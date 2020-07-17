The company has felt the impacts of COVID-19, as demands from the aerospace and automotive industries have dropped off.

When I think about the types of companies that Warren Buffett likes to invest in, I’m often reminded of companies with business models that are easy to understand. These types of companies are typically ones that even a sixth-grader can appreciate and comprehend. There is a lot of beauty in the simple, easy-to-understand business models of these types of companies that are less likely to be disrupted by technological innovation. However, just because a business model is easy to understand doesn’t mean that it is immune from economic cycles, as is the case with many manufacturing companies.

I believe the company that I have for you today, PPG Industries (PPG), fits that mold. In this article, I intend to evaluate the company from different angles and make a recommendation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Fortune)

A Global Company With A Focused Business

PPG Industries is a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It is a Fortune 200 company with headquarters in Pittsburgh, and has operations in nearly 70 countries worldwide. The company was founded more than 130 years ago as a plate glass factory, and started its coating business in 1900. It operates two business segments, with performance coatings comprising 60% of sales, and industrial coatings making up the remaining 40% of sales. Its performance segment supplies coatings for architecture and aerospace, while the industrials segment supplies coatings for automotive, packaging, and industrial equipment.

What I like about PPG industries is that it essentially sits in a manufacturing sweet spot in that its cost structure is not as capital-intensive as companies like Boeing (BA), where a drop in demand causes supply chain issues, and not so capital-light that it opens the door for too much competition. To supplement its growth and to enhance its moat, PPG has made a number of acquisitions to enhance coatings technologies that it did not already have. This enables the company to scale production of these new technologies across its global facilities.

Turning to the stock price performance, the stock has had a solid recovery since hitting lows in March. At present, it is sitting above its 200-day moving average of $110 and has an RSI of 68, which indicates that the share price gains have been somewhat over-extended into overbought territory.

(Source: StockCharts)

Looking into the financials, today, PPG reported Q2 results, which surprised the investment community in that the results were not as bad as anticipated, driven by increased do-it-yourself demand for the company’s home paint products in all major regions. However, the company has shown its sensitivity to economic cycles as net sales were down by about 25% versus Q2’19, due to the global weakness that was brought upon by COVID-19.

The performance coating segment saw a 15% YoY decline, which was driven by a 30% decline in aerospace coatings volume. Industrial Coatings saw an even bigger decline, with a 40% YoY drop in net sales. This was driven by a nearly 50% YoY drop in automotive coatings volume, due to substantial cutbacks in global automotive production.

I see challenges in the aviation and automotive industries as being key risks to PPG’s business, as I anticipate continued demand weakness for at least the remainder of the year. As an example, the automaker Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) announced on July 16 that it plans a 30% reduction in global output through December. In addition, potential viral outbreaks in factories present another risk to both PPG itself and its industrial customers, as it could curtail production and cause delays.

On the bright side, management took steps on the cost management front to boost margins, as noted below from the Q2’20 press release:

Our quick and decisive actions at the outset of the pandemic helped to mitigate the earnings impact from the lower demand. Our aggregate segment margins were about 13%, which is a significant improvement versus the depths of the prior recession in 2008/2009 when we experienced similar volume declines, and is measurable proof of the structural cost savings that we have delivered over the past several years. In the quarter, we delivered about $170 million of cost savings from various interim initiatives and more than $20 million of incremental structural savings from business restructuring programs. In June, we initiated a new restructuring program targeting up to $170 million of annualized structural cost savings.

The 13% operating margin represents about a 1% increase from 2018-2019 levels, and is about the same compared to the past 4 years' average of 12.8%. However, it does speak to the flexibility of PPG’s manufacturing and operating model, in which costs are brought down in line with the drop in revenue.

Looking at the trailing five years, it appears that the company has struggled to grow EPS, while the dividend has grown at 6% to 9% annual rate. The latest 6% bump in dividend to a $2.16 per share on an annualized basis signals management’s confidence in a business turnaround, and the payout ratio remains safe at 55% based on Q2 adjusted earnings.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

One risk that investors should be mindful of is the steady increase in debt over the past few years. As seen below, long-term debt has steadily increased in recent years, with the bolt-on acquisitions that the company has made being a contributing factor. While the LT Debt to Capital ratio currently stands at a reasonable 45% and the company maintains a BBB+ credit rating, this is something investors should pay attention to.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

PPG Industries is positioned as an industry leader in the areas of performance and industrial coatings. Its global presence provides diversification in helping it to mitigate weakness in any one area. The current COVID-19 environment, however, has presented the company with a challenging operating environment, as demonstrated by the double-digit revenue declines in its Q2 results.

The company was hit especially hard by the drop-off in demand from its aerospace and automotive customers, which continue to be weak. In addition, the company has struggled in recent years to meaningfully grow EPS, and recent elevated debt levels are somewhat concerning. Although 2020 is expected to be a difficult year, I expect the company’s prospects to improve in 12 months’ time and thereafter. Management appears to be confident in a turnaround after having just boosted the dividend rate by 6%.

I have a Hold rating on the stock as I believe the shares are fully valued at $115.26 per share and a PE ratio of 22. I have a price target of $105 per share, which I believe provides a more attractive entry point for investors.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.