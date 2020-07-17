The Reopening Has Stalled: Harrison

If the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is allowed to expire at the end of the month, the U.S. could easily fall back into a recession.

Reports that unemployment numbers were down again today are the result of a distortion of the data; in reality, we saw initial jobless claims rise.

The unemployment data released today was reported as positive news, but that’s not what’s going on, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that financial reporters claimed that the numbers were down, but actually, we had a relatively large increase in claims. The discrepancy is tied to seasonally adjusted versus non-seasonally adjusted numbers; a look at the real, non-seasonally adjusted numbers reveals that last week was the first time in three months that we saw initial jobless claims rise.

Doing seasonal adjustment in extraordinary times like these gives you significant distortions of the data, Harrison said. He believes we are at a turning point in which the reopening has stalled and we’re seeing in the real-time data that the rollback is having a negative impact on the economy.

That negative impact could get worse if the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is allowed to expire at the end of the month, Harrison said. He referenced a JPMorgan (JPM) study that showed unemployed households increased spending beyond pre-unemployment levels once they started receiving benefits under the program.

That tells him three things, he said. First, if the PUA program ends, the U.S. will fall back into recession and the numbers will roll over and go negative. Second, it says that the marginal propensity to consume is much greater in lower-income households. And finally, Harrison said it shows that the massive fiscal deficits are preventing an economic depression.

Of course, the financial economy continues to outperform despite the effects being felt across the real economy. Harrison said this is evident in the earnings reports of U.S. banks. The ones most leveraged to the real economy, the consumer banks, are suffering. Meanwhile, the investment banks, which are leveraged to the financial economy, are doing really well.

With nearly $33 billion in loan loss reserves provisioned across the commercial banking sector – the most since the great financial crisis – it is clear that commercial banks are downbeat about the economy.

Whether the underperformance of the real economy will translate into the financial economy remains to be seen, Harrison said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.