As a China-based online travel agency, Trip.com (TCOM) has greatly suffered from the spread of COVID-19 around the globe. In Q1, its revenues declined nearly in half in comparison to the same period last year and its business is not expected to fully recover for a number of years. Since the beginning of 2020, its stock declined by nearly 30% and there’s every reason to believe that it will continue to trade in a distressed territory for a while. The increased competition from Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and other OTAs in the next couple of years will lead to lower-than-before margins in the industry and as a result, it’s unlikely that Trip.com will be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels anytime soon.

In Q2, the company expects its revenue decline to be in a range of 67-77% Y/Y and it didn’t provide full-year guidance. Considering the uncertain environment in which the company operates, we believe that there are numerous risks associated with Trip.com's business and think that its stock is uninvestable at this point.

Long Road Ahead

As one of the biggest China-based online travel agencies with more than 400 million users, Trip.com earns money by gaining commissions from selling hotel reservations, flight tickets, and tour packages. Its portfolio consists of platforms such as Skyscanner, Ctrip, and Qunar. It’s no surprise that due to its geographic location, Trip.com was one of the first companies from the travel industry to suffer from the spread of COVID-19, first in China and later around the globe. In Q1 alone, the company’s revenues declined by 42% Y/Y to $669 million, while its loss from operations was $211 million. Transportation ticketing revenue, which accounts for the majority of the overall revenue, declined by 62% Y/Y to $163 million. With such a poor performance, Trip.com TTM net margin declined to -9.21%, which means that the company loses money by conducting its business, while its stock now trades at negative P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. In addition, the table below shows that the overall online travel industry is in disarray right now, as most of the major companies are no longer profitable.

Source: Capital IQ

At the beginning of April, two big shareholders of Trip.com - Baidu (BIDU) and Booking (BKNG) - both decided to slash their stakes in the company. Such a move comes at no surprise for many, since Trip.com has been depreciating even before the pandemic started and its stock declined by more than 50% since its peak in July 2017. While the company has been making money from time to time, as its earnings were constantly fluctuating, its operational growth stalled after 2016 and its major sources of income no longer grow at the same rate as before. While the corporate travel business has been stable in recent years, its revenues account only for a fraction of the overall revenues.

Source: Trip.com, ChinaTravelNews

Considering that we are in the midst of a pandemic, Trip.com is not going to show any growth in 2020 and the company, in our opinion, will have a hard time recovering from the current crisis. Recently, Trip.com launched Travel On Sale initiative, the goal of which is to revitalize travel by offering up to 60% discounts for hotel accommodations to incentivize travelers to book their next trips through its platforms. We believe that that’s not going to be enough for the company to return to profitability anytime soon. While Trip.com has a market cap of nearly $17 billion and has around $7.03 billion in cash reserves, its total debt stands at $9.22 billion and its interest coverage is below 2%, which generally means that the business is not in good financial shape. At the same time, as more than 30% of its assets are intangible assets, we believe that investing in the company is not going to be beneficial for investors due to its poor risk/reward ratio.

The recent data from China shows that while the travel industry slowly recovers from its bottom, which was reached in February, it will take years for it to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels. During the latest Dragon Boat Festival, revenues from tourist trips were down 68.8% Y/Y in the mainland. While the air traffic in China recovers faster in comparison to Europe and the United States, international air travel will return to its pre-COVID-19 levels only by 2023. For that reason, we should not expect a swift recovery of international travel anytime soon. This will undoubtedly hurt Trip.com due to its exposure to the industry.

Another problem that Trip.com is currently facing is the increased competition from Google. While the company will be able to keep its market share in China, as Google has little to no presence there, its international market share is likely to shrink due to the expansion of the US tech giant into the travel niche. We highlighted this issue in our article about Expedia (EXPE), where we said that Google has been slowly encroaching into travel. First, the company began providing sophisticated metasearch for its users to find the best rates for flights and hotels and later by launching Google Travel, which could be used for hotel reservations and other travel-related things. If Google decides to expand into travel even more, and we think that it will, companies like Trip.com will have a hard time competing with the US tech giant, which has more than $100 billion in cash reserves, on an international scale.

We should also not forget that as a Chinese entity, Trip.com could be delisted from the US markets in the foreseeable future, if the House of Representatives decides to pass the ‘delisting’ bill.

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that it’s better to avoid Trip.com. In Q2, the company expects its revenues to decline by 67-77% Y/Y and it did not offer full-year guidance. In our opinion, there are too many risks with investing in the company and the travel industry overall. As the Federal Reserve continues to inject more liquidity into the markets, there are much better opportunities with a more attractive risk/reward ratio available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.