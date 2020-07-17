Some US states have already started to take necessary precautions in relation to a potential second spike of the coronavirus across the US. This is a problem for Planet Fitness (PLNT) as gyms are among the first facilities that states have ordered to close once again to prevent the spread of the virus. The Governor of Arizona announced two weeks ago that all gyms will be shut again for another 30 days. Many states may follow suit in the coming weeks and months. Although this may be another period that Planet Fitness can 'weather', it highlights the considerable short-term uncertainty caused by the current situation. This will affect trading at Planet Fitness and consequently could knock its valuation both during the short term and over the long term as well. With a sizable debt load and potential for greater disruption again, I am staying away from Planet Fitness as I believe it has further to fall.

The success of Planet Fitness

There is no denying the long-term success of Planet Fitness and the viability of the company's business model as a budget gym operator. Offering fitness accessibility to all demographics to improve and better themselves has been the crux of Planet Fitness's business model for a substantial period. The long-term growth of the business has been phenomenal as they have continued to pick up market share and fuel greater profitability. This success has fuelled Planet Fitness's growth to 2,039 gyms, some of which are owned but the vast majority of which are franchised gyms. It has also driven a bull run in its shares over the last five years. However, the crisis brought all of this to a halt.

Uncertainty regarding Planet Fitness

It would largely be futile to go into lots of detail about how the crisis has affected Planet Fitness overall, as this has already been extensively covered both on Seeking Alpha and all across the web. I want to focus instead more closely on recent updates and share my belief that the degree of uncertainty relating to Planet Fitness and gyms in general is not currently priced into the shares.

There have been extensive reports and concerns regarding the idea of a 'second spike' across the US in relation to coronavirus cases. This is a state-by-state concern but it is becoming clear that once cases rise in a state, some of the first facilities that are ordered to close are gyms. The transmission risk is clearly deemed by the authorities to be higher in gyms than in shops, restaurants, etc. Planet Fitness suffered along with all gyms nationwide due to the initial closure instructions. Then, after starting to reopen its facilities nationwide, Planet Fitness appeared to be getting back on track.

However, new reports are now coming out not only that states are closing gyms again, but more specifically that people who used a Planet Fitness gym in Morgantown, West Virginia are at risk of being exposed to the virus. 200 people who used that Planet Fitness gym on June 24th have now been asked to quarantine for 14 days at home. The gym itself was then closed till June 30th for deep cleaning and as a precaution. Although this may appear to be fairly minor as it's just one gym out of thousands across the United States, it does show the amount of risk there is in relation to reopening gyms. The transmission risk associated with gyms has led to other states closing many gyms such as in Arizona which will involve the closure of 60-70 Planet Fitness locations.

The case in West Virginia has not been the only time that people who visited Planet Fitness have been encouraged to quarantine. In early June, in Winona, Wisconsin, a Planet Fitness gym was identified as a high-risk area and people who visited it at certain times across two days were encouraged to quarantine. Added to the list, California has also just announced that they will now be closing gyms across 30 counties as cases surge

Adding to the company’s woes, there is also a great deal of uncertainty regarding consumer confidence in going back to gyms. If gyms start to close again across the states, then it will be difficult to assess how well Planet Fitness gyms were doing in the initial post-lockdown environment. This can only heighten the great deal of uncertainty that already exists in relation to Planet Fitness.

Following the news of the quarantined customers in Morgantown, West Virginia. The stock fell 6.3% - a Jefferies analyst said that this was an 'overreaction' and that when he worked out in a gym in New Hampshire it was clean with appropriate social distancing. This comment was fairly strange to me. To make assumptions that all 2,000 Planet Fitness gyms are successfully employing social distancing measures and are clean on the basis of your own experience of one gym isn't right.

Particularly when Planet Fitness has many franchisees and different owners may struggle to enforce these measures as well as others. Also the quarantining of the patrons in West Virginia was a local government instruction based on perceived risk of cross-infection in a gym environment in Morgantown, the cleanliness of a gym in New Hampshire has no impact on that decision. Add to this the fact that Jeffries has always tended to be bullish on Planet Fitness which may explain some of their continued enthusiasm.

Debt and valuation

Planet Fitness continues to maintain a large debt load when comparing it to both cash position and the company's EBITDA. Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March were $550 million. The company has a net debt of circa $1.45 billion. The company's lease liabilities also stood at $148 million as of 31 March. The company's net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio is 7x which is extremely high considering the headwinds that Planet Fitness will continue to face going forward.

Planet Fitness reported an EPS of $1.41 for full year 2019, which was a good result as the company continued to execute its expansion plan and to make financial progress. The company traded at a premium with the market continuing to believe that growth would accelerate into the future. Covid-19 has completely changed this. Even after shares falling 35% from the peak, they are now level from where they were in September 2019. Despite the fall in share price, the company trades at a P/E of around 40x based on last year's EPS and a forward P/E of more than 30x. The year ahead will likely be further affected by the crisis making Planet Fitness's valuation multiple look even more pricey than it currently is.

The company’s most recent reporting period (until March 31st) including half a month or a month of disruption showed a 14.5% year-on-year decline in revenue, while net income took a far greater hit falling more than 67% year on year. The consensus EPS for Q1 was 33 cents; this was already revised down by more than 70% in the month prior to the earnings release. Planet Fitness actually delivered earnings of just 16 cents. More than 50% below the revised consensus. This also spelled the first miss on EPS since the company was listed back in 2015.

Looking ahead for full year 2020 results, consensus forecasts suggest an EPS figure of 66 cents a share following the miss in Q1. This puts Planet Fitness on a forward-looking P/E ratio of around 90 which seems unsupportable. A P/E of 60 which would indicate investors looking through the crisis and pricing on earnings in 2021 and beyond would indicate a share price of around $40 could be seen later this year.

Long-term concerns

I would raise a couple of longer-term concerns as well. Firstly, the valuation of a growth stock like Planet Fitness prices in the possibility of continued expansion and how realistic is that assumption? At over 2,000 sites, Planet Fitness is already one of the largest gym chains in North America, alongside Anytime Fitness with over 2,000 sites, Snap Fitness with 1,500 plus, Orangetheory Fitness with 1,200 plus and several others with hundreds of sites. As the gym chains expand, they struggle to find the perfect ‘bullseye’ location and subsequent locations in a physical expansion model may be less and less optimal, affecting future earnings per site. The answer for Planet Fitness may be overseas expansion but this has so far been a very minor part of their expansion plan with sites in Canada and the Dominican Republic compared to a brand such as Anytime Fitness which operates over 4,000 gyms globally in 50 countries.

The crisis also means that Planet Fitness may be facing a number of new competitors on different fronts. The likes of Peloton (PTON) have seen tremendous growth over the lockdown as more people have looked to their services for working out. While this may not materially affect Planet Fitness in the short run, it may display to people the viability of working out from home instead of having to go to the gym. While companies such as ClassPass will continue to develop and introduce more people to studio fitness potentially undermining Planet Fitness's model.

Conclusion

Recent events have heightened the uncertainty related to Planet Fitness currently and going forward. The company's valuation remains stretched as its debt level applies additional pressure. These factors put me on a bearish stead for now. In many ways, Planet Fitness is one of the worst positioned as a gym operator if a second spike did come about, but even as some states take more aggressive actions, Planet Fitness facilities are some of the first to be closed.

