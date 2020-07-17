Some impaired assets will earn a decent return in the future which will cause some managements to not impair the assets.

Several authors and analysts have determined that Exxon Mobil (XOM) needs a write-off or impairment of unconventional assets. In order to get to that conclusion one has to first be aware of the assumptions made by the accounting system for those assets. A Wall Street Journal article was the latest of many claiming that Exxon Mobil had less than adequate accounting procedures to resist revaluing the unconventional assets downward (as in a large downward adjustment) that would result in a loss due to asset impairment.

The problem is that many things go into a decision to incur an impairment charge. From an investment standpoint, the investor needs to decide if that current book value will earn an adequate return in the next upcycle. The assets in question are in the range of $30 billion (in reviewing several of these articles). That is around seven to eight percent of the total book value reported in the first quarter. Therefore, the argument is likely over a figure that is insignificant to a company the size of Exxon Mobil. Somewhere around 5% is generally a relevant figure when considering a necessary impairment charge.

Exxon Mobil has long been a "successful efforts" accounting company. Though any accounting can be abused by management if management is determined enough, the "successful efforts" accounting has long been regarded as the more conservative accounting method in the industry. Because it is regarded as conservative, there is not a requirement to mark the assets to value through the typical "lower of cost or market" calculation done with typically smaller firms using another accounting system (full cost).

But the analysis does not end there. Managements can choose to depreciate overproduction using a conservative well reserve figure or a very aggressive figure. The choice to capitalize or expense ongoing activities is made based upon whether management determines the items in question are significantly worth it (tax code definition) or will last long enough that capitalization is needed. Therefore, even though a company may use the same overall system, other choices may result in more depreciation of what was an overvalued asset. There are many potential areas where one management may capitalize an item while another would expense it because the benefits "are just not worth it."

Therefore, an overpayment of an acquisition can be overcome over time with conservative accounting assumptions regarding depreciation and expense classification going forward.

Another area to look at is that Exxon Mobil is integrated. One subsidiary may have signed contracts with another subsidiary that are long term to justify the book valuation. A smaller company subject to current market conditions may not be able to escape a lower asset valuation in this fashion because they sell "to the market."

The last and probably most important view is whether or not the assets will recover in the future to deliver much better profits and cash flow. This is a very subjective part of the evaluation process. But usually the views of management prevail.

Those who are demanding impairments appear to overlook the financial strength rating of the company and the long history of delivering profits. The last few years have not been pleasant for the industry in general. But that does not make management automatically incorrect about predicting a better and more profitable future.

The Game

As this game to impair is generally played, the maximum benefits appear to come from an overly conservative impairment resulting in a correspondingly big charge to "clear the decks." This then allows management to report some very nice profits in future fiscal years.

One has to question how conservative those profits are, though. Exxon Mobil, through its refusal to write down assets, is stating that those assets will be sufficiently profitable in future years. That is a very bullish statement about the future by management for those assets. Considering that the profitability of Exxon Mobil will be compared to other companies that took an impairment charge in the current fiscal year, management appears to be very brave.

Mr. Market generally rewards ongoing profitability while overlooking those periods when the industry takes write-offs. This allows companies, for example, in the Permian to impair that roughly up to $3 million per drilling site that they paid for new acreage and then justify that purchase with profits in future years.

Not many take the time to spread those impairment charges over the relevant periods to come up with an average profitability over the time period.

Debt Of Exxon Mobil

Long-term debt appears to be very conservative by a number of measures. That debt was reported at far less than 20% of equity. Far more importantly, the debt was less than 2 times cash flow as reported in the 10-K for 2019. This year is bound to show a drop and is going to be far less predictable as management has noted. But frankly, this company could add far more than $25 billion in debt without any financial worries.

It is likely that cash flow from operating activities will be nearly $30 billion. Therefore, the dividend is extremely well-supported by the cash flow.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is one of the most unreliable indicators of financial health I have ever seen. Yet many appear to use it as though it means financial health.

Source: Hess Corporation February 2020, Investor Presentation

One of the reasons for the lack of free cash flow is shown above. This partnership has already made substantial low-cost oil discoveries. Exxon Mobil holds a roughly 45% interest in the production. The initial discoveries appear to be significant enough to eventually total about 25% of Exxon Mobil's current production. There is plenty more acreage left to explore. So there is definitely some future upside potential. The breakeven point of this project has already lowered as shown above and there is potential for more even lower cost discoveries.

This project alone appears to be a great reason to use any cash flow generated to develop this asset. Exxon Mobil has a long history of being a contrary indicator for the industry. The fact that Exxon Mobil is now actively drilling and exploring (even though this year could show a decrease in that activity) should indicate to investors that parts of the industry are at or near a bottom. This company tends to "sit out" industry tops and "cash checks."

That is the main reason the stock price has not moved much in the last decade or so. However, the recent increase in activity should be an indication that the stock price action will break with the past.

Another large project is the Papua New Guinea natural gas plant and associated upstream operations. Those with long memories may remember that Exxon Mobil acquired InterOil a few years back, after which the company had some major drilling success to provide raw materials for the natural gas plant.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has a great many good solid projects upon which to spend its cash flow. Therefore, free cash flow should not be an issue until there is a lack of satisfactory projects. Furthermore, a lot of these projects could favorably alter the production level maintenance capital required in the future.

The argument or disagreements about impairing the unconventional assets appears to be a distraction from the main assets. First of all, impairments are non-cash charges. Secondly, if the industry will recover as it has done many times in the past, then there is no current justification for an impairment. An impairment signifies a significant reduction in future expected cash flow. There are a lot of headlines right now about a dismal industry future. But that is to be expected at cyclical bottoms.

This company has a long history of outperforming the industry due to the advantages of integration aiding profitability. The model as built by management over time clearly appears to work. This company has consistently reported profits while many in the industry are nothing close to profits. So the discussion usually turns instead to cash flow.

This business about "borrowing to pay the dividends" is another comment about an incomplete picture. As long as there are good solid projects like Guyana and New Guinea that will justify a level of borrowed money, then this management is thoroughly justified in increasing the debt load. An outspend of the cash flow from operating activities is not bad if future profits and cash flow increase while debt ratios either decline or are maintained.

The fact is that this company could probably have $90 million in long-term debt before there is even a hint of concern. If oil and natural gas are expected to recover to some decent levels of the past then that figure could even go higher.

The current discussion demonstrates why a countercyclical or contrarian exploration and expansion strategy is so hard to execute even though it does wonders for long-term finances. In the short term, the market usually screams loud and clear about each individual step that achieves the long-term goals of lower costs. The current discussion highlights supposed "deficiencies" like lack of free cash flow, impairment charges (and the aftereffects) and overpriced assets while skipping the main theme of low cost and integration to profitably outperform the industry.

Exxon Mobil has a great long-term history with an extremely good financial rating. Investors should be focusing on the many decades of success. That also means having the patience to wait for a time to begin drilling and exploring when costs are relatively low. Maybe management did not time the exact market-lowest costs. But if the balance sheet costs are reasonable given that the cyclical industries are likely to recover, then nitpicking over some small amount of assets misses the overall profitability picture.

More to the point, it is up to management to demonstrate the book value will earn a sufficient return going forward. Given the history of this great company, I like management's chances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.