The Mercator International Opportunity Fund (MOPPX) Quarter 2, 2020 Report

The Mercator International Opportunity Fund was up 35.9% in the second quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Morgan Stanley EAFE index by 21% (see performance numbers at the bottom of this report).

If you focus on near-term growth above all else, you miss the most important question you should be asking: will this business still be around a decade from now? Numbers won’t tell you the answer; instead you must think critically about the qualitative characteristics of your business.”

- Peter Thiel

This quote from the book Zero to One echoes the Mercator International Opportunity Fund’s fundamental investment philosophy. However, unlike Peter Thiel’s focus on startups, the Mercator Fund invests in publicly traded companies. The non-U.S. companies we invest in have passed the live-or-die stage of a new venture. They are established businesses. The question is no longer about viability but rather about long-term growth potential. Could this company become larger in the near future? Could this investment go up multiple times? Is the business responding to a real need and thus likely to grow substantially?

These questions can only be answered by analyzing qualitative characteristics. Numbers don’t tell the story.

A Selective V-shaped Recovery

During sharp market corrections caused by indiscriminate selling pressure, the good goes down with the bad. Such panic behavior creates great opportunities. This time was not different as fundamentals were once again ignored.

We wrote in our last quarterly letter that it is important to look past the immediate consequences of a crisis. Black Swans are unpredictable and markets are volatile, but instead of merely reacting to short-term fallout, we focused on the post-pandemic world.

Although we did sell a few stocks whose long-term prospects were negatively affected by the pandemic, many of our stocks, we believe, will do fine in the long term.

- COVID-19 has accelerated two trends: the de-globalization of the economy and the digital revolution. The Mercator Fund is well placed to benefit from these shifts

COVID-19 has not meant the end of the world, but it is surely changing the world. Crises bring changes. COVID has accelerated two trends: the de-globalization of the economy and the speeding up of the digital revolution. (For more on this, please read my recent article Good Riddance To Globalization.)

The transition to e-commerce is happening more rapidly due to the lockdown. It has permanently changed consumer behavior. Companies that are at the forefront of this revolution will benefit for many years to come. They are also seeing the impact right now.

Champions of the new digital economy such as German e-fashion Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) (ZAL:GR; 1.74% of the fund) have seen an unanticipated surge in their business. Their CEO says their last 6 months’ growth would normally have taken 5 years to achieve.

Other new habits are emerging. As people limit in-person shopping and companies try to keep employees safe, the demand for automated warehouse systems and robots has boomed. As supermarkets such as Kroger (KR) of the US and Casino (CO:FP) of France ramp up same day delivery service of perishable goods, Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) (OCDO:FP; 2.97% of the fund) is ramping up construction of automated warehouses to meet the resultant order backlogs.

The Mercator Fund is well-positioned to take advantage of this acceleration of the digital revolution, but little did we expect these stocks to bounce back so quickly. Even so, many have not reached valuations that reflect their long-term potential.

Future PLC (OTC:FRNWF) (FUTR:LN; 2.19% of the fund), a company that is transforming the magazine business from paper to interactive digital, is still down on the year despite explosive e-commerce growth. The British Learning Technology Group, a clear beneficiary of the rise of e-learning, is similarly underperforming the market. These are just a few examples of the many opportunities still ahead in these transformational times.

Q2, 2020 YTD Annualized Since Inception (4/2/2018) MOPPX +35.9% +4.4% +5.84% MSCI EAFE +14.9% -11.3% -2.39%

Important Disclosures: Mutual fund investing involves risk. Such risks associated with the Mercator International Opportunity Funds as well as applicable investment objectives, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. This and other important information about the Mercator International Opportunity Fund is found in the Prospectus, a copy of which or current performance information may be obtained by contacting Mutual Shareholder Services (“MSS”) toll free at 1-800-869-1679. We encourage you to read the prospectus carefully before investing.

MOPPX Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses before waiver for Class I shares is 2.82%. The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund to the extent necessary to limit total annual fund expenses (excluding brokerage costs; underlying fund expenses; borrowing costs such as (A) interest and (B) dividends on securities sold short; taxes; and extraordinary expenses) to 1.41% which is set to expire on April 30, 2021.

MOOPX Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses before waiver is 2.61%. The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund to the extent necessary to limit total annual fund expenses (excluding brokerage costs; underlying fund expenses; borrowing costs such as (A) interest and (B) dividends on securities sold short; taxes; and extraordinary expenses) at 1.56%. This waiver is set to expire on April 30, 2021.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Loss of principal is possible. Investment returns and principal value of an investment in the Mercator International Opportunity Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For up-to-date performance information please contact the fund’s transfer agent at 1-800-869-1679.

Investing in mid- or small-cap companies can be considered riskier than investing in large-cap companies. In addition, the size of companies comprising an Index, although midcap by some country standards, could be considered small cap in the U.S. Currency risk involves the chance that the value of a foreign investment, measured in U.S. Dollars will decrease due to unfavorable change in currency exchange rates.

Positions reported as of June 30, 2020.

Arbor Court Capital, LLC serves as the Distributor for the Fund and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

