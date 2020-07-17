We take a look at the Q1 results along with the headwinds it faces.

This one has been our favourite regional bank in the US.

We began following New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) back in October 2018. Over the last few years, we have written several follow-up pieces tracking its periodic earnings results and traded it personally even. At times we have been a bull and at others held a neutral stance, but throughout it all, we were a huge fan of this company’s ability to make its way through the past two recessions with minimum amount of pain. It has had the lowest loan write-offs by far compared to its peers due to its disciplined risk management and excellent quality of the assets held. We last wrote on it earlier this year, during the cherubic pre-pandemic times, and concluded with:

NYCB is growing its loan portfolio rather rapidly and we see plenty of support for the earnings of 2019. Hence the dividend of $0.68 a year appears safe, even if we hit an actual recession. Just like the last time where we successfully generated a good return from options, we think this one will work out as well. If the shares fall below $10.00, we will recommend a direct long trade. Until then, we pick up the premiums by writing insurance contracts.



Source: Strong Loan Growth From New York Community Bancorp In Q4 2019

The “insurance contracts” we recommended writing were the $10.00 puts for Jan 2021. The put premium at that time was $80 per contract but has risen to around $140 since then.

This should come as no surprise, as the price is lower today and trading very close to our suggested strike price ($10.54 at the time of writing this article). To state the obvious, this trade did not play out as expected, but the puts were still the better choice than going long the common shares.

The financial sector is still mired in pandemic woes, and while NYCB’s price decline is less than its peers, it has followed the same direction.

Where do we go from here? Let’s find out.

The Bank

NYCB provides a wide range of financial products and services for individual and businesses. However, what it is well-known for is being a leading producer of multi-family loans in New York City, most of which are for rent-regulated apartment buildings. It also originates commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans.

As of March 31, 2020, loans made up 78% of the bank's $54.3 billion asset base, which, when broken down further, looked like this:

Source: 2020-Q1 Presentation

NYCB follows a strict credit underwriting protocol for its loans, which is conservative and subject to active board involvement and multiple appraisals. The overall weighted average life, or WAL, of its loans is less than 3 years.

Multi-family loans, which forms the largest segment, have a loan-to-value, or LTV, of about half the asset value at the time of giving the loan.

Source: 2020-Q1 Presentation

The WAL was 1.9 years and the portfolio had a vacancy rate of 2.85%. NYCB's policy is to lend on current, in-place cash flows and not on projected ones. The Commercial Real Estate loan segment is considered an extension of the multi-family segment, forming 16.7% of the total loans. The bank's third major loan segment is the Commercial and Industrial loans, a.k.a. Specialty Finance Loans. These are only given out to investment grade or near-investment grade entities and require a first-security interest in or outright ownership of the underlying collateral.

Due to its disciplined approach, NYCB has the distinction of holding assets with a credit quality unmatched by its peers since its inception.

Source: 2020-Q1 Presentation

And as an inevitable result, to reiterate the point made in the opening paragraph, it has had fewer loan write-offs by far when compared to the rest of its playing field.

Source: 2020-Q1 Presentation

Q1-2020 Results

NYCB's net income for the Q1-2020 totaled $92.1 million, up 3% compared to $89.4 million reported in the Q1-2019 but down 1% compared to $93 million for the Q4-2019. On a per share basis, the bank's results narrowly beat expectations and it reported diluted earnings per share for Q1-2020 of $0.20, up 5% compared to Q1-2019 but unchanged from Q4-2019.

Total assets increased at a 9% annualized rate, which was similar to the growth experienced in Q4-2019. The fastest growth at a non-annualized basis of 16% was again in the commercial & industrial loans segment. They increased $415 million to $3.0 billion by March 31, 2020.

Due to its superior asset quality, the advent of the new accounting rule known as CECL did not have a material impact on the bank's over $6 billion portfolio. The credit loss provisions increased from $1.7 million in Q4-2020 to $20.6 million in Q1-2020. This increase was to incorporate revised projections and assumptions due to COVID-19. We expect this maintain an upward trajectory throughout 2020.

COVID-19 and Other Headwinds

In light of the pandemic, the bank has provided a 90-day forbearance to its residential mortgage borrowers facing financial difficulties. As well, it is assisting its commercial borrowers with payment restructuring plans and deferral options. NYCB has also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program, a government assistance program for small businesses, which provides it an opportunity to earn fees on each application while assisting the small business community to obtain loan forgiveness.

With over 60% of its multi-family loans concentrated in rent-regulated apartments of NYC, we expect the recent 1-year rent freeze passed by the NYC panel to have an adverse impact on the ability of at least some its customers to meet loan payments. On one hand the city has frozen the rents, while on the other, the landlords do not get any respite from the rising costs of operating, such as property taxes and the recent non-payment of rent due to the pandemic. Some of this adverse impact will be offset by the ending of the eviction moratorium for tenants facing hardships due to the pandemic.

This comes after the some of the reforms that were put into place late last year that were pro-tenants versus the landlords. These included cap on security deposits and late fees, and a ban on landlords using the tenant blacklist - measures which enabled the businesses to limit their business risks.

To add to the landlord woes, due to the pandemic, the apartment vacancies in NYC have jumped 85% year over year. While landlords are able to sign new tenants once the lockdown restrictions were lifted, they had to offer discounts, and incentives such as free months, in a lot of instances. With an oversupply situation, things are not looking very rosy for the landlords this year, and by that regard, for the lenders such as NYCB.

Valuation

We have always relied on the price-to-tangible book value for this company.

Data by YCharts

While we had previously asserted that this stock was a resounding buy under 1.2X tangible book value, those were different days. Today, banks as a whole are far cheaper and we can buy with a higher discount target. We also expect further write-downs in the book value in months, and the losses this time will be higher than previous cycles, as NYCB has a much wider portfolio of commercial real estate. We don't expect a mortal wound, but we do expect many quarters of weak performance.

Dividend Safety

NYCB has good coverage for its dividends, and we don't expect a material change over the next 12 months. The bank may have a tough time growing earnings, but the dividends can withstand slightly lower earnings for the next 4 quarters. NYCB thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale even today.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

While their stringent credit process has held them in good stead until the pandemic hit, this may work adversely during these times with businesses trying to rebuild, or even survive in many cases. As the loans mature, many of them may not meet their strict refinancing standards, which may result in them losing them to their competitors. While NYCB may ease some of its lending protocols, this would open them up to higher credit losses down the line. They may have a tightrope to walk on in times ahead. We rate this as Neutral or a Hold today.

