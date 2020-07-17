I also consider the risks and evaluate the competitive position in France.

I provide a preview of Carrefour’s next earnings report, which is set to be released later this month.

Carrefour is one of the world's top ten retailers with nearly half of its sales revenue coming from France.

In the latest Q1-2020 revenues highlights, Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) reported a 7.8% increase in sales compared to the same quarter last year. This strong performance in the first three months of the year benefited partly from the precautionary purchases by alarmed customers during March in the context of the health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Now, given the normal 3% quarterly progression in sales seen in 2019, this exceptional 7.8% increase is leaving investors wondering whether this is the right time to invest. Interestingly, the stock price is down 20% since the last one year.

Figure 1: Carrefour's stock evolution

In order to get an indication of the financial performance, I consider the sales figures provided and perform an estimate of the expenses incurred in the first quarter.

I then extrapolate these to obtain the second-quarter results while taking into consideration cost savings detailed in the year 2019 consolidated financial results.

Also, to account for possible competitive headwinds impacting sales, I will also perform an analysis of the competition in France where Carrefour generates nearly half of its revenues.

Finally, I will also consider currency fluctuation risks in my calculations as well as some taxation concerns in Brazil where Carrefour has operations.

Sales and expenses for the first half

The French distributor saw its sales registering nearly $2.2 billion and this, right across its four main geographic areas of France, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Figure 2: Key figures for Q1-2020

Source: Carrefour.com

At this stage, it is important to note that the group is not just solely benefiting from COVID-19 windfall gains as evidenced by the January and February results before the pandemic broke out. In fact, growth for the first two months of the year, meaning before confinement measures were imposed, was 4.3% compared to 7.8% for the whole quarter.

Now, I undertake the task of estimating additional expenses the company has borne in protecting its front-line employees while ensuring that services are provided to customers.

In this respect, according to LesEchos, which is one of France’s main financial newspapers, the additional cost of health security measures for a supermarket is estimated at $113K for six months. It also mentioned that this amount had to be multiplied by 100 or 1,000 for brands that operate large chain stores.

This cost included the price of protective gear for existing personnel as well as additional staffing and equipment costs.

Now, as at March 31, 2020, Carrefour had 1,202 hypermarkets and 3,429 supermarkets, which come to a total of 4,631. Secondly, Carrefour had 8000 convenient and cash-and-carry stores. Also, protection was needed for only one month in the first quarter.

Hence, based on above, I calculated an amount of around $200 million ($204 million to be more precise) as protection costs for the first quarter. Protection costs impacted the second quarter in a more meaningful way engulfing an amount of $600 million (figure 6).

Additionally, there are variable fuel costs, currency conversion (Forex) charges given the French company’s presence in Latin America and "calendar effect" expenses (figure 3).

When added up together for Q1-2019, an amount of about €600 million (or $678 million) is obtained for these three expenses combined.

Figure 3: Impact on Q1-2019 revenue

Source: Carrefour

Now, on comparison with the year 2020 data, which Carrefour has provided in the sales update report as “technical effects,” both petrol and currency show a deterioration by -0.5% and -0,8%, respectively, while “calendar effect” shows a significant amelioration of +2.5%.

Figure 4: Technical effects on Q1-2020 sales

Source: Carrefour

As for foreign exchange, with Latin America constituting 20% of the retailer's total sales and bearing in mind that currency conversion had a minus 2.4% effect on 2019 sales figures at the tune of $40 million, I estimate an amount of $25 million for each of the first two quarters based on the fact that the Brazilian real has depreciated significantly against the euro (by 40%) in 2020.

Figure 5: Sales by geography

Source : Carrefour

Moreover, I add an amount of $75 million to the expenses for each of the first two quarters due to additional COVID-induced supply-chain related expenses, especially taking into consideration that the company, in its sales update for Q1-2020, announced a price freeze on 500 products in France and 5000 worldwide during the lock-down period in an effort to adapt to purchasing power of consumers. Therefore, during the price freeze period, which also extends into the second quarter, Carrefour could not just pass on additional expenses incurred to consumers.

Now, there are $3 billion of savings planned for 2020. In the words of Alexandre Bompard, CEO, speaking during the Q4-2019 earnings call:

Cost control, selectivity and productivity of investments have become second nature to Carrefour. We achieved €1 billion in savings in 2019. And today, I am announcing that the objective of achieving €2.6 billion in saving in the full year by 2020, it will not only be achieved but exceeded, because we are raising this to €2.8 billion, and we have enough to fuel the savings momentum in the coming years."

Therefore, there should be an additional €1.8 billion (or $2 billion) of cost savings for 2020 when compared to 2019 and this should benefit all four quarters. I assume that each quarter will benefit from $500 million.

Figure 6: Assumptions when calculating the results for the first two quarters of 2020

Source: Author's calculations

Therefore, for the first quarter of 2020, after deducting the expenses of $300 million (protection, currency and supply chain) and adding a cost reduction figure of $500 million, I obtain an operating income of $974 million, which is considerably more than the figure for Q1-2019 and is aligned with the higher profitability trend seen in the last two quarters of 2019.

I use the same logic for the second-quarter results except for the fact that I add an operational cost of $700 million as expenses.

Also, for the second quarter, I consider a revenue progression of 3% and not 4.3% as in the first two months of the year. The reasons are that customers had already stocked items at home as a result of March purchases and there was limited mobility due to confinement reasons during the second quarter.

Figure 7: Carrefour's profitability both historical and future estimate for the first two quarters of 2020 with all figures in million of USD

Source: Seeking Alpha and augmented by author's own calculation.

Now, I get to the bottom of the non-recurring expenses to make sure that there is no unforeseen cost which may adversely impact the above figures.

FY-2019 was marked by non-recurring charges of $1 billion, including $620 million costs related to the organization's transformation plan in various countries.

Exploring this further, since a very significant level of cash dedicated to executing this plan was spent in 2019, there is likely to be fewer expenses for the same purpose in 2020. To this effect, there was a mention of $450 million to be cashed out for the various plans that are still ongoing for 2020 and the coming years.

Therefore, FY-2020 should benefit from lesser operating costs than 2019.

The only major caveats I see as possibly affecting this profitability picture stem from the assumptions I have made concerning additional expenses for employee protection, currency conversion and supply-chain. These can actually turn out to be on the higher side.

Moreover, there are some risks pertaining to taxation and competitive pressures which I detail further.

Taxation risks and competitive pressures

The main risk is the highly complex taxation rules applicable to retailers in Brazil where Carrefour has a subsidiary, Atacadão S.A. In this respect, according to the consolidated financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2019:

In Brazil, due to the highly complex tax rules, especially those applicable to retailers, the Group is exposed to tax risks which the Group and its counsel consider are unlikely to lead to an outflow of resources. The tax risks represented a total exposure of €1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The main tax risk concerns the deductibility for tax purposes of amortization expense on goodwill related to the 2007 acquisition of Atacadão, representing a total exposure of €587 million at December 31, 2019. The Group continues to believe that the risk is unlikely to lead to an outflow of resources."

However, this risk is downplayed in the statement through the use of words like “the risk is unlikely to lead to an outflow of resources.”

Additionally, there were some operational risks posed by the highly infectious nature to Carrefour's personnel. In this case, the company took early measures to be in compliance with the health and safety regulations in each of the countries where it operates.

As for competition, in an industry characterized by lower operating margins, competitive strength is of paramount importance. In this respect, the French retailer finally seems to be reaping the benefits of the Carrefour 2022 transformation plan launched in 2018.

Hence, according to LSA, an independent consumer magazine in France, the retailer has finally been able to eat into the market share of Leclerc, its major rival in France in February this year.

Carrefour has a market share of 20-21% compared to Leclerc's 22-23%.

With the French retailer not looking to be competitively challenged in its main market, I now analyze the finances, especially the dividend part which was the subject of a lot of media attention recently.

Debt, liquidity and dividend

For FY 2019, net financial debt decreased by $1.1 billion to $2.9 billion as at Dec. 31, 2019, helped by the discontinued operations in China.

Now, as for capex, this increased to $2.1 billion in 2019. Now, given the company's need to expand smaller format stores by 2,700 till 2022 as well as further develop its e-commerce business, capital expenditures should be at the same levels for 2020.

As for liquidity, there is no debt maturing in 2020 as per the FY 2019 consolidated results. In May 2019, Carrefour redeemed $1.13 billion worth of six-year 1.75% bonds. Before that it performed a new $565 million eight-year 1.00% bond issue due May 2027.

Two credit facilities totaling $4.4 billion were availed in June 2019 with both due in June 2024. These facilities have extended the average maturity of credit from 3.1 to 4.5 years.

Concerning dividends for 2019, there was a dividend cut by half announced in April of 2020.

Now, at a dividend payout ratio of only 18.44% and considering the good sales results for Q1-2020, the halving of dividends to €0.23 ($0.26) per share announced in February sounds paradoxical. However, this was announced on April 20 during exceptional circumstances when France was right in the middle of the pandemic. There was also news of the CEO and board members relinquishing part of their compensations for a temporary period.

Therefore, the reason for the dividend being halved appears not to be driven by financial under-performance and could simply be the result of the government calling on the large companies to "show a sense of civic responsibility."

Finally, the total cash dividend to be paid to those who did not opt for the payment in shares - that is, 31% of shareholders - amounts to $64 million and was paid in June 2020.

Valuations and takeaway

Carrefour is currently undervalued on basis of several metrics including EV/sales and EV/EBITDA and the price should be in the $5-6 range.

Therefore, at a price of $3 and dividend yield of 1.5%, Carrefour is a buy.

Figure 8: Carrefour valuation metrics vs. the sector median

Source: Seeking Alpha

As for debt, the company has exercised rigorous fiscal discipline in 2019 plus there is the important fact that some of last year’s exceptional costs will not be around in FY-2019.

However, investors must bear in mind that in the second quarter of 2020 operational margins will bear the brunt of employee health protection expenses and possible expenses due to COVID-related supply chains overheads.

Still, looking at the first two quarters together, my forecast is for a progression of over 3% in terms of operating margins for H1-2020 compared to 1.7% for the corresponding half, last year.

This said, the main reason for improvement is not COVID but the transformation plan initiated back in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRRFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.