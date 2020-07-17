After depreciating more than 90% since its peak in June 2017, Trivago (TRVG) stock continues to be a risky investment. Like any other travel company, Trivago’s business was negatively affected by the spread of COVID-19, as its referral revenues in March and April declined by around 90-95% Y/Y. While the company has enough liquidity to survive this crisis, its future is still uncertain. By relying too much on revenues from Booking (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE), Trivago risks losing a large portion of its revenues in the foreseeable future. Currently, both of those OTAs are slashing their advertising budgets to preserve cash and tackle the threat of becoming obsolete due to the expansion of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in the travel niche. As a result, Trivago’s business is expected to shrink.

At the same time, the company’s earnings results in Q2 and Q3 will be one of the worst in its history, as travel is not going to rebound to its pre-COVID-19 levels anytime soon. It’s also very unlikely that the company’s current marketplace initiatives will yield some positive results in the current environment. Since Trivago was unable to drive growth and was barely making profits in normal times, it’s almost a certainty that it’ll not be able to recover during a pandemic. For that reason, we believe that it’s better to avoid the stock.

Major Obstacles Ahead

As a European-based metasearch online company in the travel niche, Trivago has many downsides that make it impossible for us to justify buying its shares even at the current price. As the spread of COVID-19 halted travel, the company has no real competitive advantages or a unique market positioning that could help it to safely weather the current crisis. In Q1, the company’s revenue was €139.8 million, down 33.1% Y/Y, while the overall net loss for the period was €214.27 million. The referral revenue, which is one of the biggest sources of income, in March and April declined by 90-95% in comparison to the last year, and the situation didn’t improve much in May, as there was only a small uptick in comparison to the previous two months. With such bad results, Trivago trades at a negative P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios, while its margins are one of the worst in the industry.

Source: Capital IQ

The reality is that Trivago was not prepared for the pandemic. In the last couple of years, the company's revenues were declining at 3-4% annually and it was barely making any profits. Management’s latest decision to offer its marketplace advertisers the ability to use CPA ad campaigns in addition to traditional CPC campaigns is not going to improve the overall situation. In theory, the new ad campaign goal should give hotels the ability to increase their conversion rates, get better leads, and decrease the cancellation risk. The problem is that by cutting down its advertising budget, there’s a risk that advertisers will ditch Trivago for other platforms, which have more users and more data to better predict the outcome of their campaigns. We should not forget that the company’s major business is advertising arbitrage. Its goal is to attract travelers mostly from search engines to its website and later run ads of its partners to them. In Q1, Trivago cut its advertising spend by more than 30%, and as a result, its advertising accounts payable decreased to €10.4 million. By spending less on advertising, the company will receive fewer users to its website, which could make it unattractive for travel providers to run ads on Trivago.

At the same time, Trivago doesn’t have enough resources and capabilities to compete with Google. Before Google started its expansion into travel a couple of years ago, companies like Trivago and TripAdvisor (TRIP) were dominating the travel metasearch business, as they didn’t have any real competition. However, by launching Google Travel, Google now offers its users not only the ability to find the best hotel and tour deals but also to book them directly on its platform without any third parties. By doing so, Google completely stripped Trivago of its competitive advantages, and the travel company no longer has an edge in the industry and is not as relevant as before.

Another problem is that Trivago relies too much on revenues from Booking and Expedia. Both OTAs have been active advertisers on Trivago, spending a large chunk of their advertising budget each year. However, as they’re themselves hoarding cash to survive the pandemic and tackle the threat of becoming obsolete due to the expansion of Google, their advertising budgets have been dramatically cut since the beginning of the year. As a result, Trivago’s revenues are expected to decline going forward, and there’s nothing that the company can do about it, since it’s exposed too much to the will of both of those OTAs.

Source: Trivago

The good news is that Trivago has $209 million in cash reserves, while its total debt stands at $98 million. With enough liquidity, the company will be able to survive the pandemic, and it doesn’t need additional financing to be able to stay afloat. To preserve cash, Trivago decided, in addition to cutting down its advertising budget, also to lay off a large portion of its staff in the next couple of years. By doing so, the company will be able to save up to €20 million annually. The problem is that by doing so, Trivago will exit the pandemic with less market share than before, and it’s hard to figure out what its growth perspectives will be after the travel industry recovers to pre-COVID-19 levels in a few years.

It’s almost a certainty now that Trivago’s Q2 results will be disastrous. Considering that the company has no competitive advantages in the travel industry and all its business is about effectively using advertising arbitrage strategies, it’s unlikely that it’ll be able to create value in the foreseeable future. As a result, we decided not to open any position in Trivago and moved on to other opportunities that the market has to offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.