will also measure changes in other health factors. The patients must have completed a six-month long assessment in the PROPEL prospective clinical assessment study to be eligible for this trial.

The preclinical data has shown that the drug candidate may help boost growth in the long bones, spine and cranial bones, including the base of the skull. Infigratinib is being investigated as a once-daily dose administered orally. Changes in the FGFR3 gene may trigger overactivity in the FGFR3 protein, leading to Achondroplasia. This condition hinders the development of skeleton and may cause disturbances in bone growth.

BridgeBio Pharma mainly focuses on developing medicines for different genetic diseases. The company has a robust development pipeline with over 20 development programs. Its product candidates are in different stages of development, ranging from early discovery stage to late-stage development. QED Therapeutics is an affiliate of BridgeBio Pharma and focuses on developing precision medicine for FGFR-related diseases. The company is looking to submit a New Drug Application with the FDA for second- and later-line cholangiocarcinoma in 2020.

Tricida Tanks on FDA Snub for Veverimer

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) stock tanked as the company announced receiving a notification from the FDA with regard to its New Drug Application. However, the FDA clarified that the notification does not constitute a final decision on the information under review. Tricida had filed an NDA for its drug candidate veverimer, or TRC101, for treating metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease.

The notification sent by the FDA stated that the regulatory agency has found some deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Chief Executive Officer and President, said, “We continue to believe in the potential of veverimer to be disease modifying and our goal is to work with FDA to identify and resolve the issues in order to bring veverimer to patients.” The notification did not specify the deficiencies found by the FDA.

Tricida plans to engage with the FDA and find the resolution for the deficiencies. However, the company currently does not have any plans of modifying or suspending its current confirmatory postmarketing trial, VALOR-CKD. Tricida is currently not in the position to evaluate whether it will be able to address the concerns raised by the FDA or not.

Tricida is a pharmaceutical company and veverimer, or TRC101, is its lead drug candidate. It is a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer and aims to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition generally occurring due to CKD. The company is currently carrying out confirmatory postmarketing trial VALOR-CKD for the drug candidate. Tricida’s NDA for the drug was accepted under the Accelerated Approval Program of the FDA. The given PDUFA goal date for the drug candidate is August 22, 2020.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.