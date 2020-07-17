On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced that it has made a new gas discovery off of the coast of Egypt. This is a continuation of the success that the company has been enjoying in the region over the past several years. In fact, as I have been discussing in past articles, Eni has the potential to generate a significant amount of forward growth from that nation due to its substantial natural gas reserves in the nation. It seems likely that this new discovery will add to the company's potential, but it is admittedly too early to tell to what degree. This is a very resource-rich formation though, so this discovery is likely to have a positive impact on the company.

About The Discovery

As mentioned in the introduction, Eni recently made a discovery in the Mediterranean Sea off of the coast of Egypt. This discovery was made at the Bashrush well, which is close to several other high-profile discoveries such as Leviathan and the massive Zohr fields. With that said though, the recent discovery was somewhat closer to the coast than those other fields are, as it is only about seven miles out.

Unfortunately, it is still too early to determine the actual size of the field that Eni discovered. The company only reported that it found a single 498 ft. column of natural gas. When we consider this though, it is reasonable to assume that there is a not insignificant quantity of resources in place here. We will likely know more in the near future, as the next step is to test the deposit for its size and production potential.

Unlike some of the other major discoveries in the East Mediterranean, the Bashrush discovery is located in shallow water. This field is only located in about 72 feet of water. As such, it only requires the use of an ordinary jack-up rig to access and develop. This is something that some investors may find appealing because these rigs are much cheaper to contract than other rig types. For example, as of the time of writing, it only costs about $62,000 per day to contract one of these rigs, whereas it costs almost $250,000 per day to contract an ultra-deepwater drillship. These lower costs mean that the actual quantity of resources does not need to be as large as for a deepwater field in order for it to make sense to develop.

Opportunities In Egypt

As mentioned in the introduction, the Bashrush discovery adds to Eni's already fantastic growth opportunities in Egypt. This potential is driven by the Zohr natural gas field located north of the Bashrush discovery:

Source: MercoPress.com

The Zohr field is estimated to contain approximately thirty trillion cubic feet of natural gas in place, which makes it one of the largest gas fields in the world. It is located in the Eni-operated Shorouk concession and was discovered in 2015. As a result of the size of this field, Eni opted to fast-track the development of the field. Eni managed to bring the field to a production state in late 2017 and has been ramping up production ever since. The field was producing approximately 2.7 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2019, which accounted for approximately 41% of Eni's production in Egypt. The company owns a 50% stake in the field, so it has been getting the lion's share of the benefits from this growth.

Unfortunately, Eni is unlikely to see any further production growth in the near term from this field. This is because the development only has a maximum production capacity of 2.7 billion cubic feet per day. Therefore, Eni has already benefited from all the growth that this project is going to deliver. The company does still have other opportunities in Egypt though, especially because the nation's government is highly committed to developing its natural gas industry. This latest discovery will help contribute to this.

Forward Growth Prospects

As mentioned earlier in the article, Eni continues to have reasonably strong forward growth prospects, although they are not as strong as they once were. This is because Eni, like most companies in the energy industry, has cut back on its spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the outbreak caused governments all over the world to shut down their economies and restrict non-essential travel. This caused the demand for both crude oil and natural gas to decline, which had a negative impact on energy prices. In response to the lower revenues that resulted from this decline, energy companies have reduced their spending on exploration and project development in order to preserve their balance sheet strength. In Eni's case, these cuts equaled about 30% of what it planned to spend on exploration and development at the start of the year, or about €2.0 billion ($2.29 billion).

At the start of the year, Eni had the ambition of growing its production at a 3.5% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2023 period. This growth would be driven by the fields that started production in 2019, being ramped up to their respective full production levels over the period. These projects include Area 1 in the Gulf of Mexico and Agogo in Angola. In addition, Eni had some further projects scheduled to start up in 2020 and beyond. Altogether, this was expected to give the company a production level of 2.2 million barrels of oil equivalents in 2023, compared to the 1.774 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that it had in the first quarter of 2020.

Eni has not released a new production outlook for the period lasting until 2023. It is likely that it will be somewhat lower than the level just presented due to the likely deferment of unsanctioned projects. The company has, however, stated that it now expects that its production will be flat this year. With that said though, Eni is continuing to ramp up the aforementioned 2019 start-ups, as well as continuing work on the projects that it has already sanctioned, so at least a mild amount of growth is a very real possibility.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a company like Eni, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take the company's forward growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 means that the company is undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth, and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni will see its earnings decline at a 7% rate over the next 3-5 years. As such, it is not possible to use this metric to value the company. The research firm also expects that it will lose money this year, and so, we cannot even use its forward price-to-earnings ratio to value it.

We can, however, value the company by performing a peer analysis. This allows us to see if the company is over- or undervalued relative to its peer group. If it is cheaper, it may offer an enticing opportunity. Here are the trailing price-to-earnings ratios of Eni and a few of its peers:

Company Trailing P/E Ratio Eni 5.45 Total (TOT) 12.91 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) 13.70 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 16.60

Clearly, Eni appears to offer the best value of any company here. Some readers may note that the above chart did not include Equinor (EQNR) or BP plc (BP), which are both European energy companies that may be more direct peers to Eni than ExxonMobil is. That is because both Equinor and BP lost money on a GAAP earnings basis over the trailing twelve-month period, so they do not have a price-to-earnings ratio. Analysts expect Eni to lose $0.39 per share on a GAAP basis this year, but the fact that it is so much cheaper than its peers can help to compensate for that.

Financial Considerations

With that said though, Eni does boast a reasonably strong balance sheet. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $4.572 billion in current debt and $19.698 billion in long-term debt, for a total of $24.27 billion. This compares to $45.385 billion in shareowners' equity. Eni, therefore, has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Here is how that compares to its peers:

Company Debt-to-Equity Ratio Eni 0.53 Total 0.59 Royal Dutch Shell 0.53 ExxonMobil 0.32 Equinor 0.78 BP plc 0.69

We can clearly see that Eni is not particularly heavily levered compared to its large oil peers. This is a reasonably good thing to see, since it shows us that the company is not taking on any risks with its financial structure. In the case of an energy company in particular that has to deal with wild swings in the financial markets, a large amount of debt could prove to be a real problem should oil prices decline at about the same time as its debt comes due. Eni does not seem to be exposed to any risks here that its peers are not.

Eni also boasts a very attractive 6.72% dividend yield, and unlike Equinor, Eni's management has thus far not stated an intent to cut it (although this may be a possibility). Thus, investors are reasonably well-compensated to ride out the next year or so until oil prices return to the levels that we saw at the beginning of the year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eni's latest discovery adds to its forward growth prospects in Egypt. The company already has benefited from significant growth here, due both to the Egyptian government wanting to develop its natural gas industry and some of the massive fields that it has in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially the Zohr field that reached peak production last year. With that said though, the company's near-term growth is likely to be weaker than what it originally projected, and it could very easily post a loss this year. Investors are well-compensated to wait though, so that is a plus.

