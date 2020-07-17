Wynn was up 9.6% and is headed for a further upside joint if August GGR and non-gaming revenue reaches breakeven. Vegas will be slower to recover without conventions.

At the virus outbreak last February, two pieces of conventional wisdom blew out from the "me-too" chorus of gaming industry observers on Macau generally and Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) specifically. One, that the sector was a dead-in-the-water dog, as any post-virus return would take at least 3 years to recover revenue levels of 2019. And two, that stocks like Wynn, heavy into the VIP segment, over-leveraged, would be smashed to smithereens by the massive hit big-time gamblers were taking in the general economy. Both forecasts will turn out to be wrong. We counselled stay put or buy against the "me-too" chants of these gurus and their fancy tech charts. No, we didn’t suggest recovery would be a piece of cake for Wynn, nor anyone in Macau. Or that there was a magic, overnight bullet to solve all ills.

What we did posit was far simpler: The resilience of the sector in general and Wynn specifically has historically been misunderstood by the market. That is partially why the sector remains so volatile despite decades of steady expansion and growth, both in the US and Asia. That failure to grasp the human essentials of the gambling business is what still prevails. And for those who do get it, rewards will continue to build. This view goes against consensus that the horrific beating the virus has administered to the entire consumer discretionary sector since COVID-19 was officially pronounced a pandemic would linger.

In brief, if Wynn should quickly reach a daily revenue flow covering cash burn and not more, you could be looking at a $100 stock within a very short time. That would be perceived as bullish. It translates to $75 million in casino/non- gaming win, with at least 75-90% of it coming out of the company's two Macau properties. In our view, regardless of it representing no more than an exchange of dollars, Mr. Market’s savvy gaming investors will see the end of the cash bleed as a huge positive going forward. It will be reflected in the sentiment on the stock immediately.

Data by YCharts

Beyond that, we still see our $185 PT materializing by 2Q or 3Q 2021. That is, of course, unless someone comes calling if there is a passing dip that creates a viable premium. Someone, as we have noted before, either named Sheldon G. Adelson of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) or Steven A. Schwartzman of Blackstone (BX) can come knock, knock, knocking at the Wynn door.

Achieving breakeven: A strong bullish sign

Our best estimate of Wynn’s current daily cash burn runs between $3 million and $2.5 million. As of the end of 1Q20, cash on hand was $2.88 billion, plus another $400 million was available to borrow if needed. We estimate since then that around $225 million has been spent, still leaving around $1.85 billion in the till. At the $2.5 million a day burn rate assuming near zero revenue, it positions the company with enough cash and reserve borrowing power behind that to comfortably get past the virus duration, in our view.

We put that worst-case duration linked to the arrival of the vaccine by 1Q21 or 2Q21 at the latest, according to a consensus of Big Pharma estimates we solicited from physicians and contacts in that industry to date. There are clearly never certainties in this horrific world of imponderables, but most medical and Big Pharma opinion I solicited agreed that 2Q21 was a “sensible expectation” for an effective treatment for the illness well before then.

This quite simply means that Wynn will remain solvent throughout the crisis assuming a continuing pattern of decline of new cases, a possible second wave spike of around 80 days, according to those same Big Pharma sources. We think any earnings forecasts going forward no matter what course the virus dictates means much. What does count is the single premise raised here: Can Wynn outlast the virus? Answer: Yes. Will the end of the travel ban generate a total of $75 million in revenue per month to stanch the cash burn and bring results to even by August? If Wynn can sustain an evenbreak through November, when the expected second wave could materialize, it will have saved $300 million in cash burn.

After a second wave, we could be in the home stretch of a vaccine arrival, but any prediction in the duration and intensity of a second wave - if there is one - is insupportable at this point. What counts is whether the interregnum provided by the easing of the travel ban now, and even a very slowly recovering revenue flow in Las Vegas, will support the case for a cushion of solvency and post-virus recovery.

Wynn: A recent price history in a virus-infected world

(Above: Heading higher, staying higher once breakeven is reached. Source: Google Charts)

Price at writing: $85, down $1 from yesterday’s spike on positive travel ban news on Macau.

Pre-virus high: $152.21 on 2/16/20

Virus-battered price: $45.58 3.10/20

Recovery Phase One: $108.80 6/8/20. Our PT was $100.

5-year high: $195 reached on 5/1/18. Wynn resignation was in February 2018, when the stock traded ~$167, but it recovered by April back up to $186.

So, it is clear this company’s trading history is a product of news and overreaction to events against a price profile high enough to provide lots of room for in-and-out quick traders and options players. But throughout it all, it is most critical to note from this history that the conviction level of its large following of true believers is basically unshaken.

The abiding belief for decades was that the company was the product of the singular genius of one man: Steve Wynn. Even after his resignation, the stock eventually rebounded because long-term investors rightly believed that the portfolio of properties he’d left behind would outperform industry averages in the upper end of the consumer market. And for the most part they have, and will continue to do so. Wynn properties always debut with very high expectations that rarely follow analysts' projections. Therefore, we usually get a plethora of reports expressing “disappointment” in the early ramping. Forecasts of Wynn properties prior to opening historically bear little resemblance to the time arc and depth of the performance to come.

Wynn properties always take time to re-ramp

This happened with Wynn Palace and is still bugging some analysts, who see the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor as underperforming projections since its opening in June of last year as evidence of overreach. The critic’s mantra is always the same: Wynn overbuilt, Wynn overshot the market, Wynn has stubbed his toe as he did when he built the Beau Rivage river boat in Mississippi.

Even as far back as 2000, when Wynn was roundly criticized by many analysts for his centi-million dollar acquisitions of French impressionist art masterpieces, the stock took a huge hit. So much so that ever-predatory, smart as a whip, MGM Resorts International Inc.'s (MGM) Kirk Kerkorian saw the weakness and pounced, gobbling up Mirage Resorts at a bargain price.

In the aftermath of many death notices of Wynn’s future, we got the Bellagio (1198 and the Encore (2008) and, of course, the 2006 grand slam home run of Macau. All this reinforced my own mantra: Toe stubs here and there, yes. But never bet against Steve Wynn. You buy his stock and go to sleep confident that whenever you wake up, there will be a big bag of money waiting for you.

I believe that were he still at the wheel, the Boston slot win problem would have been solved by now. But I also believe that once past the virus crisis, the property will perform up to expectations or be sold as either part of a larger transaction or possibly to the tribal groups in New England. They are currently challenged by the new competition from Wynn, Penn National Gaming (PENN). And MGM’s Springfield property. “Great marketing is built into the walls,” Wynn always told me. (Below: Encore Boston Harbor has undergone a marketing program to improve slot win.)

(Source: Wynn archives)

Before putting my gaming portfolio in a blind trust over 15 years ago, I had a hefty chunk of Wynn, having bought into it over time, averaged out at around $18 a share in good times as well as times when it was out of favor. But understanding how the internal dynamics of the company worked and how the gears created by Wynn would always mesh in the long run, I hung in. At the time I turned over my portfolio to the money managers, I was 245% ahead on my Wynn position.

Institutional ownership trends

(Above: Wynn Palace expansion 2020 non-gaming. Source: Wynn archives)

Many investors follow the movements of institutional holders. They operate under the assumption that they possess superior knowledge from magical algorithms and employ hit squads of genius quants who push the right buttons most of the time. They further believe that these big players with frequent access to key executives in a company become smarter and faster in buy, sell or hold positions.

But as many have ruefully learned, gaming is one business where numbers alone are not as crucial to forecasting outcomes as they might be in many other sectors. There are simply too many imponderables. You are dealing with luck-adjusted numbers nobody can forecast. You are living in one of the most highly regulated industries outside of public utilities. You live and die by the sometimes twists, turns and quirks of state governments. Cannibalization is an ongoing issue that has defined the ignorance of people outside the business who really don’t understand it all that well. Even people inside the business struggle with marketing against new properties all the times. Yet, in many ways, gaming is a very simple business that works off the basic human need for the endorphin rush that comes with taking a shot with Lady Luck. Over 5,000 years of human history has not changed that.

But institutional moves do have a value, not so much because they possess knowledge proven to be far superior to the wisdom of crowds. What is instructive is that in the end, the sheer size of their collective holdings influence price action.

At writing: 75.79% of Wynn Resorts is held by institutions with a present value of $7.09 billion.

At writing:

Increased positions - 238

Held positions - 54

Total - 292

Less decreased positions - 249

Net - 43 institutions fell more bullish

Total sold out positions - 115 for 3.1 million shares

Total new positions - 77 for 4.1 million shares

Net new positions - 1 million shares

The lesson of breakeven

The easing of the travel ban that could produce a breakeven operating level for Wynn (70% of revenue from Macau) eases any uncertainties some investors may have about the company’s ability to get past the virus. At this moment, Wynn sits on $10.2 billion in long-term debt. Its leverage ratio is high and getting higher.

Leverage ratio MRQ: 13.13 vs. 5.79 y/y.

Rank in gaming industry: #8.

So the question here is this: Is high leverage threatening solvency? The answer: No, it is not. And at this point, our prime interest in holding this stock is testing whether its tuning fork sensitivity to media events like the easing of the Macau travel ban will continue. Our expectation is that it will, and that the revenue flow will reach the modest recovery that will produce a breakeven number by the end of August. And that, we believe, will be the tipping point for a move up to the $100 level.

So I think investors could be looking at pocketing $16 a share on the upside between now and the autumn, compliments of the Guangdong government and Wynn’s historical trading patterns on news.

